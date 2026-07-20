Matty Healy & Gabbriette Bechtel married in Los Angeles on Saturday

Matt Healy and Gabbritte Bechtel got together in the autumn of 2023, just months after Healy’s relationship with Taylor Swift completely imploded. Taylor moved on from Healy quickly after she met Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023. Well, we thought she moved on quickly, then the bulk of The Tortured Poets Department was about Healy. Anyway, Healy and Bechtel seemed well-suited for each other from the start, and they were engaged by the summer of 2024. Wedding planning took a while though! Matt Healy and Gabbriette’s wedding was on Saturday in Los Angeles. The British papers are already pointing out that the Healy-Bechtel wedding was a lot classier than the Swift-Kelce Madison Square Garden wedding. They’re… not wrong.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel are married. The 1975 frontman, 37, and the model, 28, tied the knot Saturday in a star-studded ceremony at Castillo del Lago — Madonna’s former estate in Los Angeles. According to pics obtained by Page Six, Healy wore a black tuxedo while Bechtel stunned in a white wedding gown for the ceremony at the Spanish Colonial Revival mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Guests included Charli xcx and her husband, George Daniel — Healy’s bandmate in The 1975 — as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé, Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O’Connor and Quenlin Blackwell. Prior to tying the knot with the model, Healy performed at a bachelor party with a tribute band dedicated to his own band. Footage circulating on social media showed the singer performing with the 9075 at his bachelor bash in Malibu. In one clip, Healy performed “The Sound” with the tribute band. Last month, Bechtel kicked off her bachelorette party, wearing a chic vintage Chanel ensemble while catching a flight to Las Vegas. Healy and Bechtel began dating in September 2023, with Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, confirming their engagement the following June, saying at the time that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for them.

[From Page Six]

I just looked at Gabbriette’s Instagram to see if she had any wedding photos, and there’s nothing. That could mean that she and Matt organized a magazine editorial. I think American Vogue might be too much of an ask, but British Vogue? I could totally see it. I’m also sort of shocked that Gabbriette wore white, and not just that, her gown looks super-traditional. I would have loved to see Gabbriette as a goth bride or even a more avant-garde/edgy bride.

Ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail had a curious exclusive about how Healy was feeling before the wedding and whether he was still thinking about Taylor Swift. Sources say that for Taylor, Healy is “the one that got away” but that Healy is glad to be away from all of the Swifty drama. A close friend of Denise Welch told the Mail: “Matty really did love Taylor, but it was her insane fanbase that broke them up. Denise hated what that did to Matty and feels Taylor could have been more supportive and that her PR made out as if they were ‘just a fling’ which really exacerbated matters, and then Taylor wrote an entire album about it! Taylor’s world was all just too mad and unstable for Denise and she hated what it did to Matty. She loves Gabbriette, who is more down-to-earth and supportive of her son, she couldn’t be happier.” Denise has said as much out in the open as well – it’s not that she disliked Taylor personally, she just thought Taylor was bad for Matt and the relationship was a mess. Fair enough, in my opinion. I do think it’s funny that Healy and Swift got married to other people within a few weeks of each other.