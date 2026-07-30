Playstation users call for boycott over Sony phasing out physical discs



A few weeks ago, Sony announced that, beginning in January 2028, it was ending physical PlayStation game sales. The backlash was immediate. The news came weeks after the company announced the deletion of more than 550 Studio Canal movies from PlayStation Network accounts, even if customers had purchased them. It wasn’t the first time this happened to PSN customers, either. Sony did the same with Discovery content in 2023. Concerns ranged from the loss of physical media ownership to worries about the second-hand market disappearing entirely, both of which were cited in a subsequent lawsuit filed against Sony.

As a result, unhappy fans are taking action. A Change.org petition asking Sony to reverse its decision has around 350,000 signatures. On social media, the account Does It Play?, which advocates for physical media, is calling for a week-long PlayStation boycott. From August 23-30, participants won’t log in, play, or make any purchases on any Sony platforms. Here’s more from NME:

PlayStation users are planning a week-long boycott to protest Sony’s decision to scrap physical disc releases. Earlier this month, PlayStation confirmed that it will stop producing physical games from January 2028. “This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today,” they explained in a short blog post. One report has claimed that just seven PlayStation games have sold more than 100,000 copies in the US this year. However the announcement has received wide-spread backlash. Hideo Kojima called it a “scary” and “frightening” decision, especially after Sony deleted hundreds of movies from PlayStation 5 libraries over an expired rights license. Another report claims Sony stopping PlayStation discs will “doom” brick and mortar retail stores, and kill the second-hand market. One petition asking Sony not to “kill the disc” has more than 345,000 signatures but other PlayStation fans want more direct action. The Does It Play? X account is calling for a week-long boycott of PlayStation. “Sony wants to abandon fans? Let’s give them a small taste of their own medicine,” the wrote. “For several years now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has continued to grow from its fan base. Whether its closing beloved studios like Bluepoint, pursuing a misguided live-service strategy, cancelling fan events, leaving PS VR2 to die or being completely out of touch with the franchises players want to see return, PlayStation has never felt more disconnected from its community. Ending physical discs in 2028 feels like the last straw,” they wrote. “We are calling on PlayStation players to participate in an economic blackout from August 23 at 7pm local time, through to August 30. Players can participate by turning off their consoles or logging out for seven days. We feel this period gives publishers and developers minimal impact while giving players a voice.” The post has been viewed more than 1.5million times and been shared by thousands of X users.

[From NME]

Within two days of the call to boycott, Does It Play?‘s post had more than 1.6 million views and spread to gaming websites and Reddit. IGN spoke with analysts who said that a boycott probably wouldn’t hurt Sony enough to change its mind. Regardless, I’m all for a consumer boycott. If no one speaks up, companies will keep pulling this stuff quietly. Even if it doesn’t move the needle at Sony, the goal is to draw attention to a growing problem with owning digital media. Public sentiment around technology is already shifting. Consumers are frustrated and looking for ways to fight back.

Mr. Rosie and our kids will be participating in the boycott, and my husband has vowed to only buy physical PlayStation games from now on. He recently set up his old Nintendo and has had a blast rediscovering the games we grew up playing. The kids are amused by the old school graphics, and are also getting a kick out of it.

Sony wants to abandon fans? Let's give them a small taste of their own medicine! Together with other creators we call for a 1 week #PSBlackout in August. No logins, no play sessions, no purchases on any of Sony's platforms. pic.twitter.com/v6JvdvbHLD — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) July 26, 2026