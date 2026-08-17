Alessandra Ambrosio shows off engagement ring from her jewelry designer fiance

Alessandra and Buck in one photo, another of Alessandra in her hotel room with wet hair showing her engagement ring
Congratulations to Alessandra Ambrosio, 45, and Buck Palmer, 44, on their recent engagement. Alessandra and Australian jewelry designer Buck have been together since late 2024. They’re both big travelers and have a joint Instagram account dedicated to their worldly adventures.

Alessandra and Buck got engaged during a trip to Indonesia. Buck proposed on the beach with a yellow-gold ring with a cushion-cut diamond, which Alessandra showed off on Instagram. According to Us Weekly’s expert, it’s between five and seven carats and likely retails in the low six figures. From Us Weekly:

Alessandra Ambrosio has a rock of a ring.

Ambrosio, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, to show off her colossal engagement ring from her fiancé, jewelry designer Buck Palmer. The Victoria’s Secret angel held her hand up while relaxing in bed and gave her followers a close-up of the ring, which is a cushion-cut diamond set in a yellow gold bezel. She teamed the ring with a gold manicure.

Roy Albers, the chief gemological officer at Worthy, exclusively opened up to Us about the ring, sharing it’s likely “between 5 and 7 carats.”

“Alessandra’s ring is oriented north-to-south, which is the traditional setting for diamonds, giving this ring a modern twist on a classic solitaire,” Albers explained, noting the orientation helps “elongate the finger.”

Albers also told Us that since Palmer, 44, is a jewelry designer, he “likely did not pay retail” price for the diamond. “If he were to pay retail, I would estimate that it would cost between $125,000 and $185,000.”

[From Us Weekly]

Thoughts on the ring? I think it’s gorgeous, but a lot. I normally prefer white gold, but the thin yellow gold frames the diamond really nicely. The north-to-south cut diamond in a yellow-gold setting reminds me of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring, which I also thought was pretty. I’d be afraid to wear that level of bling outside my house. What if it was lost or damaged?

I suppose a major perk of marrying a jewelry designer is the discount on engagement rings. I wonder if Alessandra picked it out or if Buck just knew her taste and was like, “I got this.” I bet they’ll design matching wedding bands. Her diamond is so big that they really should just go with a plain thin gold band, right? I can’t wait to see what jewelry Alessandra wears to the wedding. Congrats again to the happy couple. May they have many more years of joy and travel in their future.

Two photos from Instagram of Alessandra Ambrosio, one of her on a beach near a heart of rose petals and another of her hand in bed with a gorgeous manicure near an open window with the ocean in the background

photos via Instagram/Alessandra Ambrosio

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4 Responses to “Alessandra Ambrosio shows off engagement ring from her jewelry designer fiance”

  1. 2131Jan says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:23 am

    It is lovely. Since she likes bling, she could also go with a designed “frame”: two micro-pavé bands to surround the ring, or just two gold bands to make the engagement band a bit thicker.

    All I know is that I’d be having those prongs checked bi-yearly for strength! Lol. I’d be afraid to wear that out, too, but I’d bet they have some kind of security in place.

    Reply
    • gaffney says:
      August 17, 2026 at 9:19 am

      Micro-pavé is my favorite and I can’t get any jeweler to even think of making (copying) the ring I want, Gwyneth Paltrow’s (Chris Martin) engagement ring.

      Reply
  2. Tuesday says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:33 am

    I think it’s gaudy and ugly. I’m not a fan of huge rocks, cushion cuts, or bezels.

    Reply
  3. RudeJudy says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:53 am

    That’s the ugliest f’in ring I’ve ever seen.

    Reply

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