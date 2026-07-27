Former FDA official: cyclospora response mismanaged to ‘catastrophic’ level

Today in No Sh-t, Sherlock News: a former FDA official says that the cyclospora outbreak “is starting to approach a catastrophic level in terms of how mismanaged it’s been on multiple fronts.” No duh. Still, Frank Yiannas is qualified to make these claims, as his role with the FDA was deputy commissioner for food policy and response, a position he held from 2018 to 2023 (so under both Trump and Biden). Yiannas also condemned federal authorities for mixed messaging leading to public confusion (see: FDA confirming Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce had tested positive for cyclospora, then retracting it as a “false positive” a day later amid a rancid cloud of political pressure). So in the name of health, science, and ensuring this infectious incompetency doesn’t happen again, Yiannis is calling for an independent review of the federal government’s response to the outbreak. Under this administration, I think Yiannis has a greater chance of coming down with cyclosporiasis than getting an independent review, but bless his heart.
“My point is not to find fault, but to find facts on how we can further strengthen the system,” Yiannas told POLITICO. “It’s not being critical of any particular agency, but it is being critical of the system. In some respects, I think there’s been some dismantling of the system.”
Yiannas’ call for an independent review of the government’s response adds to pressure facing the FDA since the agency scrambled to do damage control this week after announcing a positive lab test linked a new batch of Taylor Farms lettuce to the outbreak — only to reverse course to say final test results contradicted the initial finding.
Such a review could be conducted through congressional oversight, an independent inspector or through the appointment of an expert panel, Yiannas said. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The false positive test announced July 19 did not change the focus of the FDA’s investigation or the ongoing recall, and the agency says it has strong evidence that implicates certain Taylor Farms lettuce products as a source of the outbreak. But the backtracking fueled online speculation that the FDA’s decision was a politically motivated effort to exonerate Taylor Farms.
The company’s messaging added to public confusion when it claimed the FDA had “apologized” for the false positive test — a claim the FDA later denied to reporters.
Yiannas, who has also served as a vice president for food safety at Walmart, also urged the FDA to provide more information about how it made the mistake of releasing a false positive test result, a misstep he said was “extremely rare.”
“They just went too fast and they made a mistake,” he said. “They should share more about how and why it happened and what they’ll do to prevent it in the future.”
Yiannas’ comments come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that an outbreak of cyclospora illnesses in four more states have links to some Taylor Farms lettuces. The company is continuing to work with public health authorities as well as farmers and customers “to address the issue,” Taylor Farms said in a statement.
The FDA is also investigating six separate clusters of cyclospora illnesses, but except for the ongoing multistate outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce, the agency has not identified a source.
“In some respects, I think there’s been some dismantling of the system.” Not in “some” respects, Mr. Yiannis, but in all respects. As soon as he got his dead-animal-stained hands on the Health Secretary title, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. immediately set about decimating our national health agencies. And where RFK didn’t strike, Musk and his DOGE boys did, slashing the CDC’s dedicated cyclospora team from 11 people to just three. This summer’s outsized cyclospora outbreak is a direct result of the administration’s acts. I fear, though, that the delay in cause and effect gives them an opportunity to eschew responsibility. I mean, we sensible people get the undeniable correlation, but the malevolent goons in office will con their devotees with what they see as plausible deniability. Countdown to Trump rage-briefing: “Biden’s TERRIBLE immigration policies let in this Very Very BAD lettuce!”
So far, the CDC has only confirmed 4,000 cyclosporiasis cases, while states have reported an additional 7,400. Thank you to all the state and local health officials for doing the traceback work that federal agencies can’t adequately keep up with right now. As CB suggested, it’s a great time to buy produce from local farmer’s markets. Stay safe everyone!
Note by CB: If you need to buy lettuce at the grocery store, Little Leaf lettuce and Bright Farms lettuce both have several Instagram posts showing the safety and water filtration measures they use.
Photos are screenshots from YouTube/CBS, via Instagram and credit Getty
🤬🤬🤬Reagan dealing with HIV/AIDS crisis
🤬🤬🤬Trump dealing with Covid and now this…
Elect a Republican POTUS get a 🤬show when it comes to a public health crisis…because when you lack humanity & decency & EVERY elected Republican politician has SHOWCASED that lack EVERY 58 years of my life in 🇺🇸…public health means NOTHING💔🇺🇸💔
You nailed it. They (Stephen Miller) want to reduce the US population by a third. They are going to do this through food shortages, data centers, concentration camps, even more incarcerations, cutting healthcare and VA services, war, and of course, outbreaks like this one.
