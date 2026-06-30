Princess Kate wore Swedish label Fjallraven for the Three Peaks Challenge

On Sunday, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had completed the Three Peaks Challenge, a 24-hour mountain-hiking challenge involving the three tallest peaks in the UK. Immediately, there was skepticism about… well, all of it. I think it’s very likely that Kate climbed those mountains, just as I think it’s likely that she traveled with a full team of helpers, videographers and perhaps even a similarly-dressed body double. The whole thing is just weird. It reminded me of Kate’s panic ahead of Prince Harry’s September 2025 visit to the UK, where she literally plopped on a giant, curly blonde wig to “pull focus.” This woman loves a stunt! Well, would you like to dress like Three Peaks Kate? You’ll have to shop at a Swedish label.
She’s familiar with regal dressing, but the Princess of Wales proved she also knows a thing or two about hiking gear over the weekend. Kate, 44, completed the Three Peaks challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon respectively – within 24 hours, starting on Saturday evening.
For the challenge, the mother-of-three prioritised practicality and donned a series of accessories from the Swedish outdoor clothing brand Fjallraven, including their £195 Lapland Hike 15 backpack and the £45 Est 1960 baseball cap.
The Princess, dressed in khaki trousers and a navy top, added a touch of glamour to her hiking ensemble with the £89 gold Teardrop Charm Hoops featuring her birthstone, garnet, from Spells of Love.
Kate took on the gruelling ‘personal’ expedition this weekend to raise money for a cancer charity and ‘explore life beyond diagnosis’.
She carried out the challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue, and was greeted at the end by her husband the Prince of Wales, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her brother James.
Kensington Palace said they believed the expedition was a royal first, with the princess being the first member of the Royal Family to complete the Three Peaks. The Royal Family celebrated the undertaking, with the monarchy’s official social media account posting: ‘Congratulations to The Princess of Wales.’
For a big UK athletic challenge, she wore a Swedish label? Many will remember that Kate’s PR is that she always flies the flag for British fashion, but then last year, that changed to “Kate will never talk about fashion again, because she has too much substance!” Now she’s wandering around Italy in California labels and climbing mountains in Swedish labels. To be fair, every time she wears a British label, it goes out of business!
Additionally, Kate signed off online as “Catherine Wales.” The scandal!!
So Prince Harry’s wife can’t be called Meghan Sussex without causing an uproar , but Kate can sign off online as Catherine Wales & there’s no uproar 🤔😱🤔🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/WkW0y9GCAD
— SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) June 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace’s social media.
So in other words another fashion show for keen
What if someone actually needed rescuing whilst Mountain Rescue was accompanying a princess who had her own staff with them?
Meanwhile who thought it would be a good idea to highlight that Kate was not wearing an UK brand?
I’m curious about the BTS logistics. Did they wash her hair right after she finished on the third peak in a portable bathroom? Or did that happen after she was brought down to some kind of accommodation where they also recorded that video? Or was that recorded before the challenge? TBH I didn’t watch the whole thing, maybe it was something she recorded when she started? Also, her upper lip doesn’t move, her forehead only barely and her veneers are twice the size of her original teeth.
The whole thing is coming off as bizarre, sad and even a little pathetic. She keeps releasing these surprise videos that are incredibly lacking in substance. This could have been something that actually pulled focus. It could have been put together in an intriguing way, she could have brought a different cancer expert or survivor on each lap of the challenge and had real discussions along the way. She could have encouraged others to have mini-adventures of their own and suggested accesible walks and hikes around the country. She could have colloborated with a nonprofit ahead of time to encourage donations.
But as usual, there was no thought whatsover beyond kkkhate doing her little thing and preening for the cameras. This family is an incredible waste of resources, and I remain skeptical that she ever had cancer in the first place.
There is definitely something bizarre about it. The press keeps trying to push this idea that she did this “solo” but she would have had multiple RPOs at the very least, and i’m sure a few staff members. There’s a video on social media that the person who took it says is Kate from the back, but if it was Kate, it was Kate with an extra 10-20 pounds (the person is still slim, just not as extremely slim as Kate.)
