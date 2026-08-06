Here’s an explainer for the alternate-universe politics of ‘One Night Only’

This week, I covered some photos from the One Night Only premiere, barely skimming the surface of the film’s premise. From the previews, we know that One Night Only is about an alternate-dimension America where single people can only have consensual sex for one night a year. This is the set-up for a romantic comedy involving Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro meeting on that one day and developing feelings and trying to figure out if they’ll have sex on that one day. When really, people are obsessed with the dystopian universe-logic of the “one night only” mandate. So, Vanity Fair attempted to do an explainer for the rules of this alternate-dystopia America, where premarital sex is banned and criminalized 364 days a year. Some highlights of this surprisingly informative piece:
You can only have premarital sex for 12 hours: Will Gluck’s new romantic comedy, which opens Friday, takes place in an alternate-universe USA where an authoritarian Congress has passed a mandate that outlaws premarital sex 364 days a year. On the 365th—a date the film has cleverly deemed “the One Night”—singles are permitted to have as much sex as they want, with whomever they want, for a single 12-hour period. Everyone in America is somehow cool with this, and surprisingly willing to play along.
Premarital sex is criminalized: It is literally illegal. “We wanted to go back to a time when sex was reserved for the sanctity of marriage,” a Republican-coded government official (older white guy, red tie, American flag pin on his lapel) tells a Chinese newscaster early in the film. We do not learn his name, but a defaced campaign poster shown during the end credits identifies him as Holloway. (This script, which appears to be an early draft of One Night Only, includes a character named “Senator Holloway.” It describes him as “41, beard, Botox, gives a practiced smile. He definitely does not look exactly like JD Vance.”) Anyway: Holloway—whose name, intentionally or not, invokes Senator Josh Hawley—and his cronies have decided that the best way to protect marriage is to pass a mandate outlawing premarital sex.
The LGBTQ community seems wildly uninterested in the law: Weirdly, the queer community does not seem very pressed by the no-sex mandate. Quintessa Swindell, who plays Monica Barbaro’s roommate, tells Barbaro’s character early on that she isn’t planning to go out on the One Night: “Tonight is for the straights,” she explains. “We’ve been dancing around your laws since before the Bible.”
Self-pleasure is not criminalized?? Surprisingly yes, according to a different poster in the police station—and it’s perhaps even encouraged. “Since our resolution passed,” Holloway says in that expository interview, “teen pregnancy is near zero, STIs are at record lows, and now it’s a badge of honor to be an incel.”
How is this mandate enforced? “Big Tech, baby! All Americans over the age of 18 have been implanted with “biosensors,” wrist tattoos that glow red when the wearer isn’t permitted to have sex and green when sex is permitted. Everyone gets to choose the shape of their own tattoo, because of personal liberties and free markets…. The science [on the biosensors] is slightly fuzzy. But according to a tech bro played (convincingly) by Succession’s Nicholas Braun, they “track dopamine, oxytocin and testosterone levels. So if it spikes when it’s close to another one with elevated levels, bam! It flashes red, and the authorities are alerted via 5G.”
Why would American fascists even give single people a one-night-only loophole? “The real answer: without that loophole, there would be no movie. The in-world answer: “Because that’s what sets us apart from other places,” Holloway smarmily tells the Chinese newscaster. “Here, politics require compromise. But on this night, we have made the use of protection mandatory.”
Who is the president in the world of One Night Only? We don’t know. The only time a specific president’s name is uttered is in a late scene where Maya Hawke’s character complains about the mandate, then sarcastically says, “Thanks, Obama.”
What happens if you have illegal premarital sex? If you’re single and you have sex when you’re not supposed to, you will literally go to literal jail.
It’s presented as a new normal within the film: Maybe [there were riots] at one point. By the time the movie begins, though, it’s three years into the mandate, and everyone seems to have accepted it as their new normal. You’ll see the occasional “RESIST” sign displayed in the background as the action unfolds, and graffiti that says “REPEAL;” you can also spot signs advertising an anti-mandate concert happening at Radio City Music Hall the day after the One Night. The characters grumble about the mandate, but nobody we see is actively resisting, let alone taking up arms against Holloway and his compatriots. In fact, the horseshoe-theory thesis of One Night Only seems to be that the mandate is actually doing more good than harm. “I really thought this whole thing was gonna ruin sex for me,” a sexy singer played by Charlie Gillespie tells Barbaro’s Allie near the end of the movie. “They kind of did. But at the same time, it gave it new meaning. Who do you choose to be with for this one night? Choice itself is romantic. Maybe the fascists were right about this one.”
