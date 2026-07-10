P6: The infidelity rumors about Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff ‘aren’t true’

This week, we learned that Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have separated, just shy of their third wedding anniversary. It actually feels like they separated months ago, and it was just the white-hot spotlight of Taylor Swift’s wedding which drew attention to the state of the Qualley-Antonoff marriage. The first wave of gossip is mixed about who’s at fault and what was behind the split. There are rumors about Margaret with her King Snake costar Drew Starkey in particular – the production began about two months ago, and Qualley has been seen out with Starkey since then. But there are also rumors that Starkey is dating Odessa A’Zion. It’s messy! Well, Page Six’s sources say that Qualley and Antonoff’s split isn’t about infidelity. Hm.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are working together to handle their separation in “the best way that they can” — with “love and kindness,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. “They’re figuring this all out together,” the insider adds, noting that the “rumors” floating about an alleged infidelity “aren’t true.” “For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason.” News broke of Qualley and Antonoff’s separation earlier this week after Antonoff notably showed up solo to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The pair decided to call it quits after less three years of marriage, with sources telling People that things had been “rocky” between the pair for some time. Another source noted they are “figuring things out.” An insider exclusively told Page Six on Wednesday that the estranged couple’s marriage fell apart over certain “challenges.” “Jack could be very particular about how he liked things,” the source said. “He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight.” “Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret,” the insider added.

[From Page Six]

“He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard…” Yeah, that’s typical of an age-gap relationship though. Jack is 42, Margaret is 31. He’s used to getting his own way and managing things, and Margaret is a very “young” 31, you know? I bet they did fight about mundane crap, normal relationship crap like that. As for infidelity… we’ll see. My gut says that there’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes, but it might take a minute for everything to come out.