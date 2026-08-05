Pete Davidson was seen on a date with Brooks’ Nader’s sister: predictable?

Two separate photos of Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader
If I told you Pete Davidson was dating again after splitting with the mother of his eight-month-old daughter, you would not be surprised, right? If I told you he was seen out with another beautiful actress/model type you would shrug, because water is wet. Pete, 32, was spotted with Sarah Jane Nader, the 24-year-old sister of actress/model Brooks Nader. Sarah has appeared on Brooks’ Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader. Do you think they met on Raya? We just heard that Pete and his ex, Elsie Hewitt, reached a co-parenting agreement for their daughter, Scottie. I would say that it’s time for Pete to get a new girlfriend, but a source tells People that Pete and Sarah are “not pursuing a relationship.” I hope that source is Sarah and that she didn’t Google Pete until after the date. Here’s more, from People, and Deuxmoi’s video of Pete opening the car door for Sarah is below:

Pete Davidson was spotted out with Sarah Jane Nader.

After the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, was seen out with the Love Thy Nader star, 24, in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, Aug. 3, in a clip shared by Deuxmoi, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the pair were “on a date.”

The outing comes days after the comedian, who is currently single and busy filming the movie Tommy Karate, and his ex Elsie Hewitt reached a co-parenting agreement for their 7-month-old daughter Scottie two months after their breakup.

Davidson and Nader are “not pursuing a relationship” after the date, according to a source.

Nader, the sister of Brooks Nader, has appeared on Hulu’s reality show Love Thy Nader since its debut in August 2025. She previously dated Alexis Williams, who was featured with her in the show’s first season when Nader’s sister crashed their date.

[From People]

Would you go out with Pete Davidson just to see what he’s like? He seems like a lot of fun if you know what you’re getting into. Plus you can leverage a date with him for press and exposure. I hope that’s what Sarah was doing here and that it’s true she’s not getting involved with him. Whenever I think about all the women Pete has dated, I remember that two of his exes, Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders, were in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel that came out last year. Did they swap stories or did they not care enough?

Sarah Jane Nader arrives at the 3rd Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit 2025. She is wearing a low cut v-neck lace top and her hair is pulled back

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the Cult Gaia fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City. 2-15-26

Photos credit: Olivier Sanchez/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, BFA.com/Backgrid, UrbanxDivinity/Backgrid

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6 Responses to “Pete Davidson was seen on a date with Brooks’ Nader’s sister: predictable?”

  1. Aimee says:
    August 5, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    Wow. Yeah, kind of predictable. He gets older, but they stay the same age.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    August 5, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    He needs to take a break from dating.

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    August 5, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    I still don’t know why he’s not with the mother of his only child. What happened with that? The pressures of parenthood too much for him? I generally like him, but not for leaving his girlfriend with a baby after about 5 seconds.

    Reply
  4. Fredi says:
    August 5, 2026 at 5:45 pm

    He’s a mess, and those Nader sisters are THIRSTY….

    Reply
  5. Yup, Me says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Pete has a diagnosis (BPD). He has been very open about that. Anyone getting into ANYthing with him has already been warned.

    Pete sounds like a good time. His exes generally speak well of him. He’s just not to be mistaken for a lifetime.

    Reply

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