Princess Eugenie’s newborn daughter is now 15th in the line of succession

As of this writing, we still don’t know the name of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s newborn daughter. We do know that Eugenie and Jack welcomed their baby girl, their third child, on Monday, and that Eugenie allowed Buckingham Palace to formally announce it. We also know that Eugenie gave birth in Portugal, a first for the Windsors. Jack and Eugenie have been living in Portugal since 2023, when Jack got a big job with a real estate company there. While Eugenie technically still has a job at a British art gallery, it feels like she’s mostly moved to Portugal full-time, especially in the wake of her parents’ scandals. Given Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s scandals, I guess some people were surprised to learn that Eugenie and her sister are still in the line of succession, as are their children:

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her third child, prompting a shift in the line of succession to the British throne. Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 3. Their daughter joins big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 3. Although Princess Eugenie’s children don’t have royal titles, they are all in the line of succession to the throne. Her daughter, whose name was not immediately released along with the news of her birth, now holds the 15th spot in the line of succession. The birth of Eugenie’s third child means that her uncle Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, moves down to the 16th spot. Prince Edward’s children, Princess Anne along with her children and grandchildren and everyone following them have now moved a place as well. Princess Eugenie is currently in the 12th spot in the line of succession, followed by her three children in order of their birth. King Charles is the current British monarch, with his older son, Prince William, as his heir. William is immediately followed in the line of succession by his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Prince Harry then takes the fifth spot, followed by his two children: Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet. The former Prince Andrew remains in the line of succession to the throne, currently in the eighth place, despite being stripped of his royal titles and honors last year. Princess Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, and her nieces, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, are also ahead of Eugenie. The latest change to the line of succession has not yet been updated on the royal family’s official website. In the past, it has taken weeks or months after a new baby arrives to make the changes.

[From People]

I double-checked the line of succession, printed on the royal.uk site, and it’s true that this baby hasn’t been added yet. Which isn’t a snub, given that Eugenie hasn’t announced the name. It will only be a snub if the list isn’t updated weeks after the name is announced.

Anyway, in case you’re wondering about whether Baby Girl Brooksbank will have Portuguese citizenship, the answer is probably no. Portugal changed their citizenship laws last year, making it a lot stricter for babies born of foreign nationals within the country. Portugal, like many European countries, does not have birthright citizenship.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to the newest member of the British royal family this week, but it wasn’t in the U.K. Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday, Aug. 3. Buckingham Palace shared the news the following day, revealing that the birth took place at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The couple and their sons — August Philip Hawke, 5, and Ernest George Ronnie, 3, who were both born in London — began splitting their time between England and Portugal in 2022, in part for Jack’s work in property development with Mike Meldman, one of George Clooney’s business partners. Despite being born in Portugal, Princess Eugenie’s daughter didn’t become a Portuguese citizen. Portugal does not automatically grant birthright citizenship to children born in the country. In order to qualify for citizenship, Eugenie’s daughter needed to have one parent who has Portuguese citizenship or one parent who has met the legal residency duration requirement of five years at the time of the baby’s birth. Before May 19, 2026, the legal residency requirement was just one year; however, the new regulation means that the family, who began living in Portugal part-time in 2022, does not qualify. Therefore, their newest member is merely a U.K. citizen like her brothers.

[From People]

I would argue that Jack and Eugenie could possibly apply for dual citizenship for themselves and their kids at some point and really test out Portugal’s laws. Just because citizenship wasn’t automatically conferred, doesn’t mean that people can’t apply and seek out Portuguese citizenship, you know?