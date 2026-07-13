VF: Queen Camilla was ‘looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren’

On Friday, everyone got the same confirmation from Buckingham Palace: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took Archie and Lili to Highgrove to spend some time with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Again, BP announced it, confirmed it and dictated the same facts to every outlet, including the part about “no photos will be released.” So it was interesting to see two royalists closely aligned with Team Keen put their own spin on the BP announcement. Vanity Fair ran an exclusive written by Katie Nicholl in which she bizarrely emphasized that Charles was the one who wanted the meeting kept “private.” The same king who spent the entire week briefing against Harry and refused to allow him to stay in a royal residence? The same king who literally briefed the press as soon as the Sussexes were in the Highgrove driveway?
King Charles reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet during a private get together at Highgrove on Friday afternoon, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. While the palace would not comment on the meeting, or how long it lasted, it is understood that Queen Camilla was also present. A source tells Vanity Fair that no photographs will be released to the public, and that Prince Harry has assured King Charles that he will not speak publicly about the family get-together.
While Prince Harry has been in the UK since Monday in support of next year’s Invictus Games, Meghan and the couple’s children, Archie, and Lili, have remained on their European holiday after Harry was told the family would not be given police protection if they came to the UK.
It is expected that after having seen his father, Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will visit Althorp, Princess Diana’s ancestral home after being invited to stay by his uncle, Charles Spencer. Harry has maintained a close relationship with his mother’s side of the family and wants to take his children to see his mother’s grave on the estate’s grounds.
A source close to the Sussexes said, “Archie and Lili were very excited about seeing their grandfather,” adding that “there have been calls from a rather frantic Harry to his father’s aides, trying to make this happen.”
Meanwhile, sources close to King Charles said he “wanted the meeting but was adamant it must be kept private.” Sources close to Queen Camilla said she was also looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren and wanted to be at Charles’s side.
A spokesman for the Sussexes did not respond to a request for comment.
[From Vanity Fair]
“Sources close to Queen Camilla said she was also looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren…” Yet another reason why this was all a terrible idea, but sure. Even if you argue that Harry and Charles needed to meet during this trip, Camilla’s presence is a huge dealbreaker. And I bet she was “looking forward to seeing” Archie and Lili. She probably did a brown paper bag test on them.
But, as I said, I really wonder what’s coming from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office at this moment, especially in the immediate aftermath of the Sussexes’ visit. Tom Sykes ranted for several pages on his Royalist Substack, in a piece called “Harry and Meghan Just Won.” Sykes argues that the Sussex brand is “in the toilet,” which is obviously why he was livestreaming Harry’s Invictus event. Sykes also called King Charles “weak” and said he was “appeasing” emotional-blackmailers Harry and Meghan. Sykes’ piece was incoherent, which makes me feel like Kensington Palace was completely reeling from Charles’ volte-face. It would explain Nicholl’s piece too, just sayin’.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Queen Camilla attends the opening of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 27 Jun 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Britain’s Queen Camilla speaks to guests during a Big Lunch event at the British Library in central London, on June 3, 2026, to mark the National Year of Reading. The Big Lunch, is the UK’s annual celebration bringing millions of neighbours and communities together in a nationwide act of friendship on the first weekend in June every year since 2009. The Queen has been Patron of The Big Lunch since 2013. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Henry NICHOLLS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [JUNE 3] instead of [JUNE 2]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”,Image: 1107519169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: SEE CAPTION FOR MORE INFORMATION, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 15/06/2026. Windsor, United Kingdom. King Charles III and Queen Camilla leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 1110385407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
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King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Queen Camilla during a visit on day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit on day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, makes a speech to families during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, cuts a cake celebrating 20 years of the WellChild programme, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 31 Dec 1903
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Like hell she was. Do the lies never end?
Let’s hope the Wicked Stepmother didn’t greet them with a basket of nice, shiny, red apples!
