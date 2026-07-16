Anne Hathaway was ‘so shocked’ with her ‘buzzer-beater’ third pregnancy

I once again have to recommend Claire Danes’ excellent interview on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. The whole interview is great, but when Claire talked about learning she was pregnant again at 43, it’s extremely funny. Claire fully had a meltdown when she learned about her unexpected pregnancy, and it feels like it still hasn’t fully sunk in that she’s the mother of three now. Well, right now, Anne Hathaway is experiencing the exact same thing. She got pregnant unexpectedly with her third at the age of 43. She revealed the pregnancy last month, and she’s been bumping out for all of The Odyssey’s premieres and promotional stops. This week, Anne appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and he asked her about all of it:

Anne Hathaway confessed she was surprised to learn she is pregnant with her third child. “We knew what we were doing but … we were so shocked it went this way,” the Odyssey star, 43, said during a Tuesday, July 14, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, adding that she and husband, Adam Shulman, are “calling this one our buzzer-beater,” which refers to a basketball shot that succeeds right before the final buzzer. Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with Shulman, 45, also looked to Meyers, 52, for parenting advice given the late-night host is already father to three children — sons Ashe, 10, and Axel, 8, and daughter Adelaide, 4 — with wife, Alexi Ashe. “Do you have advice?” Hathaway asked Meyers, who quipped about the ease of juggling three. “Weirdly, it goes on, like, autopilot. Once there’s three, there’s not much you can do except watch,” he joked.

[From Us Weekly]

I’ve heard similar things from other parents – there’s a huge difference when they have their first kid. Then there’s a huge difference between one kid and two kids. And then it’s like… you’re helpless with three or more, and you just have to let parenthood wash over you. People are getting really into the science of birth order and age-gap siblings too, and I cannot wait to hear what it’s like for all of these 40-something moms dealing with two older kids and a baby. Anne’s third kid will be seven years younger than her second son, Jack, and a decade younger than her first, Jonathan.