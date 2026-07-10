P6: The infidelity rumors about Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff ‘aren’t true’

This week, we learned that Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have separated, just shy of their third wedding anniversary. It actually feels like they separated months ago, and it was just the white-hot spotlight of Taylor Swift’s wedding which drew attention to the state of the Qualley-Antonoff marriage. The first wave of gossip is mixed about who’s at fault and what was behind the split. There are rumors about Margaret with her King Snake costar Drew Starkey in particular – the production began about two months ago, and Qualley has been seen out with Starkey since then. But there are also rumors that Starkey is dating Odessa A’Zion. It’s messy! Well, Page Six’s sources say that Qualley and Antonoff’s split isn’t about infidelity. Hm.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are working together to handle their separation in “the best way that they can” — with “love and kindness,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
“They’re figuring this all out together,” the insider adds, noting that the “rumors” floating about an alleged infidelity “aren’t true.”
“For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason.”
News broke of Qualley and Antonoff’s separation earlier this week after Antonoff notably showed up solo to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The pair decided to call it quits after less three years of marriage, with sources telling People that things had been “rocky” between the pair for some time. Another source noted they are “figuring things out.”
An insider exclusively told Page Six on Wednesday that the estranged couple’s marriage fell apart over certain “challenges.”
“Jack could be very particular about how he liked things,” the source said. “He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight.”
“Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret,” the insider added.
[From Page Six]
“He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard…” Yeah, that’s typical of an age-gap relationship though. Jack is 42, Margaret is 31. He’s used to getting his own way and managing things, and Margaret is a very “young” 31, you know? I bet they did fight about mundane crap, normal relationship crap like that. As for infidelity… we’ll see. My gut says that there’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes, but it might take a minute for everything to come out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Featuring: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907004601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971215714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971228739, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 – Chanel – Front Row.
Featuring: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
When: 04 Jul 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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MTV Video Music Awards 2024 – Red Carpet
Featuring: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Where: Elmont, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“My gut says that there’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes, but it might take a minute for everything to come out.”
Apparently the Twitter streets are saying *Jack* is about to come out..
Yup. Can see that happening.
Jealousy over something that is not infidelity is also an age gap thing.
true
Who is rumored to have committed infidelity? I assumed it was him.
Wow, that would be very Robbie Fairchild of him.
It would explain is all flirtation, no consumation thing with his female collaborators.
There was a blind item a few months that Jack was cheating.
I’m sorry, but that man is not attractive enough to be pulling my-way–or–the–highway BS.
That’s what I’ve been thinking…
Like, how does he get his way with these women?
He’s rich and well-connected.
No, he’s not but he probably fancies himself a musical genius. I think Bleachers is painfully boring but they seem to think their music is very important.
Margaret and Jack have apparently been on the rocks for awhile so I don’t think the break up is about Drew. Also Drew and Odessa have been hanging out for years. I don’t think they’re a couple (or at least in a traditional sense).
“Jack could be very particular about how he liked things,” the source said. “He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best”
Nope 🚩 🚩 🚩
Agree. This is controlling at worst and inconsiderate of your partner at best — it’s not an age gap issue.
IDK in the recent excepts from Lena Dunham’s book doesn’t make him sound like a bad dude. Maybe an *intense artist* type, maybe a tad Type A but not controlling or abusive or anything.
It sounds like two people who just turned out to be incompatible in terms of habits and attitudes–at least based on this. There could be more to come as Kaiser said….
I watched an interview with her on one of the late night shows not long after they were married. She said they were living in New Jersey, and she seemed almost defensive about that. I’m from NJ and parts of it are beautiful. It can be a wonderful place to live, but I imagine a child of Montana and Hollywood and Asheville might not think so? That was almost certainly his call. So yeah, I can see how they just were not going to make it work in the long run.
I know people ignore warning signs in the mad throws of love and assume it’ll all work itself out (for which the thriving divorce-industrial complex is very grateful) but these are really big lifestyle compatibility issues to discuss before getting married.
From my perspective, this absolutely read as coded for abuse. My ex husband was constantly saying we had “communication” issues which slowly changed to him constantly saying I was bad at communication. I would even say it for him, and spin myself out about how I could do better. Turns out, he is an emotionally and mentally abusive narcissist who has no interest in changing that behavior. And his first ex wife *still* gives excuses about how they were young and just couldn’t figure out communication because he’s so bad at it – even though it’s 20 years past their break up and he won’t look at her directly or speak to her and was still sending her abusive emails and financially abusing her every chance he got. It was learning more about that that began my slow awakening to what was happening and who he really was and contributed to my breakdown and finally leaving him. Communication issues is *very* commonly trotted out by abusers.
I believe this. Margaret has talked about how she didn’t have any furniture, just a mattress and lamp that she dragged around to every apartment she rented. She said that was throughout all of her 20s, and she only bought some furniture a few months before she and Jack married. She basically lived like a college student.
She just didn’t care.
Cut to getting married to a man a decade older than her who had lived as an “adult,” not like a college student. Jack never had massive homes for many years in NYC, but he had his places that were homes to him. He and Margaret even lived in a studio together while renovating their first home together.
Differences show up in the early stages. My younger relative, around 26 then, moved in with her boyfriend, who was a couple of years older. She thought he was so perfect until they started cohabitating together. They really butted heads about how they lived in their rented condo, down to the air-conditioning. He had his own ideas about everything, and so did she. Cut to six years later, and they are married with a little one in their small starter home, and eventually worked most of it out. Most of it. Not all of it. LOL
Like I said in the other thread, they fell madly in love and got engaged. Those are heady days. I kind of thought they were well-matched at the time, but they married too soon, with their careers the way they were, apart a lot. They should not have married and carried on living together as boyfriend and girlfriend, and I guarantee it would have come to its natural conclusion and ended without the mess of a divorce.
That make sense. To me, it sounds like a story with no villains–just two people who suddenly realized that they’re not compatible. It happens.
100%. Nothing to see here except another cautionary tale that will be ignored that marriage without forethought just makes lawyers richer.
I don’t think anyone could make a marriage with him work. I know that she’s younger, but he sounds like he’d be annoying to someone his own age too.
The part about “very particular” does remind me of someone I dated young. There was no age gap, but he acted like there was in terms of telling me how things should be done. So I always wondered if he’d eventually chill out because I didn’t think any woman would be okay with his behavior. 20ish years later I heard he was married to a somewhat younger woman and having a baby. It spoke volumes to me that someone who was so eager to be the man of the house in his 20s didn’t make it work for 20 more years. Lessons have to be learned.
I’m not going to shade Jack for being a little set in his ways. People get that way as they get older. It doesn’t make him a bad partner or person. It just made them incompatible, at least at this stage of their lives. Maybe he was ready to move into the more settled stage of his life, to have kids etc., and she wasn’t there yet. It happens.
Honestly, one of the most successful and happily married couples I know met in high school at like 16. It was a boarding school, too, so she at least was already living away from home (he was a day student). They basically grew up together. Every life decision they ever made they made as a couple. They like the same music, have the same views about religion (neither one likes it). They’ve lived all over the world with their children and both were OK with that. It certainly wouldn’t work for everyone but it did for them. They both grew as people without outgrowing each other. They’re lucky.