I was thinking the same thing – “Come here, my pretties…”
Camilla is the step mother from Hansel and Gretl to Harry and William.
To Harry’s kids, she’s more like the witch in the woods.
That top photo put this song into my head, ‘You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch’. And it’s stuck.
Love how at first they have, ‘a source close to the Sussexes says’… then a few sentences later, ‘a spokesman for the Sussexes did not respond’. So who, exactly, was that chatty ‘source close to the Sussexes’?
I wouldn’t let that evil woman within a hundred yards of my children, for fear she would loore them back to her gingerbread house
Sure, Jan.
I wish I could post the photo of Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch here.
The grandfather met his grandchildren which was more important than all the other noise. The children are old enough to remember meeting his should they not see him again. The how’s and why’s are not important to me. As long as Prince Harry and Meghan and their children are okay and survived this meeting, I am good. Let the spinning start, Prince Harry wanted his children to meet his surviving parent and this will fill a gulf in these children’s family history. When these children are old enough, the gutter rats have left a significant trail for these kids to sniff out the truth re their father’s family.
Nicely summarized.
😂😜🙄🤭😆🤣….. like hell she was. The old bag. She was dreading it with every fibre of her ancient carcass, clucking and tut-tut-ing and sneaking cigarettes and large G&Ts the whole damn day with the staff in the pantry, eyes a-swivel, ready to jump on command, at the sound of wheels crunching in the driveway, mentally poised at whatever the British equivalent is, of DefCon1. LOL.
” She was looking forward to meeting step grandchildren “…and I have swamp land for sale….believe it or not.
This is nonsensical, but I don’t really see how this article is evidence that the visit was a bad idea. Instead we would have just gotten how she is really sad that she didn’t get to see her step-grandchildren, because Harry and Meghan wouldn’t bring them. Whether it’s true or not doesn’t matter. They are going to write the story.
They have conflicting stories up still right now saying how Harry and Meghan are terrible for not allowing Charles to see his grandchildren, that were written before the announcement that they went to Highgrove. And they are still up, despite the fact that what they’re complaining about in those articles didn’t occur. So it doesn’t matter what they do, Royalist media is going to make them the villains so they may as well do what’s best for them and not be concerned about optics.
I don’t usually comment on any of the Royal stuff (I just don’t care enough). But over the weekend I had a guest over who I’ve known since I was in high school. Her husband is involved in the commonwealth games at a very senior level. She told me that in 2012 she and her husband met Charles and Camilla. While her husband was chatting to Charles, my friend asked Camilla “how is the baby?” Meaning George, who would have been a little over a year old. Camilla bluntly responded “He’s not a baby”. That was that! And she fretted about being in air conditioning.
So yeh, she is unpleasant! Confirmed yesterday!
God, that tracks, @Lola. What a vile specimen. Really. I think when she finally kicks the bucket, the skies will start pouring for sheer joy, like tears of relief, and a rainbow will emerge from parting clouds. There’s an old Yiddish expression, “when someone you can’t stand leaves the room, it’s as if a friend walked in.” So true.
2012? George was born in 2013.
Only: the Wales married in 2011, George was born 2013.
Was it in 2014? That would track more.
I’d buy that Camilla was curious to see the mystery children’s overall looks and personalities. Which she’ll promptly share with a lot of people on background. I don’t think she’d ever keep that to herself, and if there’s anything she can make a crass joke about, she’ll do it.
Didn’t Camz make the nasty crack about Archie having a ginger afro when she was guessing what he might look like before he was born!? I bet Jeremy Clarkson laughed out laugh at that crack!
She’s the one who said she thought that Harry and Meghan’s kids would be gorgeous, I remember.
Yeah she was. You can bet she’s got a circle of friends that she gossiped with immediately about those kids. She prob called up her buddy Jeremy Clarkson and had a good long ki ki. She absolutely wanted to be there so she could see what they looked like. Gives me the ick just thinking about it.
