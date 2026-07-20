Matt Healy and Gabbritte Bechtel got together in the autumn of 2023, just months after Healy’s relationship with Taylor Swift completely imploded. Taylor moved on from Healy quickly after she met Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023. Well, we thought she moved on quickly, then the bulk of The Tortured Poets Department was about Healy. Anyway, Healy and Bechtel seemed well-suited for each other from the start, and they were engaged by the summer of 2024. Wedding planning took a while though! Matt Healy and Gabbriette’s wedding was on Saturday in Los Angeles. The British papers are already pointing out that the Healy-Bechtel wedding was a lot classier than the Swift-Kelce Madison Square Garden wedding. They’re… not wrong.
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel are married. The 1975 frontman, 37, and the model, 28, tied the knot Saturday in a star-studded ceremony at Castillo del Lago — Madonna’s former estate in Los Angeles. According to pics obtained by Page Six, Healy wore a black tuxedo while Bechtel stunned in a white wedding gown for the ceremony at the Spanish Colonial Revival mansion in the Hollywood Hills.
Guests included Charli xcx and her husband, George Daniel — Healy’s bandmate in The 1975 — as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé, Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O’Connor and Quenlin Blackwell.
Prior to tying the knot with the model, Healy performed at a bachelor party with a tribute band dedicated to his own band. Footage circulating on social media showed the singer performing with the 9075 at his bachelor bash in Malibu. In one clip, Healy performed “The Sound” with the tribute band. Last month, Bechtel kicked off her bachelorette party, wearing a chic vintage Chanel ensemble while catching a flight to Las Vegas.
Healy and Bechtel began dating in September 2023, with Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, confirming their engagement the following June, saying at the time that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for them.
[From Page Six]
I just looked at Gabbriette’s Instagram to see if she had any wedding photos, and there’s nothing. That could mean that she and Matt organized a magazine editorial. I think American Vogue might be too much of an ask, but British Vogue? I could totally see it. I’m also sort of shocked that Gabbriette wore white, and not just that, her gown looks super-traditional. I would have loved to see Gabbriette as a goth bride or even a more avant-garde/edgy bride.
Ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail had a curious exclusive about how Healy was feeling before the wedding and whether he was still thinking about Taylor Swift. Sources say that for Taylor, Healy is “the one that got away” but that Healy is glad to be away from all of the Swifty drama. A close friend of Denise Welch told the Mail: “Matty really did love Taylor, but it was her insane fanbase that broke them up. Denise hated what that did to Matty and feels Taylor could have been more supportive and that her PR made out as if they were ‘just a fling’ which really exacerbated matters, and then Taylor wrote an entire album about it! Taylor’s world was all just too mad and unstable for Denise and she hated what it did to Matty. She loves Gabbriette, who is more down-to-earth and supportive of her son, she couldn’t be happier.” Denise has said as much out in the open as well – it’s not that she disliked Taylor personally, she just thought Taylor was bad for Matt and the relationship was a mess. Fair enough, in my opinion. I do think it’s funny that Healy and Swift got married to other people within a few weeks of each other.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy turn heads with their impeccable style as they attend Natasha Poly’s birthday party at La Réserve restaurant in Paris, radiating elegance and charm.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American model and musician Gabbriette (Gabriella Leigh Bechtel) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022143263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Gabriette Bechtel , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
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Paris, FRANCE Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy turn heads with their impeccable style as they attend Natasha Poly’s birthday party at La Réserve restaurant in Paris, radiating elegance and charm.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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His teeth are yellow and he’s a weirdo. They all suck.
Nothing classy or cute about a decade age gap. Although I do find it kind of hilarious that he hired a 1975 cover band for his bachelor party though 😂
Actually the cover band was a surprise for him, hired by his friends.
Being with an early 20-something means never having to grow up and be better.
She’s turning 29 in just a few days. She’s hardly an early 20-something. My mother had given birth to two children by age 29.
A decade is nothing, lol. Twenty, thirty, forty years…? Now that’s questionable.
So, basically David Foster and Katherine McPhee are the upper end outliers here?
Doesn’t bother me she’s pushing 30 and I’m sure she’s much more mature than him.
If that was my wedding, I’d be miserable that one of the first things said about it was a comparison to my husband’s ex, even if it was in a favorable light. Here’s hoping these two make it work, I guess.
Her dress looks like a castaway from the wardrobe for the Nightmare before Christmas. It also screamed Elvis and Priscilla core.
The Chanel suit looks like cheap cosplay
He’s disgusting and he looks a decade or two older than 37.
He is a pretty serious drug user. It ages you.
He’s a heavy smoker. And a lot of drug relapses will do it to you.
That’s a gothic dress for sure. She’s just not in black
I’m sorry but these two are not the picture of “healthy.” She looks Kate Moss-thin and I don’t mean that as a compliment. He looks like he’s lacking in the hygiene department.
They both have killer bags under their eyes. Well, good luck to them.
Never listened to his music but did catch his chicken shop interview and he came off as an arrogant ahole. He said the most important thing about a woman he dated is that she be hot but the funniest was when Amelia asked him about his worst trait and he said his personality. He was trying to be funny I guess but all I could see was a self owned truth.
His name is Matty, not Matt. It’s important to get it correct, so SEO can recognize who we’re talking about when we say “Matty is a racist POS who abuses drugs and women.”
Not arguing about that but what does that mean for Taylor? She knew exactly who he was/is and what he was about and still got with him. This along with inviting ICE detention owners to her wedding kinda makes me think Taylor is trash
The thing I remember about her is she loves to bake and does a lot of baking videos on social media. I guess cooking in general, but it’s the baking I remember that she loves. I don’t know why she thinned out her eyebrows. She had nice eyebrows before.
mandarin rosemary cake
https://www.tiktok.com/@gabbriettebb/video/7230644668550188331
I got married on the same day as one of my ex-boyfriends. I only knew about it because we had a mutual friend who was invited to both weddings (he came to ours).
There’s NO way TS thinks he’s the one that got away. Her heinously cringey songs about him were embarrassing but also made it clear she really saw who he was by the end.