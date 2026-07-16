Anne Hathaway was ‘so shocked’ with her ‘buzzer-beater’ third pregnancy

I once again have to recommend Claire Danes’ excellent interview on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. The whole interview is great, but when Claire talked about learning she was pregnant again at 43, it’s extremely funny. Claire fully had a meltdown when she learned about her unexpected pregnancy, and it feels like it still hasn’t fully sunk in that she’s the mother of three now. Well, right now, Anne Hathaway is experiencing the exact same thing. She got pregnant unexpectedly with her third at the age of 43. She revealed the pregnancy last month, and she’s been bumping out for all of The Odyssey’s premieres and promotional stops. This week, Anne appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and he asked her about all of it:
Anne Hathaway confessed she was surprised to learn she is pregnant with her third child.
“We knew what we were doing but … we were so shocked it went this way,” the Odyssey star, 43, said during a Tuesday, July 14, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, adding that she and husband, Adam Shulman, are “calling this one our buzzer-beater,” which refers to a basketball shot that succeeds right before the final buzzer.
Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with Shulman, 45, also looked to Meyers, 52, for parenting advice given the late-night host is already father to three children — sons Ashe, 10, and Axel, 8, and daughter Adelaide, 4 — with wife, Alexi Ashe.
“Do you have advice?” Hathaway asked Meyers, who quipped about the ease of juggling three. “Weirdly, it goes on, like, autopilot. Once there’s three, there’s not much you can do except watch,” he joked.
I’ve heard similar things from other parents – there’s a huge difference when they have their first kid. Then there’s a huge difference between one kid and two kids. And then it’s like… you’re helpless with three or more, and you just have to let parenthood wash over you. People are getting really into the science of birth order and age-gap siblings too, and I cannot wait to hear what it’s like for all of these 40-something moms dealing with two older kids and a baby. Anne’s third kid will be seven years younger than her second son, Jack, and a decade younger than her first, Jonathan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Anne Hathaway at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
Anne Hathaway attends “The Odyssey” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Monday 6th July 2026.,Image: 1114942009, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: The Odyssey – World Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Anne Hathaway shows off her growing baby bump in a skin tight red jumpsuit designed by Ashlyn while out in New York City. The 43-year-old actress shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram video earlier this month
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 30 Jun 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
That red whatever it is…🫣
haha – the red manages to be quite cute but also extremely odd and not cute at the same time. I guess that qualifies it as pregnancy high fashion.
Perfectly described, lol.
They used to call them “change of life” babies. Namely that the hormone shifts of perimenopause can boost you into super fertile, after those same hormones having been declining for years.
Yep! I’ve heard someone put it this way: if you don’t want to be moving your kid into college the day after you retire, be careful!! It’s unlikely, not impossible. You’re not done until you’re done. 🤣
Anne has never looked more beautiful, IMO. She looks healthy and happy.
Most of her red carpet choices for The Odyssey have been great, but that red harem outfit is not doing her any favors.
That red outfit is a choice.
I got pregnant at 42, our oldest was 21. My husband and I had our first child young; I was 19 he was 22. Our other two were 16, and 11. So we had our 4th son then at 44 I got pregnant again! Had him at 45. Yeah good times lol. So here I am in a hotel room in Monterey with our two late in life babies, going to the aquarium AGAIN. It’s lovely though. These two feel like our grandchildren because they are such a joy. It’s different and it’s not because we are older i really think it’s because we realize how fast it all goes by..middle of night feedings..no big it’s only a few months, diapers…only two years…our youngest will be twelve in a couple weeks and we still can’t get over how quick it all went by. Let me say too that my bigger boys were and are amazing. They helped do so much. I mean I never had to do much with a baby in my arms or on my hip. They were always there to play and cuddle. The littlest guys absolutely ADORE them!
Check out the song 100 Years by Five For Fighting. You sound just like the lyrics. 😉
I think a pregnancy at 50 is shocking, like with Hilary Swank. Although I assume some intervention probably helped her.
But early to mid-40s, anything seems possible.
I think I stopped getting shocked by later in life pregnancies when Halle Berry had her second child, which might have been in her late forties.
People used to have lots and lots of kids, and I would assume to have that many must have kept getting pregnant in their forties.
As a woman who spent her 51st birthday ON HER PERIOD (have only had two late periods since perimenopause set in 8ish years ago) there is no way I would risk unprotected sex. Four kids is enough!