Yeah I just don’t see a world where she’s not swooping in for a kill.
Including “curating” Charles’ experience of it. If it was enjoyable – cmon Harry is a charmer – Camilla will make sure to talk Charles out of that mood even if it means a bloody fight.
So they said the Suxxesses didn’t comment, but then they said someone did? Which one was it.
Luv the brown paper bag test reference. I was thinking the same thing.
LOL – that old bat doesn’t care about Will & Kate’s kids, she certainly doesn’t care about Harry & Meghan’s. The only grandchildren she cares about are her own.
Vile homewrecker with brass neck.
“hmm. seems my vocal support of dangerous transphobe didn’t play well, I thought Harry Potter was bulletproof! I must surround myself with black people now. Oh, Charles’s grandchildren are coming to town? I’m sure they’re black enough.” She mused while drinking gin and waiting for her feedbag of warmed oats to be refilled.
And I’m looking forward to my colonoscopy.
I remember the first year I was in London, having moved for work, there was a commemoration of Diana’s life, and a memorial service for her, 10 years after she passed away. And they had announced in advance that Camilla would be attending the service, at which Harry spoke. Not William, notably. And there was a public outcry, a really genuine anguished protest, that Diana would not have wanted Camilla there. She tried to push back, and maintain her dignity, as if it were just the done thing, to attend, she was being correct, in her etiquette, and everyone else was bawling in bad taste, but the public outcry was so adamant and so urgent, she had to climb down and stay away. This woman is utterly toxic. She really is a Rottweiler. When Charles and Diana were just engaged, Princess Margaret famously confided in someone, who confided in Kitty Kelley, “She has no intention of giving him up,” re: Camilla. Which begs the question, why on *earth* didn’t anyone warn off Diana? I mean. It’s an epic case of gaslight. And these people are still at it. With no shame.
Rosa Monckton, Diana’s friend went public, and complained about Camilla going. Then Camilla announced she would not be attending. And there were complaints by the public in some media sources.
Camilla was not there.
William was not at his uncle’s funeral.
To the snarky commenters: so I got the year wrong! It happened and my friend wouldn’t make up a story! She doesn’t care enough about the Royals to make something up!
Sheesh you guys can be exhausting! Will not comment in future on Royals!
I appreciated the gossip! Thanks! Please don’t stop commenting because of some fact-checkers in the comments. If you were getting paid for the story, you’d have fact-checkers. In this case, that just some gratis crowd-sourcing in the comments gallery! 😊
edited to add: “that WAS just some gratis crowd-sourcing …..”
Aw, LOLA, no, we appreciated your comment! Some folks are just particular & detail-oriented & are correctors.
I’m sure she was interested in meeting them for the gossip aspect and just because she’s a nosy nelly who likes to be in the know for everything, but I dont think she actually cared about meeting them on a personal level.
That said, I do think its interesting that we’re HEARING that she wanted to meet them – again it seems like the backlash from the past week or two has sunk in for a least some people on their team and they’ve decided its better to portray her as an interested grandmother (even a step one) than……well, what she is probably really like.
These kids are not Camilla’s step grandkids, as Harry isn’t her stepson either.
Don’t call somebody a stepfather or a stepmother, if they were not present, or didn’t play any role in a child’s upbring, BEFORE they become an adult.
Charles married Camilla when his sons were adults (Harry was 21 years old, and just started his military career) – she never plaid any (motherly) role in Harry’s upbringing. Camilla is just Harry’s father’s second wife.
I’m getting a Hansel and Gretl vibe off this story.
I know most disagree but I’ve been saying all along that Camilla has never been the problem; Charles either. It’s all Will and Kate.
Charles evicted the Sussexes from their UK home. Camilla was not exactly kind to Meghan.
This is not true. All 4 senior royals were the problem. There are several examples in Friday’s post about the meeting. And Harry speaks about the many issues with the senior royals in his book.
How long before one of Camilla’s friends writes about this meeting in the press?