And again, while its good that she’s doing anything to support cancer patients or raise money for research etc – while being so vague about her experience it comes off as…..well, performative.
All the videos and photos show at least three men near her with equipment and one of them has to be an RPO.
I would also buy that there was a female RPO that looks like her.
(The secret service use body doubles so it’s not like this would be unusual for security)
It is hard to know if the film of the woman from behind was from an actual person or a plant. It is funny that all the other photos tend to show kate from the front and not walking where she looks much thinner.
This is someone who boldly submitted a fake family photo and would have gotten away with it if Reuters was a UK media outlet. So she will lie if she needs to.
That’s a really good question (why highlight fjällräven) because there are some great labels, like Rab our Mountain Equipment.
Her video where she mumbles nonsense was filmed before she started the challenge.
But of course full makeup is definitely what some one does prior to what is supposed to be a demanding trek.
I have a lovely blue fleece from Fjallraven and am currently looking at the Kanken backpacks but can’t decide on the colour. Its a good brand, all be it a bit on the pricey side.
What a shame there is no UK brands making hiking clothing… are you there Craghoppers? Rab? Montane? Mountain Equipment? Berghus?
So the powers that be at KP couldn’t find a brand that is a little more ethical than Fjällräven?
There have been quite a few controversies regarding that company and the way they treat their employees, for one. Or how they claim to be all environmentally friendly but don’t do third party certification.
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Bit OT but still… they did use the heli for transportation between the peaks, as many here suggested in the comments yesterday. @Not my King on Twitter posted a screengrab of Fake Kate and a maroon heli, and I checked the registration.
https://x.com/Nanea_T/status/2071744171333877889?s=20
Do we think some PA at Kensington Palace was given the task of outfitting the princess for her big hike and they just went a single store and bought everything? 😂
I thought she didn’t want us discussing her fashion!!
Catherine Wales. Huh. Didn’t Meghan get blasted for calling herself Meghan Sussex? Copy keen strikes again and shockingly is celebrated for something in which Meghan was criticized. Add it to the gif board.
I wonder if this is the first time she has signed herself like this and I just feel like this has been done for the audience of one ! You know who …this couple William and Kate are really, really disturbing
She donated the amazing sum of GBP 100! As the wife of a millionaire I would be so ashamed. That’s like leaving a penny on the table after a GBP 1,000 meal in a restaurant.
She is fundraising? How? Or is she just encouraging others to fundraise?
Geez, this woman is so dumb, and her PR team is even dumber which is quite an accomplishment.
I like the brand.
Kate has good sports fashion taste, green suits her well.
Looking at the pics – there was a body double intentional or not / her legs are stick tiny – and the body double is muscular. That cannot be her.
I saw comments that farmshop kate did the hike too.
Good choice, Kate. I would hate to see Alpkit going out of business…
Fjallraven is a very established brand. They sell it here in the UK, but if you go to Sweden, people will tell you how they all had a Fjallraven coat growing up. I’ve had my parka for 9 years and I wear it every day in the winter and it still looks new. They are a great outdoor brand. Not even sure what this article is about. Clutching at straws really.
Big Blue did the hike as well?
I think it’s just another view into her massive clothes spending and the massive amount of clothes she owns. She probably got this all new for this event.j firmly believe she owns, at this point, hundreds of thousands of casual and fast fashion attire.
She has personally spent at least 2 million dollars of clothes at this point. Especially because has clocked low six figures every year from the start and then they stopped pricing out her clothes in detail in the last six years.
It would seem that KP will be releasing a video about this trek in due course. I think not wearing British brands was a misstep and I don’t understand why KP couldn’t have promoted this challenge before Kate did it to give more attention to the fundraising drive.
The figure pictured from the back that we are supposed to think is “Kate” is very muscular and wearing tight pants whereas Kate pictured from the front looks positively skeletal even in her climbing gear and looks almost like a spectre. I thought the images featured yesterday looked pretty eerie. Kate also looks a bit “different” in the photo of her at the summit modelling big blue. She looked a lot like she did in her cancer video. She had a lovely natural smile though.
There are even more photos of her with some of the hikers and she looks very thin. That video was a plant or something.