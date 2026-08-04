Kaia Gerber called her mom’s ex-husband’s son a ‘handsome devil’

Here are some photos of Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere and the rest of the cast of The Shards. They had a premiere event in Berlin. Kaia’s dress here is Prada. I like it? It’s cute and sort of 1990s. I appreciate the fact that Kaia and the rest of the cast are not theme-dressing for this promotion. You know it was discussed – I’m sure someone said it outloud, “maybe we should all wear early ‘80s fashion for promotion?” It was vetoed, thankfully.

Anyway, as we discussed, it’s pretty wild to see Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s kids starring in a TV show together. Kaia and Homer obviously are not related, and their parents were married and divorced before they (Kaia and Homer) were even born. I think this is flying slightly under the radar because Homer isn’t a carbon copy of his dad, while Kaia looks so much like Cindy. Homer definitely takes after his mom, Carey Lowell – he pretty much stole Carey’s whole face. Well, Kaia was asked about their parents’ connection again, and here’s what she had to say:

Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell are dishing with “Extra” on the new teen thriller series “The Shards.” The show also stars Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere, and Kaia shared how they addressed their parents’ romantic past! Cindy Crawford and Richard were married for four years in the ’90s. Kaia recalled the first time she met Homer, saying, “Our first time meeting was with the whole cast, and he walked in and I think we both immediately, like, simultaneously go, ‘Should we address it?’ And then, like, really didn’t talk about it since.” She added, “We realized very quickly that we have so many other things in common that that kind of got pushed a little bit to the side. It was eclipsed by all these other things we shared, and we now have spent so much time together that, yeah, we love Homer. He cracks me up and he’s so sensitive and empathetic and charismatic and a handsome devil.”

[From Extra]

Calling your mom’s ex-husband’s son a “handsome devil”…hm. Those Gere genes really dazzle the Crawford line. It’s like a telenovela?? I also think it’s funny that Homer and Kaia are both so Gen Z about it – like, they couldn’t care less, they have no real sense of the tremendous gossip history playing out whenever they stand next to each other.