JD Vance & Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, son Alec Neel

In January, JD Vance and his wife Usha announced that they were expecting their fourth child. People did the math and figured out that Usha got pregnant right around the moment when Erika Kirk was making a big, public play for that demented Cabbage Patch Doll (JD). JD even tried to give Erika credit for “convincing” him to have another child with Usha, although Usha correctly shut that down. In any case, Usha has spent this year quietly gestating and protecting her marriage. Usha and JD welcomed their son over the weekend:
Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have welcomed their fourth baby, a boy. The couple announced the news in a joint social media post on Sunday, July 19.
“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” they wrote. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”
“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” the couple added. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”
JD and Usha already share three kids: Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.
[From People]
The name is so interesting to me, but I’ve been fascinated with their baby names for years. Usha is Indian-American, from a Hindu family. She never converted to Christianity but she seemingly lives the life of an Evangelical Republican woman, underselling her education and legal background and having this big family with a Catholic convert. Two of the kids don’t have Indian names anywhere – Ewan Blaine and Mirabel Rose – but then their second son is named Vivek, a very traditional Indian name. And now Usha has “Neel” as her fourth child’s middle name – that’s also a traditional Indian name. “Alec” is not though, that’s Scottish. Anyway, congrats to them, I guess. I doubt JD will be much help with this baby, so I hope someone is looking after Usha and Alec.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Second Lady Usha Vance delivers remarks during the 113th Annual First Lady’s Luncheon
Featuring: Second Lady Usha Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president.
Featuring: Usha Vance, J.D. Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president.
Featuring: Usha Vance, J.D. Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Vice President JD Vance (C), alongside his daughter Mirabel (L) and second lady Usha Vance (R) pose next to a pardoned turkey named Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2025. The annual White House tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush pardoned a turkey in the Rose Garden.
Featuring: JD Vance, Mirabel Vance, Usha Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Nov 2025
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Vice President JD Vance, daughter Mirabel Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrive ahead of US President Donald J Trump pardoning a turkey named Gobble during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2025. The annual White House tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush pardoned a turkey in the Rose Garden.
Featuring: JD Vance, Mirabel Vance, Usha Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Nov 2025
Credit: Will Oliver/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance depart the Prefecture with a procession of armored vehicles, armed special services after Vance’s bilateral meeting between the United States of America and Italy
Featuring: Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha
Where: Milan, Milan, Italy
When: 06 Feb 2026
Credit: Francesco Enriquez/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
The names are super interesting to me too. I guess good on Usha for not letting him name the baby Charlie or Donald, or Peter for that matter. As I always mentally add about these people, Christ, what a holes.
I thought for sure they’d name the baby Charlie Kirk Vance or Charlie Eric Vance.
Another kid to verbally abuse….congrat? They’ll be divorced by the end of the decade.
Another kid to verbally abuse….congrats? They’ll be divorced by the end of the decade.
I’m wondering if she’s waiting it out.
Nowadays she does kind of look….not attracted to him (which I feel is the normal reaction to him).
My deepest condolences to Alec Neel.
Poor kid.
So happy that they get first class medical care as Republicans are taking it away from everyone else. And at the rate this regime is going, most people won’t be able to afford one kid much less four.
Take that Erica! Look how happy and functional this marriage is!
Their son Vivek is named after Vivek Ramaswamy, who I’m hoping the good people of Ohio will reject as governor.
Did she actually name the kid after him, or is it a coincidence they share the same name?
Edited to add:
Oh, I looked it up. Apparently they did name the kid after him. How strange….he’s as annoying as they are.
It’s going to be pretty hard on Usha to have another baby whenever her stupid husband has an affair with another woman (Alec’s true progenitor is Erica Kirk). So they should have named him Eric, which is also a son of Trump’s. Win-win.
Usha is living in a hell of her own making. It sucks that she’s bringing kids into it, but I’m guessing this is the last one. She delayed the inevitable for awhile with this kid, but VD Jance is already planning his future moves with a blonde helpmate.
mightymolly, a blonde, white helpmate.