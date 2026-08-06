Princess Eugenie’s newborn daughter is now 15th in the line of succession

As of this writing, we still don’t know the name of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s newborn daughter. We do know that Eugenie and Jack welcomed their baby girl, their third child, on Monday, and that Eugenie allowed Buckingham Palace to formally announce it. We also know that Eugenie gave birth in Portugal, a first for the Windsors. Jack and Eugenie have been living in Portugal since 2023, when Jack got a big job with a real estate company there. While Eugenie technically still has a job at a British art gallery, it feels like she’s mostly moved to Portugal full-time, especially in the wake of her parents’ scandals. Given Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s scandals, I guess some people were surprised to learn that Eugenie and her sister are still in the line of succession, as are their children:
Princess Eugenie has welcomed her third child, prompting a shift in the line of succession to the British throne. Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 3. Their daughter joins big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 3.
Although Princess Eugenie’s children don’t have royal titles, they are all in the line of succession to the throne. Her daughter, whose name was not immediately released along with the news of her birth, now holds the 15th spot in the line of succession.
The birth of Eugenie’s third child means that her uncle Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, moves down to the 16th spot. Prince Edward’s children, Princess Anne along with her children and grandchildren and everyone following them have now moved a place as well.
Princess Eugenie is currently in the 12th spot in the line of succession, followed by her three children in order of their birth.
King Charles is the current British monarch, with his older son, Prince William, as his heir. William is immediately followed in the line of succession by his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Prince Harry then takes the fifth spot, followed by his two children: Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet.
The former Prince Andrew remains in the line of succession to the throne, currently in the eighth place, despite being stripped of his royal titles and honors last year. Princess Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, and her nieces, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, are also ahead of Eugenie.
The latest change to the line of succession has not yet been updated on the royal family’s official website. In the past, it has taken weeks or months after a new baby arrives to make the changes.
I double-checked the line of succession, printed on the royal.uk site, and it’s true that this baby hasn’t been added yet. Which isn’t a snub, given that Eugenie hasn’t announced the name. It will only be a snub if the list isn’t updated weeks after the name is announced.
Anyway, in case you’re wondering about whether Baby Girl Brooksbank will have Portuguese citizenship, the answer is probably no. Portugal changed their citizenship laws last year, making it a lot stricter for babies born of foreign nationals within the country. Portugal, like many European countries, does not have birthright citizenship.
Princess Eugenie gave birth to the newest member of the British royal family this week, but it wasn’t in the U.K. Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday, Aug. 3. Buckingham Palace shared the news the following day, revealing that the birth took place at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.
The couple and their sons — August Philip Hawke, 5, and Ernest George Ronnie, 3, who were both born in London — began splitting their time between England and Portugal in 2022, in part for Jack’s work in property development with Mike Meldman, one of George Clooney’s business partners.
Despite being born in Portugal, Princess Eugenie’s daughter didn’t become a Portuguese citizen. Portugal does not automatically grant birthright citizenship to children born in the country. In order to qualify for citizenship, Eugenie’s daughter needed to have one parent who has Portuguese citizenship or one parent who has met the legal residency duration requirement of five years at the time of the baby’s birth.
Before May 19, 2026, the legal residency requirement was just one year; however, the new regulation means that the family, who began living in Portugal part-time in 2022, does not qualify. Therefore, their newest member is merely a U.K. citizen like her brothers.
I would argue that Jack and Eugenie could possibly apply for dual citizenship for themselves and their kids at some point and really test out Portugal’s laws. Just because citizenship wasn’t automatically conferred, doesn’t mean that people can’t apply and seek out Portuguese citizenship, you know?
Photos courtesy of Eugenie’s Instagram, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Andrew should have been removed from line of succession. I don’t think Beatrice and eugenie need to leave line if succession
That would have required legislation and dragged things out for YEARS at least. Not going to happen.
Honestly, they didn’t even legally take away his titles, just got him to agree to not use his title as Duke and removed his name from the official public listing. If he decides to fight it at some point down the line he would absolutely win in court. Though it should be noted that this is an issue that dies with him as the letters patent that granted the titles specifies that it can only go to ‘heirs of the body, male’ and he has so far not had any legitimate sons.
As someone who has a relative in this position, from what I gather, due to both parents not being citizens and being residents for less than five years she will have to wait. I think it used to be three years but the law got changed for children who were born after 10/05/2026
Are you crazy? Both parents are British citizens.
Pretty sure she meant Portuguese citizens
@Blubb. Nope, they are British citizens living in Portugual. Their sprog wouldn’t automatically get citizenship because they’ve been living there for under five years (if their child was born after 01/05/2026). My relative is trying to seek legal action for her own wee one born a week before.
So you are talking of Portuguese citizenship. OK I got that wrong. That you don’t get that automatically seem clear, they live part time in Portugal and both parents are British citizens.
The line of succession is not like a title or official position. It is simply the birth order stemming from the reigning monarch. In the natural course of events the heir to the throne and the heir’s heir are the only people who move up in line. Everyone else is displaced by children born to those higher in the line. A clear line of succession is necessary to prevent the kind of disputes which in the past led to armed conflicts between rival claimants. Every child born to George will push his sister and brother and their children down the line. William’s grandchildren will push Harry, his children and his grandchildren down the line. At this point Beatrice, Eugenie and their children will be irrelevant.
I just hope E doesn’t saddle her daughter with a name like Augustine or Ernestine.
Doubtful, since her sons already got those names (the masculine version). Although I have an aunt & uncle, a set of twins, named Edna & Edward.
Is there a reason why the Brooksbanks’ would want Portuguese citizenship?
The only reason I can think of applies to inheritance tax. Portugal does not tax inherited money whereas the UK applies a 40% tax on inherited money above £325,000. This would amount to a huge deduction for someone inheriting millions. Very wealthy people including some royals use legal ways to avoid this. Channeling money through foreign based business arrangements is one way. Trust funds for children and grandchildren is another.
To be able to get an EU passport, enabling ease of movement and work across the EU – all the rights that UK Citizens lost with Brexit.
Many friends of mine have used their Irish heritage post Brexit to get Irish passports to enable this.
Is that Andrew’s finger in pic? Don’t most royal males wear signet rings?
Andrew has the same sausage fingers as Chuck, I don’t think those are Andrews .
Jack Brooksbank also wears a signet ring. That his hand. I think you will find that a significant number of the British aristo or aristo-adjacent men and some women, plus those who aspire to be seen as such (see the Middletons) wear signet rings.
The tabloids keep describing Brooksbank as “a former bartender” but the truth is that he comes from a very old, very well-connected family, with money. And old money at that.
Dan Wooten just about peed himself he was so excited to announce that Eugenie got revenge on Meghan. The announcement of the birth of Baby Girl Brooksbank was posted on Meghan’s birthday stealing her thunder. Revenge for Meghan’s announcement she was expecting Archie at Eugenie’s wedding. He was so excited!