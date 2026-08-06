Forbes highest-paid podcasters include Joe Rogen, Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty

Mel Robbins
Podcasts have changed so much since I first started listening to them in 2005. I still fondly remember downloading them on iTunes and connecting my iPod to the computer. According to Forbes, the podcasting industry generated less than $100 million a decade ago. Now, it’s a $9 billion business that includes licensing deals and brand sponsorships. A 2025 report found that 53% of Americans listened to a podcast every month. There’s so much money in podcasting now that Forbes released their first-ever list of highest-paid podcasters. The top earners include Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and the Kelce brothers. Here’s the Top 15:

Forbes compiled a list of the highest-paid podcasters in the space. Among them is Jay Shetty, who kickstarted his podcast “On Purpose” in 2019. He spoke to the outlet about how it has transformed throughout the years in a medium where visuals weren’t initially popular.

“Now we had the four largest streamers bidding for the show,” Shetty said in an interview with Forbes. “To see that kind of interest and enthusiasm was pretty amazing – for me and for the industry overall.”

Here are the top paid podcasters for 2026, according to Forbes.

  • Joe Rogan (“The Joe Rogan Experience”) – $82 million
  • John Coogan and Jordi Hays (“TBPN”) – $70 million
  • Steven Bartlett (“The Diary of a CEO) – $45 million
  • Ashley Flowers (“Crime Junkie”) – $42 million
  • Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes (“SmartLess”) – $37 million
  • Mel Robbins (“The Mel Robbins Podcast”) – $35 million
  • Jason and Travis Kelce (“New Heights”) – $35 million
  • Alex Cooper (“Call Her Daddy”) – $32 million
  • Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor (“Pod Saves America”) – $28 million
  • Charlamagne Tha God (“The Breakfast Club”) – $27 million
  • Dax Shepard (“Armchair Expert”) – $25 million
  • Amy Poehler (“Good Hang”) – $24 million
  • Bill Simmons (“The Bill Simmons Podcast”) – $22 million
  • Jay Shetty (“On Purpose”) – $21 million
  • Joe Budden (“The Joe Budden Podcast”) – $20 million

    • [From USA Today]

    Chelsea Handler had the same reaction as I did about Rogan being at the top spot: “82 million to be completely uninformed and say ‘whoopsie doodle,’ every time he’s wrong, which is FREQUENT?” I mean, what’s a little bit of buyer’s remorse for helping fast-track fascism when you have eight figures to cry into? That’s so depressing, as is the fact that this list is dominated by already-wealthy people who came in and took over a medium that started as something created by hobbyists.

    None of the names on this list are surprising, including the Kelces and the SmartLess crew. I’m surprised to learn that Ashley Flowers makes so much for Crime Junkie. I knew that was the top true crime pod, but had no idea she was making that kind of dough. Good for her. She’s one of the few women to make the list. I’m actually shocked that Pod Save America came in higher than Tucker Carlson, who “only” made $20 million. Right-wing political media dominates on YouTube, so that gap feels significant.

    Crime Junkies Podcast

    The Joe Rogan Experience

    Jay Shetty

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    10 Responses to “Forbes highest-paid podcasters include Joe Rogen, Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty”

    1. Sheila C says:
      August 6, 2026 at 11:59 am

      Let’s give some love to Amy Poehler, who’s got such amazing numbers in just a bit more than 1 year. Her podcast is fun and positive and leaves you feeling good every time. She should be moving even further up the list.

      Reply
    2. mel says:
      August 6, 2026 at 12:04 pm

      Just all a bunch of grifters taking your money. Puke.

      Reply
      • Yonati says:
        August 6, 2026 at 12:07 pm

        Grifters is right. I don’t know about of them, but I know that one of them steals content from others and passes it off as original content. Somehow they get away with it.

        Reply
      • Mee says:
        August 6, 2026 at 12:13 pm

        @MEL My thoughts exactly! I don’t listen to any of these. I did listen to Bag Man years ago from Rachel Maddow. Good to know that history. One and done on podcasts.
        The rest of these people just blow hot air for one hour.
        No one will ever convince me Shetty is not a grifter. He’s doing a dating show on Netflix next month.

        Reply
        • Tomasina says:
          August 7, 2026 at 7:20 am

          Jay Sh-tty, more like, and yes he steals content, passes it off as his own, lies about his background, and is just a massive jerk. And yes, I know him personally. A lot of people I know do. NO ONE likes him. “Monk” my arse! Never was…

    3. Trex says:
      August 6, 2026 at 12:15 pm

      I always enjoy listening to Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” (DOAC)

      Reply
    4. Lucy says:
      August 6, 2026 at 2:41 pm

      I’m personally pleased with how many of these I’ve never heard of or never listened to. The Kelce brothers and Pohler are the only two I listen to sometimes.

      Reply
    5. DeeSea says:
      August 6, 2026 at 3:46 pm

      I’m happy to see Amy Poehler’s well-deserved spot on this list, but many (most?) of the others are just depressing and infuriating. A rogue’s gallery of a**holes and grifters, especially Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty.

      Reply
    6. Jilybin says:
      August 6, 2026 at 4:51 pm

      I feel like podcasts generally make the public dumber.

      Reply
    7. TurbanMa says:
      August 6, 2026 at 5:24 pm

      Jay Shetty does such a wah I’m a sad boy type deadpan and invites way too many people who should not be given a platform. I would like to see more educated and deep thinkers enter these spaces or if they are already creating please share some of the better ones to follow please and thank you.

      Reply

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