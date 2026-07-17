Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff split because ‘they just look at life differently’

Real question: do you think Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s split would have been announced or confirmed last week if not for Taylor Swift’s wedding? It felt like Margaret’s absence from the wedding sped up the rumors about Jack and Margaret’s marriage trouble, to the point where they probably had to announce something before they were ready. That was my impression last week. This week, I’m not so sure. Margaret’s team has done a surprisingly good job of shutting down the rumors and pushing a narrative that there’s zero drama between Margaret and Jack, they just fell apart. I haven’t gotten the impression that Jack is doing or saying much, but Margaret is making it clear: no one cheated, no has a dark side, this was just two adults deciding they didn’t want to be married anymore. Speaking of, People Magazine had this exclusive:

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff‘s very different personalities contributed to their recent split. After the How to Make a Killing actress, 31, and the Bleachers frontman, 42, separated just shy of their third wedding anniversary, an insider says the pair simply had different outlooks on life. “Margaret has a light, very positive energy. She’s warm, upbeat and always tries to see the best in people,” the source says. “Jack tends to be more serious. They just look at life differently. Their personalities weren’t the best match in the long run.” The insider also says that Qualley has decided to focus on her career as she is in pre-production for the upcoming horror remake, Possession. “She genuinely loves acting and gets excited about every new project,” the source says. “That’s always been a huge part of who she is. She’s the happiest when she’s working and right now, she’s just looking ahead and focusing on what’s next. She’s spent years building her career and is excited to keep doing what she loves.” While their separation sparked rumors of “trust issues” and “infidelity,” Qualley’s rep set the record straight in a statement to PEOPLE. “The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue,” the statement read. “There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship. They have deep love and care for one another,” the statement continued. “There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.” A separate source told PEOPLE that, despite Qualley and Antonoff’s split, the two remain a united front. “They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other,” the source said. “They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity.”

[From People]

“Different personalities” – sure. I think on top of everything else, Margaret is light and positive, where Jack is more serious/workaholic. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Margaret has been excited about her career in recent years, as she gets offered better projects and more interesting work. And maybe Jack was grumpy about that? Maybe he wanted his younger wife to say no to some of those projects?

Deuxmoi had a piece a few days ago, taking credit for knowing that the marriage was on the rocks for months. Their sources say that Jack “could be difficult during challenging periods in the relationship” and that Margaret developed a “close friendship” with Drew Starkey. But everyone is leaning heavily into the “they just had very different personalities” story. Sure.