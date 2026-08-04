Mirror: Princess Kate apparently refused to curtsy to Queen Camilla?

Over the years, I’ve gotten a sense of the royal “silly season” and how every summer, from the end of Wimbledon to the start of the school term, royal reporters start spinning some interesting stories. Some silly seasons, the stories are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including the infamous “they’re totally getting a divorce” 2023 summer storyline. Interestingly, this time of the year is also when we’ve historically gotten some really honest and negative stories about Prince William and Kate. Well, it definitely feels like royal commentators are dropping breadcrumbs about a larger falling out between King Charles and Prince William. Maybe it’s mostly to do with the Sussexes’ visit to Highgrove last month, or maybe it’s to do with Clive Alderton’s retirement. Maybe all of the above. But how in the world are we hearing about this story, where perfect future queen Kate apparently refused to curtsy to the side-chick queen??
King Charles has sent Prince William a “public sign of defiance” by opening the door to Prince Harry’s return to the royal family, according to an insider. The bold move comes amid reports of a bitter rift between the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner has claimed the King is incensed after William and Kate Middleton allegedly showed disrespect toward his wife.
Tensions reportedly came to a head at a recent engagement where the Waleses allegedly walked straight past Camilla without curtsying or bowing. It comes after the 3-letter word that caused Harry and William’s feud was revealed – and how Meghan made it worse.
“I have heard there does not seem to be much family love between Camilla and William and Kate,” Pelham Turner told Express US. “They recently walked past the Queen without curtsying, which many interpreted as a public gesture of defiance.”
“Charles will stand wholeheartedly by his wife,” Pelham Turner added. “Harry coming back is the first sign I feel of his public defiance in return.”
According to the source, Charles went “out of his way” to accommodate Harry and his family during their recent visit to the U.K. That gesture of goodwill reportedly did not sit well with William and Kate, sparking the frosty standoff with Camilla.
Yet Charles is standing firm, seemingly intent on reminding William that the crown has not yet passed to him. He has urged the family to present a united front rather than allowing their disputes to play out in public. “For the people, the Royal Family must be seen as a strong unit,” Pelham Turner warned.
He added, “Rather than a real-life version of the Netflix drama The Crown.” Meanwhile, William is reportedly “very angry” with Harry after one mistake that is “hard to overlook.”
This comes after the Duchess of Sussex took on the role of guest judge for MasterChef Australia’s 18th season, with hopeful chefs tasked with elevating an everyday ingredient into a creation “fit for a duchess.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Yes, the Mirror brought up Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef, apropos of nothing. “William and Charles are fighting, but don’t forget that Meghan appeared on a cooking show!!” As for the larger story… the thing is, the Sussex-Windsor fracture has largely hidden the other interfamily dramas. They love reminding everyone of what Prince Harry wrote in Spare about Camilla, but they don’t want to remind anyone that William has historically never liked Camilla either. He’s always been suspicious of Camilla and her family, for good reason – the Parker Bowles clan would happily destroy William, Kate and anyone else. Now, do I believe that Kate purposefully refused to curtsy to Camilla? I don’t know. It sounds like something she would do, and it sounds like something that would bother Charles and Camilla too. I seriously didn’t predict this summer storyline: Charles and William’s briefing war, with William going Full Diaper Baby.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Members of the royal family attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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Camera Press Rota 04819876. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819872. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819885. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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Members of the British Royal family greet Germany’s President in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 03 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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That crown looks to be sliding off the wiglet.
The best dressed one could not manage to keep the tiara straight with the Disney princess wig let.
Can you imagine if it had pulled the wiglet down with it?! Oh, the photos!
Camilla will rain crap down on Kate. This is probably where she reminds everyone the Midds are bankrupt etc.
When did this happen? It doesn’t say so in the piece. Anyway I think there’s always been tension between the two couples. Harry even alluded to that in his book. But Kate has always made sure to be seen curtseying to Charles and Camilla even when they ignore her. At one State Visit Katw was made to curtsey 4 times to Camilla and Charles because they keep ignoring her presence.
That’s what I was trying to follow. I dont think they were all together at any event after Highgrove – W&K haven’t done any public events after that except for Wimbledon (right? the final was the next day?) and the Commonwealth games this weekend. Maybe he’s referring to Ascot but at that point the Highgrove meeting hadn’t happened. So does that mean W&K just hate Camilla, full stop?
(of course they do, lol. That’s been made clear many a time.)
