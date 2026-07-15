WaPo: Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo is definitely not AI, we swear

Senator Mitch McConnell has now been “hospitalized” for over a month in DC. He “collapsed” at home, then he was loaded into an ambulance in mid-June and he did not even appear to be conscious. People were throwing around terms like “brain dead” and “cardiac event.” There was tremendous pressure on McConnell or his office to give more information. Finally, on Sunday, they released a very strange “proof of life” photo with a statement allegedly “written” by the old turtle. The statement claimed that he simply had a fall and he also developed pneumonia. The photo looked weird across the board. So much so that people immediately thought it was AI-generated, or perhaps an older photo which had been repurposed. Well, the Washington Post got an intern to write a story about how the photo was definitely NOT AI. O rly??
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office released a photo Sunday night in an effort to answer weeks of questions about his health. In it, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican smiles beside his wife, Elaine Chao, while holding what appears to be that day’s Washington Post Sports section. But the image did not end the speculation about McConnell’s condition. Instead, it prompted more theories and even accusations that the image was fake, the latest test of public trust in the age of artificial intelligence.
On Monday night, The Post reviewed a copy of the original photo — provided by McConnell’s office at The Post’s request — and found that its metadata appears to show it was taken Sunday. An independent digital forensics expert also said there appeared to be no evidence that the image is fake.
In the image, McConnell is holding a copy of The Post’s July 12 Sports section, featuring Chris Hacopian, the Washington Nationals’ selection with the No. 11 pick in this year’s MLB draft. Soon after its release, right-wing influencers — who have alleged without evidence for weeks that McConnell’s condition is worse than publicly disclosed — suggested on social media that the picture was fake. Several criticized McConnell’s office for not providing video or audio of the senator.
Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer who is an ally of Trump, posted on X that the copy of The Post looks “AI generated” and that McConnell’s “staff are liars.” She stood by her claims in a phone interview Monday, in which she did not provide substantiating evidence but said no one at the White House had asked her to correct her public comments about McConnell’s condition or the photo. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at the University of California at Berkeley, examined the photo and said there is no evidence that the image is fake or AI generated. He said that neither McConnell’s nor Chao’s face looks suspicious, according to an analytical model he used to examine the image. He said that the picture’s lighting is plausible and consistent, and that what is visible of the newspaper in McConnell’s hand is consistent with that day’s Post Sports section.
But the picture’s apparent legitimacy has not deterred more theories online. One viral post, with more than 4 million views, claimed without evidence that Sunday’s photo of McConnell is nearly identical to a photo of him from 2023. The Post could not find any such picture. Some elected officials have amplified these claims. On Monday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said in an interview that he “just heard from some source that was an older photo.” He later described it as a “rumor,” adding that “we’re all hoping Mitch recovers fully and comes back” and that he hadn’t spoken with McConnell.
I don’t have the best eye for AI, but I feel like I’m pretty good at recognizing when there’s something “off” about certain photos. This is one of those times. I have no idea if the photo was AI-generated, but the evidence provided by WaPo is inconclusive at best. My gut says that it originally started out as a real photo at some point, but that it was edited and manipulated to include a current newspaper issue. I also don’t believe McConnell wrote that statement. Anyway, all of this could be cleared up in a jiffy if McConnell would simply hop in front of a CNN or NBC camera.
Sen. McConnell’s office released a photo in an effort to answer questions about his health, showing what appears to be him holding The Post’s July 12 Sports section.
We reviewed metadata that shows the photo was taken July 12. An independent digital forensics expert also said… pic.twitter.com/3DmTIMjoLP
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, McConnell’s social media.
It’s not AI generated. It’s AI enhanced using the Firefly tool in Photoshop.
Why is the burden of proof on skeptics to prove that the photo is fake? The burden of proof is on McConnell (or his staff) to prove that he is alive and capable of doing his job. And I hate being on the same side as Laura Loomer about anything. Just set up an interview with Mitch so he can demonstrate that he is just fine. Not that hard.
I thought his wife was in China. Apparently she came home.
McConnell’s staff should familiarize themselves with the royal Frankenphoto and its consequences.
Metadata can be altered. The photo is not proof that the man is capable of doing anything but sitting there and smiling with a newspaper placed awkwardly in his hand. It is also not proof that the image is not a skilled Photoshop job.
