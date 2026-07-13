VF: Queen Camilla was ‘looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren’

On Friday, everyone got the same confirmation from Buckingham Palace: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took Archie and Lili to Highgrove to spend some time with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Again, BP announced it, confirmed it and dictated the same facts to every outlet, including the part about “no photos will be released.” So it was interesting to see two royalists closely aligned with Team Keen put their own spin on the BP announcement. Vanity Fair ran an exclusive written by Katie Nicholl in which she bizarrely emphasized that Charles was the one who wanted the meeting kept “private.” The same king who spent the entire week briefing against Harry and refused to allow him to stay in a royal residence? The same king who literally briefed the press as soon as the Sussexes were in the Highgrove driveway?

King Charles reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet during a private get together at Highgrove on Friday afternoon, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. While the palace would not comment on the meeting, or how long it lasted, it is understood that Queen Camilla was also present. A source tells Vanity Fair that no photographs will be released to the public, and that Prince Harry has assured King Charles that he will not speak publicly about the family get-together. While Prince Harry has been in the UK since Monday in support of next year’s Invictus Games, Meghan and the couple’s children, Archie, and Lili, have remained on their European holiday after Harry was told the family would not be given police protection if they came to the UK. It is expected that after having seen his father, Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will visit Althorp, Princess Diana’s ancestral home after being invited to stay by his uncle, Charles Spencer. Harry has maintained a close relationship with his mother’s side of the family and wants to take his children to see his mother’s grave on the estate’s grounds. A source close to the Sussexes said, “Archie and Lili were very excited about seeing their grandfather,” adding that “there have been calls from a rather frantic Harry to his father’s aides, trying to make this happen.” Meanwhile, sources close to King Charles said he “wanted the meeting but was adamant it must be kept private.” Sources close to Queen Camilla said she was also looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren and wanted to be at Charles’s side. A spokesman for the Sussexes did not respond to a request for comment.

[From Vanity Fair]

“Sources close to Queen Camilla said she was also looking forward to seeing her step-grandchildren…” Yet another reason why this was all a terrible idea, but sure. Even if you argue that Harry and Charles needed to meet during this trip, Camilla’s presence is a huge dealbreaker. And I bet she was “looking forward to seeing” Archie and Lili. She probably did a brown paper bag test on them.

But, as I said, I really wonder what’s coming from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office at this moment, especially in the immediate aftermath of the Sussexes’ visit. Tom Sykes ranted for several pages on his Royalist Substack, in a piece called “Harry and Meghan Just Won.” Sykes argues that the Sussex brand is “in the toilet,” which is obviously why he was livestreaming Harry’s Invictus event. Sykes also called King Charles “weak” and said he was “appeasing” emotional-blackmailers Harry and Meghan. Sykes’ piece was incoherent, which makes me feel like Kensington Palace was completely reeling from Charles’ volte-face. It would explain Nicholl’s piece too, just sayin’.