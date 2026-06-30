Princess Kate wore Swedish label Fjallraven for the Three Peaks Challenge

On Sunday, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had completed the Three Peaks Challenge, a 24-hour mountain-hiking challenge involving the three tallest peaks in the UK. Immediately, there was skepticism about… well, all of it. I think it’s very likely that Kate climbed those mountains, just as I think it’s likely that she traveled with a full team of helpers, videographers and perhaps even a similarly-dressed body double. The whole thing is just weird. It reminded me of Kate’s panic ahead of Prince Harry’s September 2025 visit to the UK, where she literally plopped on a giant, curly blonde wig to “pull focus.” This woman loves a stunt! Well, would you like to dress like Three Peaks Kate? You’ll have to shop at a Swedish label.

She’s familiar with regal dressing, but the Princess of Wales proved she also knows a thing or two about hiking gear over the weekend. Kate, 44, completed the Three Peaks challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon respectively – within 24 hours, starting on Saturday evening. For the challenge, the mother-of-three prioritised practicality and donned a series of accessories from the Swedish outdoor clothing brand Fjallraven, including their £195 Lapland Hike 15 backpack and the £45 Est 1960 baseball cap. The Princess, dressed in khaki trousers and a navy top, added a touch of glamour to her hiking ensemble with the £89 gold Teardrop Charm Hoops featuring her birthstone, garnet, from Spells of Love. Kate took on the gruelling ‘personal’ expedition this weekend to raise money for a cancer charity and ‘explore life beyond diagnosis’. She carried out the challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue, and was greeted at the end by her husband the Prince of Wales, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her brother James. Kensington Palace said they believed the expedition was a royal first, with the princess being the first member of the Royal Family to complete the Three Peaks. The Royal Family celebrated the undertaking, with the monarchy’s official social media account posting: ‘Congratulations to The Princess of Wales.’

[From The Daily Mail]

For a big UK athletic challenge, she wore a Swedish label? Many will remember that Kate’s PR is that she always flies the flag for British fashion, but then last year, that changed to “Kate will never talk about fashion again, because she has too much substance!” Now she’s wandering around Italy in California labels and climbing mountains in Swedish labels. To be fair, every time she wears a British label, it goes out of business!

Additionally, Kate signed off online as “Catherine Wales.” The scandal!!

So Prince Harry’s wife can’t be called Meghan Sussex without causing an uproar , but Kate can sign off online as Catherine Wales & there’s no uproar 🤔😱🤔🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/WkW0y9GCAD — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) June 29, 2026