At this point, anything short of him appearing live on camera in front of witnesses is believable.
Senator McConnell is recovering from a face lift
Sorry, they need more people. A live press conference or he’s dead.
I’m just waiting for the “kill notification” to be issued on this photo, then I remember that we no longer have free speech or fair press.. they only have to a little over two weeks to go until they can stop the “weekend at Bernie’s” show with him, sadly I think they will succeed because nobody will do anything.
Well whatever Mitch was hospitalized for, in the photo his face now is polished smooth like a baby’s bottom.
The fact that his office released photo of him and wife holding a newspaper as proof of life is the biggest tell. It’s like a full blown panic room operation on full scale cover-up mode. Solution: so let’s take a page from a 1960 suspense thriller and use front page of a newspaper….. because surely there’s no way to digitally manipulate that… in 1960’s….as proof of life.
Sigh. No wonder comedians are having a field day.
If Mitch is as better as they claimed, there would be a video of Mitch talking to his constituents and colleagues.
Crickets.
You want me to trust the Bezos owned Washington Post on this? Really?
^ this
Bezos burned the credibility of WaPo down with his manipulating/stunting in the run up to the past few elections.
That dude is dead.
But just like the gop rep with dementia they are hiding – they will do ANYTHING to keep from losing power.
There are no morals, no ethics, and no humanity to deter them.
He looked like a walking corpse in every tv appearance before his “incident”. So this 84 year old had a serious medical incident requiring CPR, an ambulance and a month + hospital stay, yet he looks better than he did before? Sure Jan.
I can’t believe the media is falling for this. It looks like he had botox or a facelift while in the hospital! Why is he in jeans and that shirt? It’s just wrong! The thing that stood out to me in McConnell’s ‘message’ that he was dealing with ‘mild case of pneumonia’. On or slightly after August 3rd, we’re going to find out McConnell died of pneumonia. Anyone want to place bets on this? (lol)
I’ll take that bet! He’s supposedly in a rehab facility now to regain his strength. Someone needs to visit him there and take a selfie. Many years ago my mom almost died from Legionnaires and was in a rehab place for months. I was out of state, but my brother visited her every single day. Why hasn’t anyone gone to that facility to “visit” him?
Yup.
I’ve had a couple of months-long stints in nursing rehab, thanks to illness and injury.
If you’re well enough to be in rehab rather than the hospital, there’s no reason you can’t receive visitors.
This whole thing is just ridiculously shady.
Why in the heck is he sitting on a waterproof chuck pad in that hospital bed, fully clothed? Those are for accidents of the wetting kind. Which you would think that someone capable of wearing denim jeans would not require any longer. Did they just Photoshop the outfit on him? This makes zero sense.
I think he’s dead, prove me wrong.
The problem is the numbers — the GOP majority in the Senate is apparently razor thin without Graham. I mean, Graham’s sister can reliably be counted on to vote Republican or else they would not have agreed to her replacing him. But. Without McConnell, it’s 50 or 51. The VP is always the tie-breaker but that’s only one vote. The scenario they always posit is that the Senator from Maine, the lady who tries to keep one foot in each camp, will vote with the Dems. And potentially one or two others who are up for re-election in swing states. There goes your majority.
TMZ just posted a picture of his wife, they swear it’s really her. She’s leaving the rehab place. She’s wearing a face mask, sunglasses, and a very long and hot looking trench coat. It’s sweltering in DC today. Hmmm
Looks like she has a big backpack, and the way she’s walking it looks heavy. What could be in there? Did they release McConnell’s possessions to her? She’s trying to hide them?
Good eye Cadbury Egg! I noticed she was hunched over but totally missed the backpack. Why would she need to bring a backpack to visit her husband, especially since she had a car waiting for her, she could have left it in the car. If we want to give her the benefit of doubt she may have been bringing him some fresh clothes. But she was on her way out, it would have been empty.
If that is a real photo, it must be a wax-figure of Mitch McConnell
Can he do the job Kentucky elected him to do is the question.
Why is he wearing jeans and a button-down and not the usual hospital garb? Is he going home? And how fast did the Mrs. have to book it from China to pose for that? I’m just wondering.
Let the Democrats visit him, at least the governor of Kentucky. But they can’t do that, can they? When will this farcical political crime end? When?