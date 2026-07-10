Sony to end physical Playstation game sales



In 2023, Sony deleted hundreds of Discovery’s content from PlayStation Network. Last month, they announced that they’d be deleting more than 550 Studio Canal movies. Now they’re ending physical PlayStation discs. Beginning in January 2028, Sony will no longer sell disc versions of their games. People will only be able to buy digital versions of games. Needless to say, many are not happy about this policy. Here’s more from IGN:

Sony has announced physical disc production ends in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles. It’s a shock announcement that follows Rockstar’s decision not to sell a physical disc version of GTA 6, which is expected to dominate console game sales from this November onwards. This new policy will cover all games released on PlayStation consoles from all publishers after this cut-off date, which some analysts believe hints at when the PS6 will be released. “In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only,” Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, said in a post on PlayStation Blog. “As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format. “This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.”

[From IGN]

This is a terrible call on Sony’s part and there will be backlash. People are not going to like being forced to buy a product that can be taken away at any time. Constant platform decay has eroded consumer trust in big tech. We’re already seeing the start of an Analog Renaissance among people seeking out retro technology like DVDs and digital cameras because of technology fatigue. That’s only going to grow, especially as more people turn on AI.

One company seeing the writing on the wall is Commodore, who just announced the Callback 8020, a flip phone with no social media or browser capability. I’d love it if Apple brought back old-school iPods that don’t connect to the internet. My husband was frustrated with the instability of digital media, so he started switching back to physical media last year. He frequently visits a local record store and said it’s always busy. I wonder how long it’ll be until the bigger companies catch up with what consumers actually want.

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