And you’re right, Kate usually does curtsy multiple times, because they wont acknowledge her.
So now to me the interesting part is that this story is being run at all. Kate may have refused to curtsy to Camilla at an unknown event at some point in the past? Um, okay?
Silly season is right, but it seems some of the RRs are letting slip a little of what they know about the tensions with the left behinds.
It’s too late for the RF to present a united front. That was suppose to happen in 2016. HandM would possibly be working royals today. They chose violence and weaponized the press.
I thought when Kate is with W she’s not required to bow to Mr Ed, I mean Camilla 😎. In Spare, before the visit to meet Charles and his mate, Harry told Meghan she had to curtsy to Charles, but not Camilla.
I vaguely remember reading that the curtsy and head bow are directly related to bloodline.
Another nonstory. When and where did this public snub take place?
The divorce rumors in 2023 were to fit the “It won’t last five years” scenario. They’re nearing 8-1/4.🙃
Maybe Kate and her mother feel invincible now. Hence behaviour at Ascot etc.
Which usually means someone is heading for an almighty fall.
Well I am still waiting for the fall of the mistress. It’s time for karma to come to Camilla.
I’m drawing a blank here. What’s the three letter word?
Same here!
HRH? Harry Royal Harry? lol!
Me too, I’ve read it twice and have come to the comments hoping for enlightenment!
Anyone?
I believe it’s “cry.”
Ohhh okay. I too could not think of the 3 letter word. And seriously??? Meghan corrected the lie they told about her and that’s what they’re mad about? Nah, that is not it. A woman should be allowed to correct a lie told about her.
I followed the stupid Mirror link within a link cuz I felt similarly stupid, and they mean “HRH”. Which I would argue is not a three letter word but three separate words, but whatever.
From the linked article:
“The controversy revolves around the three letters “HRH”. The designation, which stands for “His/Her Royal Highness”, is exclusively reserved for senior working members of the royal family…”
Which is of course also a boldfaced lie, but at least I can rest easy now and I’ve hopefully saved anyone else from having to engage with the Mirror. Now if y’all will excuse me, I need to clean my internet history lol.
Thank you, Jay, for your bravery! And I agree, ‘HRH’ is not a word, it’s an initialism–although most of us would say acronym (I learned the difference on the Grammar Girl podcast).
When the Halloween candy showed up at my store last week, I was feeling a bit down that the summer is over. But this feud has really perked up my spirits. Yes, Kate totally has it in her to snub Camilla – I still remember how she usurped the Chelsea Flower Show.
And yes, apropos of absolutely nothing, let’s mention Meghan!
It’s all Meghan’s fault! It’s always Meghan’s fault! Good gad, these people!
Camilla has played the game much longer and much better than Kate. And Camilla has better media connections too. Kate should realize that Camilla will expose the Middletons if she feels like it. Kate remains an outsider in those circles and she won’t win in a battle with Camilla.
I love it when WanK poke the vipers nest, Camilla does not let things slide.
THIS, And you can bet that Cams has a safety net for when Charles passes. The press will have a field day – she knows where the bones are buried and have the funeral home’s receipts.
Yeah Kate and Ma better watch their backs – stories like this is Cams sharpening the claws, she’s telling us that what we already know, that Kate is rude/difficult to blood family. There has been rumours of this for years.
There has been far to many stories about King William and Queen Kate – this is a reminder of who is still in charge.
If this is true, there always seems to be some sort of drama regarding position, power, or popularity. Always a drama. I say get rid of all of them and direct the money they are using to the people who need it most.
Chica, perfect response! And I hope Camilla does go after Kate.
How is it humanly possible for Charles to defy his underling son? Parents don’t have to obey their children, so there’s no “defiance” there. Let alone kings and their subjects, which is all William currently is.
Yeah, the wording is a choice.
I don’t remember Charles swearing loyalty to William at the coronation.
And the constant addition of the word “yet” is macabre and gross. While the press worries about jam.
I hope Charles gets 15 more years. These days, there are many types of cancer which do not kill you. You live with them until going from another cause.
Who is defying whom?
The King is defying the Prince. The Princess defying the Queen Consort. The Prince defying the King.
So much defiance!
And somehow they bring it together with the Duchess?
Three letter word?
They need a secret weapon! All this defiance! Gah!
HRH
I always love the photo of Charles and Cam with the foreign leaders inside the white stage thing, and Will and Kate way off to the side. I lol every time.
In the words of mortal kombat, let them fight!
