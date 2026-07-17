Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff split because ‘they just look at life differently’

Real question: do you think Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s split would have been announced or confirmed last week if not for Taylor Swift’s wedding? It felt like Margaret’s absence from the wedding sped up the rumors about Jack and Margaret’s marriage trouble, to the point where they probably had to announce something before they were ready. That was my impression last week. This week, I’m not so sure. Margaret’s team has done a surprisingly good job of shutting down the rumors and pushing a narrative that there’s zero drama between Margaret and Jack, they just fell apart. I haven’t gotten the impression that Jack is doing or saying much, but Margaret is making it clear: no one cheated, no has a dark side, this was just two adults deciding they didn’t want to be married anymore. Speaking of, People Magazine had this exclusive:
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff‘s very different personalities contributed to their recent split. After the How to Make a Killing actress, 31, and the Bleachers frontman, 42, separated just shy of their third wedding anniversary, an insider says the pair simply had different outlooks on life.
“Margaret has a light, very positive energy. She’s warm, upbeat and always tries to see the best in people,” the source says. “Jack tends to be more serious. They just look at life differently. Their personalities weren’t the best match in the long run.”
The insider also says that Qualley has decided to focus on her career as she is in pre-production for the upcoming horror remake, Possession.
“She genuinely loves acting and gets excited about every new project,” the source says. “That’s always been a huge part of who she is. She’s the happiest when she’s working and right now, she’s just looking ahead and focusing on what’s next. She’s spent years building her career and is excited to keep doing what she loves.”
While their separation sparked rumors of “trust issues” and “infidelity,” Qualley’s rep set the record straight in a statement to PEOPLE.
“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue,” the statement read. “There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship. They have deep love and care for one another,” the statement continued. “There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”
A separate source told PEOPLE that, despite Qualley and Antonoff’s split, the two remain a united front. “They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other,” the source said. “They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity.”
“Different personalities” – sure. I think on top of everything else, Margaret is light and positive, where Jack is more serious/workaholic. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Margaret has been excited about her career in recent years, as she gets offered better projects and more interesting work. And maybe Jack was grumpy about that? Maybe he wanted his younger wife to say no to some of those projects?
Deuxmoi had a piece a few days ago, taking credit for knowing that the marriage was on the rocks for months. Their sources say that Jack “could be difficult during challenging periods in the relationship” and that Margaret developed a “close friendship” with Drew Starkey. But everyone is leaning heavily into the “they just had very different personalities” story. Sure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Margaret is an enthusiastic theater kid and Jack is a moody hipster. Got it.
I mean, he just seems like an insufferable pseudo intellectual/hipster type, she was impressed by him at first but finally got sick of it. There could have been cheating too, though. Anyone who was in a relationship with Lena Dunham has got to be an idiot, too.
I’ve decided Qualley got the ick from reading Lena’s book. Whether it’s because she didn’t want to be linked to someone who’d been linked to Lena, or because it showed in writing that he’d always had whatever patterns she was hoping would go away I haven’t decided.
Antonoff sibling died after battling cancer. He’s said it makes him look at things more seriously too
Drew Starkey is dating Odessa A’Zion so I don’t think he’s the cause of the breakup. I honestly think this has a lot to do with a major age gap and a huge difference in personalities. I think some people think marriage will magically make issues go away when all it actually does is amplify them. And I can see him wanting to settle down and maybe start a family – which is why he should be with someone closer to his age. Not a young woman who just turned 30 and has her entire career ahead of her. Jack gives major Arthur Miller vibes. IYKYK.
Age. Gap.
Seriously.
This is a nothing to see here folx. But I do wonder why they married in the first place. I know that’s just a thing celebs do, but was there a moment when they were so madly in love they truly believed this was forever? I just don’t see it.
why couldn’t they figure out, while dating, that they “looked at life differently”??? why get married?
This can be said for LOTS of people who get married. They aren’t unique on that front. Which is why we have the divorce rate we do.
They only dated 3-6 months before getting engaged, they clearly were in the honeymoon stage of falling in love and thought it would always be that amazing.
It’s a remarkably common story, plus the differences you love in the first part of falling in love can be a massive wedge when you get into the day to day life of marriage.
Too many people want to have a wedding but don’t think about having a marriage. Celebrities… they’re just like us!
He’s older so I understand why he’d want to get married.
Her, not so much.
I wonder if he pressured her — like marry me or we break up?
It’s clear she’d have a lot of options.
@thinking – I def think he was the one putting on the pressure to get married. If she’d had a baby I’d think maybe she was eager to start a family, but now I sense that he just really wanted to lock down a good thing. And being locked down didn’t suit her. She’ll find what she’s looking for. I have zero concerns that Margaret will thrive.
The reasons they are citing seem as likely as any. They seemed like a good match to me, but the difference in age, upbringing and experience made them incompatible.
I mean, Margaret grew up with a mother who was a famous actress. Her father was a model. She lived in places known for their natural beauty. She was a ballerina. She’s gorgeous herself, in a slightly quirky way that just makes her all the more appealing, IMO. She’s very talented. I know her parents divorced and I’m sure she’s had her share of difficulties, but she has led a fairly charmed life on the whole.
Jack is a kid from northern New Jersey whose childhood was marked by his sister’s long illness and early death from cancer. I’m not familiar with his music but I know he has written about it in a number of his songs. He went to an arts school in NYC. He’s a city boy. It’s not surprising that she’s “lighter” than he is in her approach to life. That’s fine. It doesn’t make either of them the problem. It’s just hard to make that work in the long run.
Sometimes a spade is a spade.
I firmly believe people should date at least five years to get married. The truth is, it takes years and many different life experiences together to truly know a person. The honeymoon stage can last several years and I think making a lifetime commitment from that idyllic love bubble is a mistake.. I got married last year to my husband five years into our relationship. This past year has been full of an insane amount of circumstantial stress – and even though we knew each other for five years before getting married, I’m *still* seeing new sides of him emerge in response to this stress. I really believe if more people waited at least five years to make that commitment, many of those couples who thought they found “the one” one year in would not choose to marry at the five year mark.
That’s not always practical especially for women wanting children. Plus there are also the long term partners who marry then quickly divorce. There are also people like me who got married under a year after meeting. Our stress has been monumental over the years but we’re still here.
It’s no big deal getting married then deciding actually this isn’t what I want. Better to do it now than waste 5 years.
It could be as simple as they agreed about a timeline for kids when they got married and then kids may have been taken off the table for the foreseeable future for whatever reason. I like how this seems to be low drama.
Geez. One went to a wedding without the other. They’re not sewn together. They’re allowed to leave the house without each other. 🙂
(Granted, in this case … her absence proved to be signs of trouble. But otherwise. )
I’ve never understood this relationship so the fact that she split from him finally makes sense to me.
The relationship with Dunham actually made sense since they both look equally strange to me. The emotional friendship with Lorde, or whatever that was supposed to be, was as baffling to me as Qualley’s interest in him. I get that he’s considered talented, but, uh, still.
Sounds like what was a bad case of lust wore off under the strain of actually living with another person who had claims on you. Not making light of it, marriage is hard and imo , unnecessary in this day and age. We already know the odds are 50/50 that you stay together and probably far greater in not being happy but staying anyway. When I got divorced my Irish Catholic mom (long gone now) asked me why I didn’t just live with him, why the need to get married? I was more than surprised as in part I assumed she would have disapproved. I knew I didn’t want kids so why did I? We didn’t even have a big fancy wedding, which I believe entices a lot of people…
In the picture of her in the white mini-dress, her soon-to-be-ex literally looks like her father. So cringe.