All of this was in Project 2025 – which no one bothered to read, but even if they had, it wouldn’t have mattered. 77 million people were more than willing to set themselves on fire because they thought the fumes would damage the lungs of Black and Brown people.
I haven’t heard about reducing the US population – do you know where I can read more about that?
Couldn’t agree more.
They like to blame everything on Biden. One thing about Biden—we could eat salad.
I miss salad.
I miss salad too. So much for fresh veg. If it’s not from the farmers’ market, I’m not eating it.
I ate a Taylor bag salad the day before this came out! Thankfully it didn’t make me sick. But I’m not chancing it. I’m already old and not especially well as it is.
@Cat, Is it possible to set up a small grow station in your kitchen, garage or maybe on a balcony? Even a large pot under a grow light should give you lettuce within six weeks, and you can do it year round. You could get a few pots and stagger their growth so you have fresh lettuce weekly. If you want to skip the soil in your home, there are also grow stations that fit on your counter and can grow herbs with your lettuce.
Second Lady D’s suggestion and also a simple vertical grow tower would work too. Pretty small footprint on the floor.
Now my local hardware store is selling veggie and lettuce seeds at 75% off. Get out there and get seeds before they pack them up for the season.
Lots of ideas online for DIY small space gardening and grow towers. Strawberry pots, pvc pipe, stacked pots, using an old shoe organizer hung on a fence.
And COVID was under control and we had free vaccinations and testing.
MAGA doesn’t want free vaccinations. And they will only wear masks if they work for ICE.
Speaking of a public health crisis, the headline in the NYT two days ago was “ Measles Cases Hit New Record in U.S., As Vaccination Rates Wane.” Thanks to Trump and RFK.
Make measles great again
I got a measles vaccination/booster monts ago. I’m honestly considering a polio one too. Before wormbrain yanks both vaccines from the market.
Good on Yiannis for speaking out.
I often eat two salads a day. My “recipes” start with bagged salad mixes or butter lettuce, topped off with salmon or a crab cake. This crisis hits me hard. It feels like one more way to destroy general trust in “experts” and government institutions. They really don’t care who suffers.
As I wrote that last bit, I had to laugh: Trump doesn’t care — and he probably hasn’t eaten a lettuce leaf in years, so he def won’t be personally impacted. I wonder if the White House has kept up Michelle Obama’s organic garden?
This has had a big impact on me. I pretty much prefer salads to anything else. Love my “kitchen sink” salads where I’ll throw in whatever vegetables are in the fridge.
Even buying organic doesn’t take away all the risk – especially without oversight/regulations.
While I feel terrible for all the Americans who didn’t vote for this and are having to live with the consequences of those who didn’t bother to vote or who voted against everyone’s best interests, I have specific sympathy for all the people that dedicated a significant portion of their lives to roles like this man and now have to watch all the things they worked to improve be taken apart with devastating consequences.
That’s it right there. I retired from federal service last year after nearly three decades and I am watching this all in horror as every bit of the work I did in all that time is being undermined and stripped away. I am sickened and disheartened.
Thanks for your decades of service to the American people, BeanieBean.
Brave ma. I fear that it will take mass deaths to swing the needle on this.
Regulations are written in blood.
Yup, and they don’t care, because it’s not like they’re buying at Walmart trying to feed their family healthy meals.
I learned how many stores use Taylor Farms produce under their own name and, cyclospora aside, it makes so much sense to me. Marketplace at Walmart’s produce was already terrible: have purchased to find it already moldy when opened at home and has no flavor. I don’t know about the rest of you but the Aldi near me sells awful produce. They use Taylor Farms too.
Back to Wegmans produce for me. Not as cheap but I’m not going to end up sick.
I used to tolerate Walmart produce because I only shop once a month in one place but I guess I’ll bite the bullet and pay more to get lettuce and salad mixes at Kroger.
Check online. I’ve seen listings stating kroger/king soopers, safeway, trader joes, and target salad blends all come from Taylor farms too.
Same. Never been impressed with Aldi- I always end up back at Wegmans.
A favorite recent joke I saw showed a Big Mac with the caption “Lettuce Pray”. If only.
Gotham Greens is also a safer source for lettuce as all of their greens are grown in a greenhouse
I also heard that the military blew their whole budget for 2026 (on lobsters? graft?) and want more money immediately. In the trillions.
And they got it. 😡