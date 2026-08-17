Tallulah Willis’s backyard wedding was featured in Vogue



Tallulah Willis and musician Justin Acee got married on August 8 at her family home in Hailey, Idaho. Tallulah wore a custom silk satin Balenciaga gown with jeweled organza petals and dramatic hip drapery that took 712 hours to make. She accessorized it with “mega diamond teardrop earrings” from XIV Karats. Her sisters, Rumer and Scout Willis, wore matching mint Balenciaga silk-chiffon draped bridesmaid gowns.

Vogue, which got exclusive photos and videos from the final dress fitting, just published a big feature on Tallulah and Justin’s backyard wedding. It detailed the ceremony and reception, and also included 97 photos from the weekend with captions written by the bride and groom. There’s even a picture of the couple with Bruce Willis that was taken at the start of their wedding weekend. From Vogue:

[The] wedding was held on August 8, 2026, in the backyard of the bride’s family home in Hailey, Idaho. “It’s the place where I learned to run free and be the dreamer that I am today,” Tallulah says. “Justin and I have spent so much time up there that even though it has such emotional pull for me, he feels very much a part of the fabric of the property.”

Once they’d landed on the location, the couple worked with event planner Heather Minor, who is based in Sun Valley, to create their dream wedding weekend out West.

“After my mom broke the news that Balenciaga was game to make my gown, I sent some reference images of iconic 1950s Cristóbal Balenciaga designs, and not long after, we were sent a deck of about seven sketches,” Tallulah recalls. “I pulled my two favorite elements, including the jeweled petal design on the skirt and the dramatic drapery around the hips, and didn’t see anything else until the day we walked into Pierpaolo’s office in Paris. With the light dappling down from a sunroof, my dress was presented in all her glory.”

Meanwhile, Justin wore a suit by Dzojchen, styled by Masha Manduzka. They were able to, from measurements alone, create a bespoke tuxedo for him as well as tuxedos for his father and two brothers.

The ceremony began at 6 p.m. and took place on a small island in the backyard at Tallulah’s family home. “It’s connected to the rest of the property by a small wooden bridge,” Tallulah explains. “For the walk from my mom’s bedroom—where we got ready—to the bridge, I was gratefully accompanied by [Demi and Tallulah’s stylist] Brad Goreski. When we got to the other side of the bridge, I was fluffed to perfection, and then sent on my way down the aisle to greet my husband-to-be, and our dear friend Jeremy, who was our officiant.”

Then, Jeremy went off script—at least to Tallulah and Justin—and announced that someone very special had written something for them. “My body froze as I looked instantly at the front row and saw my mom smiling like the cat that got the canary,” Tallulah remembers. “I couldn’t believe my ears as a single guitar riff filled the surrounding speakers, and Chris Martin’s soulful voice followed elegantly. The first line of the song was, ‘Tallulah and Justin, walking down the aisle…’ My jaw dropped open, as I have deeply loved Coldplay since I was in middle school. I actually chose their song ‘A Message’ to walk down the aisle too, just moments before. My mom pulled off something incredible by facilitating this surprise, this gift, and Justin and I started laughing out of pure bliss. I will never forget that moment.”

The bride and groom then shared vows they’d written themselves. “I am told that there was not a dry eye out there,” Tallulah says. “But I couldn’t say for sure because my eyes were glued on the man across from me. With shaking hands, we exchanged rings, and after we were announced as bride and groom, Justin swung me down off the platform in one fluid motion, dipped me, smooched me, and then we both began to cheer surrounded by our beautiful bunch of friends and family.”.