Princess Charlene ‘channeled Grace Kelly’ at Monaco’s Red Cross ball

It’s been five years since Princess Charlene went home to South Africa and developed some kind of complicated medical situation. She ended up staying in South Africa for months and months, all while Prince Albert and the children stayed in Monaco. Some people thought it was an “escape attempt” by Charlene. Some people thought it was a real medical situation, albeit not the one being discussed. I still don’t know. Charlene eventually went back to Monaco, then she was sent to a treatment center in Switzerland, and there are rumors that Charlene still maintains a Swiss home and that she lives there most of the time.

In the past few years, Charlene has been seen in Monaco often enough, mostly for the “big events” where she’s expected to show up. For years, she maintained a super-short pixie cut, which Albert reportedly hated. Her hair is now grown out, she’s had some fresh cosmetic work, and she looks really good. Charlene joined Albert at Monaco’s annual Red Cross Ball, and Tatler pointed out that she was channeling Albert’s mother, Grace Kelly:

Princess Charlene of Monaco was the picture of Old Hollywood perfection at the Red Cross ball over the weekend. The wife of Prince Albert II clearly had her late mother-in-law, Grace Kelly, in mind as she dressed for the ball, channelling the film star in a gorgeous gold gown from Elie Saab, a designer beloved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. The Monégasque princess – who wore her signature short hair in a style that further evoked Princess Grace – looked like she could have played a starring role in To Catch a Thief, the 1955 film that cemented the American actress’s status as one of the industry’s all-time style icons.

[From Tatler]

Looking through the photos and… yeah. She was absolutely going for Grace Kelly. Thoughts? She looks great, as I said. But it’s a bit creepy, right? I think the same thing when the Princess of Wales copies Diana’s whole aesthetic too, but at least with Kate, she has those brown/bronde wiglets. She’s not trying to copy Diana’s hair and face, just Diana’s outfits. This is something else.