Princess Kate hosted Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle this week

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen in more than a week, since she attended Ascot on June 17th. It occurred to me that her relatively light schedule in recent months is one big pout because she didn’t get her way on Prince George’s school. It’s also likely that she’s pouting in advance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mid-July visit too. In any case, it’s pretty rare these days to hear about Kate doing any work, especially when it’s a “private meeting.” But the Mail’s Richard Eden got an interesting tip – apparently, Kate hosted Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Bill Gates was once a regular at royal events, but the Microsoft founder’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has made him almost as toxic as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Bill’s ex-wife Melinda French Gates, who divorced her unfaithful husband after he maintained contact with Epstein, is, however, still welcome at the palace. To prove it, the Princess of Wales invited her to Windsor Castle on Tuesday for private talks. It’s not known what she discussed with Royal Foundation patron Catherine, 44, but Melinda, 61, met her in her role as founder of Pivotal, a philanthropic organisation promoting women’s empowerment. Gates told the US Congress House Oversight Committee this week that he had affairs with two Russian women, a bridge player and a nuclear physicist. The 70-year-old also admitted a third affair with a medical entrepreneur.

[From The Daily Mail]

Love the mention of Melinda’s unfaithful ex-husband. As we’ve heard many times over the years, it seems like Melinda and Kate have both dealt with similar situations. And both of their husbands have connections to Jeffrey Epstein too, weird! It’s just a reminder that Melinda got the hell out of her marriage and she’s been so much happier ever since. Kate is what’s known as a “bitter-ender” though. Now, do we believe that Melinda is going to help fund one of Kate’s Early Years busywork projects? I hope not. All of Kate’s work is such a huge waste of time and resources. I expect that a bright woman like Melinda would see that.