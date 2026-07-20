JD Vance & Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, son Alec Neel

In January, JD Vance and his wife Usha announced that they were expecting their fourth child. People did the math and figured out that Usha got pregnant right around the moment when Erika Kirk was making a big, public play for that demented Cabbage Patch Doll (JD). JD even tried to give Erika credit for “convincing” him to have another child with Usha, although Usha correctly shut that down. In any case, Usha has spent this year quietly gestating and protecting her marriage. Usha and JD welcomed their son over the weekend:

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have welcomed their fourth baby, a boy. The couple announced the news in a joint social media post on Sunday, July 19. “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” they wrote. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” the couple added. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.” JD and Usha already share three kids: Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

[From People]

The name is so interesting to me, but I’ve been fascinated with their baby names for years. Usha is Indian-American, from a Hindu family. She never converted to Christianity but she seemingly lives the life of an Evangelical Republican woman, underselling her education and legal background and having this big family with a Catholic convert. Two of the kids don’t have Indian names anywhere – Ewan Blaine and Mirabel Rose – but then their second son is named Vivek, a very traditional Indian name. And now Usha has “Neel” as her fourth child’s middle name – that’s also a traditional Indian name. “Alec” is not though, that’s Scottish. Anyway, congrats to them, I guess. I doubt JD will be much help with this baby, so I hope someone is looking after Usha and Alec.