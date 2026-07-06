“Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro attended Wimbledon together” links

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Tom Hiddleston & Anna Wintour attended Wimbledon on the Fourth of July. Garfield seems serious about Barbaro, right? [Just Jared]
Fan Bingbing in Richard Quinn. [RCFA]
Which clothing items are MAGA-coded? [Buzzfeed]
This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup. [Socialite Life]
The problems with Call Her Daddy. [LaineyGossip]
LeBron James’ divahood and where he might go next. [Pajiba]
Was Olivia Wilde ever fashionable though? [Go Fug Yourself]
Updates about The Champagne Room. [OMG Blog]
It’s crazy to see Peter Gallagher’s famous eyebrows go grey. [Seriously OMG]
Oh, this guy has a magnificent wrongful-termination lawsuit. [Starcasm]
Why Venus & Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon. [Hollywood Life]
Andrew’s hair is glorious and I’m glad they’re still together
Oh I hope that Ford worker goes hard on them! This whole situation is disgraceful!
Olivia is not nor has she ever been a fashionable woman, 99% of the times I see her I just roll my eyes.
What’s crazy is that Ford didn’t check with the vending machine company until the guy had showed him his receipts. They fired people based on security footage alone. You’d think that they’d double check the transaction records.
The only reason we’re even hearing about this case is because there’s a union. I love how the guy got a better paying job closer to home via his other union. I’m in a “right to work” state and if I had any advice to young people, it would be to qualify as either welders or electricians and live somewhere with strong unions.
I don’t know much about Olivia but I find her charming and lovely. I used to enjoy Andrew but his propping of Mel Gibson and his interview with Amelia on her Chicken Shop show was off.
Alex Call Her Daddy’s husband sounds like a horrible man and it looks like he may drag her down with him.
I think this is the second year they’ve gone to Wimbledon together? They seem like a good couple
Since we can’t comment on the topic about WC, I’ll do it there. It’ll probably be deleted but at least *maybe* the author will read it.
FIFA is known for being corrupted when it attributes the WC to the hosting courntries.
But what happend there is UTTER DISGRACE!!!!
And when @kaiser says “since it’s helping our guys, I’ll turn a blind eye. Which is basically how every country deals with FIFA anyway, right? America is simply joining in on the grand tradition of FIFA corruption.”, it just shows how unaware you are about FOOTBALL!!!!
One last thing: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
BELGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
Trump ruins everything.
Even if the US wins against Belgium, it will come with an asterisk. He’s ruined it. Best outcome is a solid Belgium win, honestly.
Agree. Soccer has been stained enough in the past, this now doesn’t help the perception that games are sold and bought, one way or another.
I won’t watch FIFA until they ban countries with extreme human rights abuses like Iran. And before anyone says politics shouldn’t matter, FIFA had banned South Africa because of apartheid (and rightfully so).