I always appreciate the deployment of the outside the tent photos!
Full Diaper Baby really sums Willy up 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I am all here for all this horrible foursome scratching each other eyes out . Chuck , cow mills, wank and kitty are all terrible , rude and racist and they deserve each others misery
This article doesn’t even make sense. Kate did something awful but it’s still Harry’s fault?
It’s Meghan’s fault!!
🤭
What 3-letter word?
This article is just another piece of nonsense deliberately mentioning H&M, trying to blame everything on Harry. Seriously, Kate consistently curtsies to Charles and Camilla in public, even repeatedly, despite them almost always ignoring her.
So has Kate actually put a foot wrong now?
Same, what 3-letter word?
I always thought it was weird that William didn’t get a formal, public investiture as PoW. It was cloaked in the language of “modernization,” but to my mind that was a personal snub of W&K as well as a sign of the monarchy’s decline, especially in comparison with the lavish event that was staged for his father.
Bowing and curtseying is not compulsory. Harry explained the protocol to Meghan. Harry does not bow to Camilla.
From SPARE Section 3, 17: (Meghan’s first meeting with Charles and Camilla)
‘Meg and I had rehearsed this moment several times. For Pa, curtsey. Say. Your Royal Highness or Sir. Maybe a kiss on each cheek if he leans in, otherwise a handshake. For Camilla, no curtsey. Not necessary. Just a quick kiss or handshake.
No curtsey? You sure?
I didn’t think it appropriate.
This has not changed since Charles became King. Many members of the royal family do not bow or curtsey to Camilla. Contrary to what is often published in the low level UK press, the royals always acknowledge the reigning monarch the first time they see them on any day but do not bow or curtsey to each other according to rank. This will no doubt continue to be the practice if and when William becomes King.
Do we know this hasn’t changed? I think maybe it has under Charles and that certainly would rile up William and Kate. I posted an entirely too long comment about the house curtseying and bowing rules that didn’t post but, based on what Harry wrote, it appears as though the old Queen changed the rules again for Camilla (after changing the rules for Diana because Anne did not want to curtsy to her!) so that the blood royals at least did not have to curtsy or bow to her, even in the presence of Charles. We didn’t know about this change, or at least I didn’t, until Harry wrote about it. So I fully expect that Charles changed the rules so that blood royals, as well as married-ins, would have to curtsy and bow to Camilla even when Charles is not in the room. I think this very article likely confirms a change in that rule. My question – does Ann curtsey to Camilla?
Anne does not curtsy to Camilla. There is a lot of fantasy involved in royal gossip writing . The reality is that bowing and curtseying is not compulsory for anyone. The general expectation is that everyone in the royal family bows or curtseys to the reigning monarch on a first meeting of the day. They do not bow or curtsey to each other. Harry does not bow to his brother.
Orders of etiquette dictate the order in which royals line up in formal procession. The late Queen made changes which applied to married-in royal ladies who had previously held their husband’s rank whether or not the husband was with them. This was changed to allow the senior born royal ladies such as Princess Alexandra and Princess Anne to take precedence on some occasions.
Then why on Earth was this article even written? It was reported back in the early ’80s that Anne was required to courtesy to Diana upon first meeting her in the day but she refused, so the Queen changed the rules to exclude blood royals. I can fully imagine Charles expecting family members, blood royals or not, to curtsy to Camilla and, accordingly, change the “house” rules.
As far as precedence in public goes, those rules aren’t always followed. Kate tagged along to a fashion event that was originally just Sophie’s event. Beatrice also attended. Under the precedence rules, since neither Sophie nor Kate’s husbands were there, Beatrice, technically, would have enjoyed precedence. That is not what happened. Kate barged ahead of the other two and acted the grand dame! So, clearly the precedence in public rules are not, or were not, hard and fast.
When the Queen was still alive, Camilla had to stand out in the rain once waiting for a late Princess Anne because under the then precedence rules Anne ranked higher in public (unlike Kate, Camilla followed that rule).
I seriously doubt that Charles would let that happen now. And I think there are some behind the scenes precedence squabbles happening that are evinced by this article.
I wouldn’t curtsy to Camilla, either
Can somebody parse this sentence for me? I have no idea what they are talking about or what it even means, ‘It comes after the 3-letter word that caused Harry and William’s feud was revealed….’ Huh?
Also, what recent event did this non-curtsey happen at? Have they all been in the same place since the Sussex family visit? Why can’t the rota rats be specific?