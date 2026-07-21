Aaron Rodgers reunited with his estranged family, but didn’t include his mystery wife

For more than a decade, Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his family. He seemingly went no-contact with his parents and his brothers around 2014. At first, people (including his family) blamed Aaron’s girlfriends for driving a wedge between Aaron and his family. But over time, it became abundantly clear that this was bigger than “the Rodgers family doesn’t like Aaron’s girlfriend.” Well, now that Aaron is married to Brittani, a woman no one has ever seen and who might not actually exist, it looks like Aaron has finally decided to reconcile with his family. Or his parents and one brother, at the very least.
After bonding with teammates earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers has bonded with his family. The Steelers quarterback was famously estranged from his parents, Ed and Darla, and his brothers, Luke and Jordan, for at least a decade. But on Monday night, Rodgers shared three photos — one with his mom, one with his dad and one with Luke — on Instagram.
He wrote: “Another bonding week #fam.”
Jordan was notably absent from the photos.
In March, Aaron Rodgers talked about his rift with his family on The Pat McAfee Show.
“If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided,” Rodgers said. “They were making shots in the media saying bulls–t. I never said anything until it got to the point where I’m like, ‘All right, enough is enough.’”
His estrangement from his family became public during Jordan Rodgers’ appearance on The Bachelorette in 2016, and Aaron Rodgers discussed it during the 2024 Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. He pointed to his parents’ strict religious beliefs as a reason for the falling-out.
“I grew up in a very white, dogmatic church and that just didn’t really serve me,” Aaron said. “It was very rigid in structure. I’m not a rigid person. Shame, guilt, judgment. It was like, ‘We have the truth. Our way or the highway. Our way is heaven; your way is hell.’ Even talking to my parents, it was very black and white. Like, somebody has to be wrong, [and] somebody has to be right. I just slowly uncoupled from that in high school.”
If I’m being honest, Aaron’s family estrangement made the most sense out of all of the weirdness around him. Once the estrangement became public, his parents and brothers gave interviews and made gross public comments about Aaron and his life. You could see why he wanted distance. Why now, though? What changed? And why are there zero photos of Aaron’s mystery wife Brittani with his parents? Did he not include Brittani and Brittani’s sister Mia at the family reunion? Wouldn’t this be the first time Brittani met his parents? Considering how often Aaron talks about this never-seen wife, you would think that his parents would be curious about her. (I actually wonder if he’s soft-launching the disappearance of Brittani, like he’s six months away from telling people that they quietly split and there’s no drama about it.)
Photos courtesy of Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram and Avalon Red.
Maybe he didn’t want to complicate a reunion with adding in a wife. Maybe he wanted to focus solely on the reunion, see how it went, then introduce his wife later if all went well. I barely know who this person is, other than a Jeopardy guest host, but I get estrangement and crap like this, unfortunately.
This would be the smart way to do it. Definitely the therapy recommended way, not going to give him credit.
LOL I’m beginning to think Brittany is one of those life-sized, silicone dolls made to his specifications: the perfect wife. If you’ve seen some of those docs showing the men that have these dolls living in their home as their real partners, driving around with them, and you can just imagine what all goes on with the poor dolls.
My nephew and I have great fun deciding who she is. A silicone doll is his favorite, though occasionally he’s all for the life-sized pillow idea. My favorite is that she’s a figment of his imagination, caused by all the concussions he’s suffered as an NFL player.
We may, perhaps, possibly, have a little too much fun with this.
I’m chuckling bc before I got to your comment, in my mind’s eye, I was seeing a montage of sacks! I’m with you on the traumatic brain injury/ figment of his imagination.
The wife story remains so bizarre. I had thought I heard they were pictured together a few months ago, and then I hear that was fake? WTF? Look I actually admire it when couples keep things private and don’t do PR appearances together. But give me 5 minutes (or less!) on google and I can find a photo of the “private” spouse/partner! Children too I’m sad to say. That’s just how modern celebrity works. Oh well, I guess the truth will come out at some point.
Yeah his family was super weird about him and I was never on their side in this whole mess. Good for them if they all reconciled. His wife thing is bizarre though.
I remember when his brother was talking smack on the Bachelor. Very uncomfortable, jealous feeling, and like he thought this was going to make people turn against his brother and like him more.
From the description of his family, I’d keep my distance, too.
Being estranged from his family, as weird and mean and jealous as they seem, was the most normal thing about Aaron.
I hate myself for this but I do find him physically attractive. I should seek help, right?
Many people are saying his wife is MAGA AI.
I’ve been saying I think his wife is AI too!
Either that, or homeboy got catfished and doesn’t want to admit it.
I believe that Brittani is an AI creation and now I can see how his family estrangement might contribute to him making up the perfect wife and sister in law to have as his 100% supportive family. Well, that and the ayahuasca trips and football hits damaging his brain.
For those who don’t follow football, he would not be the first player to make up a girlfriend, although Manti Te’o had someone helping him with the ruse.
There have been rumors of him being gay for years. After the rumors started he began 2 or 3 performative relationships with famous women over the years. Now we find out the parents are very religious and he doesn’t agree with the dogma of their church. It seems pretty clear to me why his relationship went sour.
He could always just have a lavender marriage.
There is no wife. This is bizarre. He could easily have married a “show wife” if he wants it to seem his “marriage” is normal or is actually a marriage. I’d do it myself if I were some decades younger. A separate life like Charlene’s and all the perks? Yes, please. Appear on the arm of this guy (looking ravishing, of course) once in a blue moon? Okay. The line I’d draw is he’d never talk to me. At all. I couldn’t stand that.
Divorce is messier than hitting the delete button.
You guys…Brittani is obviously the one taking the photos! 😀
I think that we need some proof of life for Brittany at this point.
I spoke to her on the phone for 20 minutes yesterday!
Alo, I’m dying at your comment, ha ha ha
🤭
It’s Weirdo Quarterback Day on Celebitchy lol.
I’m #TeamAIwife
Even an AI girlfriend would pray for a power outage to get away from this weirdo.