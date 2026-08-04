Kaia Gerber called her mom’s ex-husband’s son a ‘handsome devil’

Here are some photos of Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere and the rest of the cast of The Shards. They had a premiere event in Berlin. Kaia’s dress here is Prada. I like it? It’s cute and sort of 1990s. I appreciate the fact that Kaia and the rest of the cast are not theme-dressing for this promotion. You know it was discussed – I’m sure someone said it outloud, “maybe we should all wear early ‘80s fashion for promotion?” It was vetoed, thankfully.
Anyway, as we discussed, it’s pretty wild to see Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s kids starring in a TV show together. Kaia and Homer obviously are not related, and their parents were married and divorced before they (Kaia and Homer) were even born. I think this is flying slightly under the radar because Homer isn’t a carbon copy of his dad, while Kaia looks so much like Cindy. Homer definitely takes after his mom, Carey Lowell – he pretty much stole Carey’s whole face. Well, Kaia was asked about their parents’ connection again, and here’s what she had to say:
Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell are dishing with “Extra” on the new teen thriller series “The Shards.” The show also stars Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere, and Kaia shared how they addressed their parents’ romantic past! Cindy Crawford and Richard were married for four years in the ’90s.
Kaia recalled the first time she met Homer, saying, “Our first time meeting was with the whole cast, and he walked in and I think we both immediately, like, simultaneously go, ‘Should we address it?’ And then, like, really didn’t talk about it since.”
She added, “We realized very quickly that we have so many other things in common that that kind of got pushed a little bit to the side. It was eclipsed by all these other things we shared, and we now have spent so much time together that, yeah, we love Homer. He cracks me up and he’s so sensitive and empathetic and charismatic and a handsome devil.”
Calling your mom’s ex-husband’s son a “handsome devil”…hm. Those Gere genes really dazzle the Crawford line. It’s like a telenovela?? I also think it’s funny that Homer and Kaia are both so Gen Z about it – like, they couldn’t care less, they have no real sense of the tremendous gossip history playing out whenever they stand next to each other.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
How old is Kaia? She has no softness in her face that comes with being so young.
Not a fan of the open mouth so, so posed look.
She used to but messed with her face to look like her mother. It’s sad, really
Right?? What’s sexy about being a mouth breather?
I speculate that she had buccal fat removal (see Anya Taylor Joy’s look). I’m no expert but it takes the fat pads underneath your cheek bones out. Not a good look for anyone that I have seen it on.
I think mid 20s, but my god, she looks like a generic, plastic-surgeried 40 year old. What a shame.
Kaia should really stop messing with her face and have a sandwich. Homer is a handsome guy, I’ll give him that.
Homer Gere is a really unfortunate name. And yea he totally looks like his mom.
Pains me that I know this but he’s named after his grandfather, Richard’s father Homer.
Poor Kaia. The contrast between her mom’s sparkling, playful smile and Kaia’s constant zoned out look and horrific relationship choices—-idk I’ve never felt like the public eye was a good place for Kaia.
She looks 35. What happened to her face? Is it just the OTT 80’s makeup?
Was wondering the same thing. She didn’t look this old a couple of years ago.
Sounds to me like they stuffed clickbait PR words in her mouth. To bring attention to the show. Since obviously a lot of people know about their parents marriage.
And why in the world does this girl have Ozempic face. If some Dr. prescribed that to her should have their medical license revoked.
Eat an apple Kaia.
It is all PR talking points. Given the show looks and likely is awful, what else are they going to sell?
Show publicist is probably so sad she has a boyfriend so they couldn’t do the “faux romance” route without making her look terrible. (I think she’s still dating Lewis Pullman?…but it’s Hollywood. Maybe that was last week).
Must confess I’m getting tired of nepo babies who are gorgeous, but lack the charisma and mystery that made their parents stars.
I think Kaia has had so much work done on her face she no longer looks like her mother.
She looks like her mother with the air sucked out of her. I don’t mean her size. I mean it looks like she had her cheeks surgically taken in.
I guess that rare French melon in Meaningful Beauty doesn’t really work or she wouldn’t be looking like a 40 year old (no offense to those who are 39 and over – I’m in that group too).
So much blandness in one picture. Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford these two are not. Also, are they contractually obligated to always stand in the same way at these premieres?
She looks a bit better in a clip of the show, but I’m not sure if that’s before she had some enhancements done.
In sit-down interviews, she kind of looks a bit like the model Gia her mother was compared to although obviously she lacks that charisma models of that era had. Something about the lip fillers makes her look like that model.
I think I’m just confused by her face. It’s like she looks like her mother but doesn’t at the same time. Her mother has probably done some enhancements when young, but her face always looked relatively normal in her youth and early middle-age. I never came away thinking that her upper lip looked too big.
Dang she’s a hard looking 24! If someone said 44 I would be like, ok. Maybe its that hairdo that is somehow aging her. Its giving Melania vibes.
That one photo where she has her mouth open is super-weird. That’s a Melania pose, not a supermodel one. Naomi, Cindy, Christie, Linda, Kate, Gisele, etc. would never.
Kaia is the most nepo of babies. She was the worst part of Palm Royale–just atrocious acting. Yes, she looks like her mother, but it’s disappointing that’s all that is required to get the jobs she’s had. I can’t really blame her for taking advantage though. I don’t think I would turn these opportunities down if I were in her shoes. It’s just annoying when you’re trying to enjoy something, and she’s distractingly poor.
I understand why Kaia is getting modelling jobs, but I don’t really get why she’s getting acting opportunities. Cindy Crawford was terrible at acting, and even she admits she was. Kaia is getting nepotism favouritism in the part of the industry her mother stunk at.
For acting nepotism, it probably helps that George Clooney is her dad’s best friend. And remember Kaia has the famous mom but also the rich AF dad.
Kaia is beautiful in a bland, generic, immediately forgettable way. I’m sorry to be so harsh but she looks like she’s in dire need of a personality transplant. There’s just nothing interesting going on here.
A “personality transplant”?? I love how you think you can determine what her personality is like by looking at her posing in three pictures. Some of y’all need to practice a little empathy.
That said, she is looking very frail.
If she had stuck to modelling I think she might have come in for less harsh criticism. Acting and being a movie star does require a different set of skills. And a lot of models are not effervescent like most movie stars are expected to be.
Her mother tried to act, people were brutal, and then she smartly went back to what she’s good at. I’m kind of surprised she’d let her daughter go under this kind of scrutiny…in acting.
She was a perfectly lovely young woman and didn’t have to mess with her face. It’s sad that these young women take all the character out of their faces so they all look like one big blank slate.