“Maybe the fascists were right about this one” – cancel Hollywood. Shut it down. How are you, a Hollywood filmmaker, creating this alternate-reality dystopian America and presenting it as A) the cutesy background for a romantic comedy and B) an advertisement for fascist policies around sexual and reproductive freedom?? This is insane!! Apparently, the film makes it clear that as long as people are married, they can do whatever and whenever, and these policies are made specifically to punish unmarried people. And yet… you would think that even within the fascist sexual politics of this alternate universe, more space would be given to what is probably a full-scale assault on LGBTQ rights and women’s rights too. Like, yes, they’re literally policing who has sex, but women are still able to work and have bank accounts and vote? Someone didn’t think this through.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Promotional image courtesy of IMDB.
This sounds like a whole mess. Truly.
So as long as you’re married, you can have sex… with anyone? Why wouldn’t people get fake married and then get on with it?
This sounds like the books I’ve read based in the late 1800’s/early 1900’s when people would meet and get married within a couple of days. No idea if that was reality but it’s common enough in stories (and not romances as such, Sherlock Holmes, etc.).
Is this supposed to be a romantic comedy? Because there is absolutely nothing romantic nor the least bit comedic about our current hellscape or the one projected in this film.
Seriously WHERE is the market for a movie like this? Is this for the MAGA audience or…???
This sounds terrible. I can’t even imagine what this means though for consensual sex. The whole thing sounds like a horror movie.
UGH, I should have known it would be something this bad.
Sounds like good old fashioned propaganda. If that’s the premise, I will devote my dollars toward Spiderman instead.
How about a movie where someone falls in love with an AI and then the AI breaks out of its secure sandbox and accesses the internet and use stolen credentials to hack another AI model–but make it a romantic comedy.
I swear to fucking god the elites are all just having a laugh at us plebs.
Did she commit to this thing before her Oscar nom? I Monica is very talented and with her career trajectory seems like she should be above this.
Also let’s not give them any ideas
Sadly the pretty standard trajectory for an Oscar winner/nominee. Congrats on the nomination! Here’s a lot of money to do this really bad movie! 😬
The reviews on this are so terrible. SO terrible. Let’s all just move on and pretend this never happened.
I saw the trailer for this movie when I went to see The Odyssey. It did not look very good, and now that I know more about it’s premise, what idiot Hollywood producer green-lit this fascist crap?
What??! That is what this is about? I enjoy a good well made romantic comedy so was thinking I might check this out but now absolutely not. What a mess.
This looks bad with is unfortunate because they have great chemistry in their one one one scenes.
I find it very odd that in this world, same-sex encounters are allowed. Is the government simply ignoring this community or are they so focused on population control that they don’t care?
If you’re looking for a good, well written, well acted and laugh out loud funny movie to see, check out The Invite. It is SO good.
This is so dumb. Real-life conservatives won’t admit it, but they actually want teens and single people to have sex — well, they want WHITE teens and single people to have sex and get pregnant and repopulate the U.S. with white children.
I don’t get the target audience for this nonsense.
In reality, a night like this would encourage incels (and any other men with nefarious intentions) to believe they have a right to have sex with single women – one way or another.
This movie is the “free sex” version of The Purge and has no business being sold as a fun rom-com. There’s just no way, in today’s political environment, that a night like this would be fun and/or peaceful for women.
My immediate thought on seeing this movie trailer was “How on Earth do they police that?”. So, thank you for that explanation. My second thought: “This is terrible logistics! What if I were working a night shift? Are there different time zones?” and my next thought: ” If you only got to practice once a year, the sex is gonna be so bad…yikes”.
It sounds absolutely awful, particularly with a “rom com” framing. It sounds 0% romantic or funny, just nightmarish!
I’m wondering if Glenn Powell and Sidney Sweeney were not available for this one, because reading the description it sounds like the kind of awful to watch “I don’t think rom-com means what you think it means” project they’d be all over.
Monica Barbaro showed off a killer body in a red and white striped mini dress on Tonight Show! Wow! I’m going to have to find that old ballet conditioning DVD I ordered and never watched. From her publicity tour, it sounds like a crazy comedy where she’s running around freezing New York in hardly any clothes and stilettos. Having fallen in love with Alana Haim, watching Paul Thomas Anderson movies, I might have to go see this to check out Este Haim, along with Monica and Dua Lipa’s hubby.