Republicans cite Olive Garden to justify stricter voting ID laws

Donald Trump is salivating over getting the SAVE America Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, sigh) passed in time for the midterms. The law is a greatest-hits of voting fraud conspiracy theorist demands: stricter ID requirements including proof of citizenship and government-issued photo ID, all of which has to be presented in person at an election office. Studies show that these measures will prevent an estimated 21.3 million Americans from voting who are perfectly eligible to do so. And that’s the point, because Republicans know that the best way for them to win elections is when less people vote.

The same can be said of SAVE itself — the more representatives and senators on hand to cast a vote, the less likely it is this bill gets passed. But Donny doesn’t deal in reality, so his most loyal minions are dutifully trying to drum up support. Their latest tactic is a real humdinger. House Republicans are citing the policies of Olive Garden as justification for stricter voting ID requirements. They boiled the argument down to: “If you need a photo ID to get all-you-can-eat pasta, you should need a photo ID to vote.” This is our government, folks.

Olive Garden brought back its Never-Ending Pasta Pass this month. Witht he promotion come rules: For $100, a guest has access to 13 weeks of all-you-can-eat pasta at any participating location, as long as they present the pass and a photo ID. House Republicans have adopted that last detail in their push for stricter national voter ID laws, arguing that if Americans have to show a photo ID to eat never-ending pasta at the chain, they should also be required to show a photo ID to cast a vote. “Nowadays, if you want to go to Olive Garden and get unlimited pasta, you’ve got to show a picture ID,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) said Tuesday. “This isn’t complicated stuff.” Republicans have been demanding national voter ID laws as part of the Save America Act, a piece of legislation that would reform elections nationwide and that has the backing of President Donald Trump. Other Republicans, including Reps. David Kustoff (Tennessee) and Virginia Foxx (North Carolina), also have cited the Olive Garden talking point this week. Representatives for Olive Garden did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the chain has stated on X that to access the Never-Ending Pasta deal, customers must present their personalized and non-transferrable pasta pass alongside a photo ID to prevent fraudulent pasta sales.

[From The Washington Post]

I was thrilled to see that the comments to the WaPo article are a delectable treat. Valid questions were raised, like “Does a word salad come with an order of unending false equivalency?” and “Could you get never ending voting with the right ID?” My compliments to the chefs of those barbs. As long as false equivalency is on the menu, let’s break it down course by course. For starters (appetizer pun!), invoking Olive Garden in the name of stamping out voter fraud is an undercooked move given that the restaurant has been credibly accused of committing CHEESE FRAUD! But where they really fry the comparison, is that the 13-week all-you-can-eat pasta promotion at Olive Garden is a monetary transaction; Olive Garden asks to see the special pass and photo ID because it’s a business trying not to lose more money than they already are on this gluttonous deal. (Well, that and they’re amusing themselves by tracking how different diners look from their ID pics after 13 weeks of unlimited pasta.) Voting, on the other hand, is a constitutional right. We do not pay for the privilege, it is endowed to us as citizens. What I find so offensive about SAVE is the underlying assumption that we’re malevolent actors out to pull one over on our government by any illegal means necessary. Donald Trump: leader of the Hector Projector Party.