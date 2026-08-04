NYDN: Prince Harry was a guest at George Lucas’ Italian estate & winery

The British media constantly underestimates the Duchess of Sussex’s networking ability. Granted, Prince Harry is also a great networker, but I feel like there’s more acknowledgement of Harry’s ability to make friends and partnerships. But Meghan really has some powerful people in her corner, including Nicole Avant and Mellody Hobson. Avant is a diplomat, executive and producer married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Hobson is president and CEO of Ariel Investments, she’s the former chair of Starbucks and her CV reads like she was the first Black woman to do pretty much everything in the business world. Hobson is also married to billionaire George Lucas. So… pretty great friends, mentors and advisors for Meghan. Well, did you know that Prince Harry is also close to Meghan’s mentors? So much so that he’s welcome at George Lucas and Mellody’s Italian estate. From the NYDN’s Richard Johnson:

A visitor to the Italian estate of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was surprised to see Robert De Niro there. The two have been fast friends since De Niro launched the Tribeca Film Festival in May 2002, and Lucas provided “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” despite it barely finishing post-production in time. But there was a bigger surprise at Il Convento Viandante del Cielo, the 60-acre estate and winery in Umbria that used to be a 16th-century Capuchin monastery. Prince Harry, on a European trip from his home in California, was also a guest of Lucas.

[From The NYDN]

They don’t say when this happened but we can surmise that it was probably in the past few years. Harry has been in the UK and Europe multiple times in recent years, and honestly, the British press has gotten extremely sloppy about tracking his actual movements. There’s a reason for that sloppiness – the same media is too busy pushing narratives about Harry being broke, isolated and friendless. If they tracked him to George Lucas’ Il Convento Viandante del Cielo, they would have to admit that Harry and Meghan have forged A-list connections and they’re welcome in some of the most elite circles in the world.