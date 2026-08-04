Mirror: Princess Kate apparently refused to curtsy to Queen Camilla?

Over the years, I’ve gotten a sense of the royal “silly season” and how every summer, from the end of Wimbledon to the start of the school term, royal reporters start spinning some interesting stories. Some silly seasons, the stories are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including the infamous “they’re totally getting a divorce” 2023 summer storyline. Interestingly, this time of the year is also when we’ve historically gotten some really honest and negative stories about Prince William and Kate. Well, it definitely feels like royal commentators are dropping breadcrumbs about a larger falling out between King Charles and Prince William. Maybe it’s mostly to do with the Sussexes’ visit to Highgrove last month, or maybe it’s to do with Clive Alderton’s retirement. Maybe all of the above. But how in the world are we hearing about this story, where perfect future queen Kate apparently refused to curtsy to the side-chick queen??

King Charles has sent Prince William a “public sign of defiance” by opening the door to Prince Harry’s return to the royal family, according to an insider. The bold move comes amid reports of a bitter rift between the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner has claimed the King is incensed after William and Kate Middleton allegedly showed disrespect toward his wife. Tensions reportedly came to a head at a recent engagement where the Waleses allegedly walked straight past Camilla without curtsying or bowing. It comes after the 3-letter word that caused Harry and William’s feud was revealed – and how Meghan made it worse. “I have heard there does not seem to be much family love between Camilla and William and Kate,” Pelham Turner told Express US. “They recently walked past the Queen without curtsying, which many interpreted as a public gesture of defiance.” “Charles will stand wholeheartedly by his wife,” Pelham Turner added. “Harry coming back is the first sign I feel of his public defiance in return.” According to the source, Charles went “out of his way” to accommodate Harry and his family during their recent visit to the U.K. That gesture of goodwill reportedly did not sit well with William and Kate, sparking the frosty standoff with Camilla. Yet Charles is standing firm, seemingly intent on reminding William that the crown has not yet passed to him. He has urged the family to present a united front rather than allowing their disputes to play out in public. “For the people, the Royal Family must be seen as a strong unit,” Pelham Turner warned. He added, “Rather than a real-life version of the Netflix drama The Crown.” Meanwhile, William is reportedly “very angry” with Harry after one mistake that is “hard to overlook.” This comes after the Duchess of Sussex took on the role of guest judge for MasterChef Australia’s 18th season, with hopeful chefs tasked with elevating an everyday ingredient into a creation “fit for a duchess.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Yes, the Mirror brought up Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef, apropos of nothing. “William and Charles are fighting, but don’t forget that Meghan appeared on a cooking show!!” As for the larger story… the thing is, the Sussex-Windsor fracture has largely hidden the other interfamily dramas. They love reminding everyone of what Prince Harry wrote in Spare about Camilla, but they don’t want to remind anyone that William has historically never liked Camilla either. He’s always been suspicious of Camilla and her family, for good reason – the Parker Bowles clan would happily destroy William, Kate and anyone else. Now, do I believe that Kate purposefully refused to curtsy to Camilla? I don’t know. It sounds like something she would do, and it sounds like something that would bother Charles and Camilla too. I seriously didn’t predict this summer storyline: Charles and William’s briefing war, with William going Full Diaper Baby.