Andrews: Prince Harry has ‘looked angry, stressed & emotional’ for six years

Royal reporter Emily Andrews is back on her BS. She writes for Woman & Home these days, mostly focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, of course. Her latest piece is so clearly projection about the Other Brother, it’s wild that anyone thought this was a good idea. The focus? “Is Prince Harry happy?” He is. Next question. No, really – I’m sometimes surprised by Harry’s visible happiness. He’s literally the “eternal optimist,” always believing that things will get better, always approaching his life and work with joy and contentment. But royalists can’t acknowledge that, because Prince William is so clearly trapped and miserable.

Is Prince Harry happy? That’s what I get asked the most – and of course, it’s the million-dollar question. He may live in a palatial Californian mansion, be free of the shackles (as he sees it) of royal duty and have a gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But is Harry really happy?

Certainly, for much of the past six years since Megxit, he’s looked angry, stressed and emotional. Last month was a case in point. As soon as he arrived in the UK, he learned he’d comprehensively lost his privacy case against the Daily Mail. Appearing onstage for what should have been a celebratory Invictus event, he looked nervous and slightly stunned. Given Associated Newspapers Limited, the Mail’s publishers, are seeking costs against him (and others including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley) in the region of £35 million – which could potentially bankrupt him – you can understand his anxiety.

There was all that drama about was he coming/was he not coming (when he didn’t get the security and gun cops he wanted), his family weren’t coming (due to the security), then his family DID come (except we never saw them – proving conclusively that it IS possible for them to come safely to the UK, despite Harry’s many and varied protestations that it’s not safe enough here).

Even at Birmingham’s NEC, when he was about to go to Highgrove for that much longed-for tea with his kids and the King, he looked (and sounded) somewhat flat. For me, Harry looks as if he’s a man without a purpose.

I wrote last week about the shock bombshell that the Sussexes are considering moving back to the UK – and at the very least spending more time over here. Harry misses his family and his pals. Yet he’s waged continual war on the British establishment – the government, the press, the judiciary and the monarchy itself.

I thought it was instrumental that when he was visiting last month, he appeared on Joe Marler’s podcast and gave his occupation as ‘Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke’. We’ll leave aside the historical inaccuracy (there’s been no Prince or indeed King of England since the United Kingdom union in 1707), but it’s the apparent yearning that gets me. He doesn’t seem to know who or what he is.

So is he happy? I don’t think he truly is – but the sadness for Harry is that he’s searching for something he’s not going to find. So I’m not sure he ever will be.

[From Woman & Home]

This weekend, I was cleaning up my bookmarks and I was surprised by just how visible and busy Harry has been in the past 12 months: visiting Ukraine twice, visiting Australia, visiting Jordan attached to WHO, vacationing in Portugal, visiting England and Scotland, visiting Canada multiple times, traveling to Arizona, attending Game 5 of the NBA Championships (as a guest of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver), speaking at Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports, going solo at the Invictus One Year to Go events, going to Sundance, taking a ski holiday, and on and on. When people like Emily Andrews try to portray Harry as bored and purposeless, it’s not only a lie, it’s projection. The miserable one is the Other Brother.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.

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30 Responses to “Andrews: Prince Harry has ‘looked angry, stressed & emotional’ for six years”

  1. Mario says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Lol, he really hasn’t.

    But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my decades of life, it’s that confirmation bias is a hell of a thing.

    Reply
  2. Mego says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:48 am

    It is always opposite day in britain.

    Reply
    • VeryV says:
      August 18, 2026 at 12:19 pm

      I just fill in Will’s name when they write about Harry. And Kate when they write about Meghan. Every accusation is always a confession.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Emily Andrews wants to please derangers who are always going on about how “miserable” Harry looks. Such jealous people. I guess they want him to be”happy” returning to a controlling brother and leave his family to be with his brother and Keen. ridiculous

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:55 am

    I hope Emily is not asked to give a speech at an anniversary party. Such a downer.

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:56 am

    We should all be so unhappy.

    Reply
  6. GMHQ says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:59 am

    If that’s misery and boredom, I’ll have what he’s having!

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:59 am

    He does not know “who he is” according the the writer? Really? And just when did Emily learn how to “read minds.” Such a patronizing article. These writers need to worry about their own lives and leave Harry alone. Sorry Emily you can’t “conclusively” say that Harry does not need security. This seems to be the latest theme in the negative comments.

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:59 am

    These are the same people who pine for the days when Harry was genuinely angry and depressed and listless, self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. That’s their f–ked up reference point for “Happy Harry”.

    Reply
  9. Sasha says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:01 am

    You can’t fake the kind of happiness that shows in his eyes. The man had a close escape. His life was straight on the tracks to exactly what the beige biscuits wanted for him. But he met Megan, went to therapy and his eyes were opened. He’s leading a life he knows his mother would have been proud of.

    Reply
  10. Al says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:01 am

    I think she means William is unhappy.

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:03 am

    He sure looks miserable when he’s surfing … and kicking around a giant soccer ball on the gorgeous Montecito lawn with Archie … and cuddling Lili on a boat in the glorious California sunshine … and when he’s meeting with Invictus Games competitors … or holding his beautiful wife’s hand.

    Everyone should be as miserable as Harry.

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Really, Emily? Is that the question you get asked the most? Not, “How are you such a numbskull?”

    Reply
  13. JLo says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:11 am

    So won’t the real Angry Egg please stand up?

    Reply
  14. ChillinginDC says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:15 am

    She’s lying. So many RR were stunned at how happy Harry looked during Invictus and other events after the court loss.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      August 18, 2026 at 10:12 am

      Of course Liemily Andrews is lying.

      She hasn’t stopped lying ever since she was caught lying about Meghan’s baby shower in NYC, which earned her the nickname Liemily from the Squaddies.

      Reply
  15. tamsin says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Really? What makes Emily qualified to speak about Harry’s state of mind? And who the hell is asking her? Emily Andrews is so washed up.

    Reply
  16. Mel says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Everything is a projection. William is miserable all day every day, everyone sees it but do go on about how unhappy Harry seems.

    Reply
  17. Jais says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Sigh. Yet another case of we have EYES, Emily. We can see him. And no he does not appear overly unhappy by any means.

    Reply
  18. Where'sMyTiara says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Emily Andrews needs to seek a mental health professional, because her delulu is not the solulu.

    Reply
  19. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:39 am

    The only times that I’ve seen Prince Harry angry and upset have been when he’s in the UK dealing with the trials against the tabloids. Otherwise, in every other photo I’ve seen, he’s been happy as a clam, especially if it’s a photo with his wife and kids.

    Reply
  20. Dante says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Harry dislikes the media. He always has a game face, hiwever. Like most of us in the universe, we don’t like posing. If you take 1000 pics you can spin a story any way you want. This is Harry miserable starts. Harry has never smiled 24 7 like most of us. That gets lied about

    Reply
  21. Fredi says:
    August 18, 2026 at 10:28 am

    I love a good giggle in the morning, and Emily Andrews’ piece (and all of your comments in response) have provided it! Just imagine for a moment dedicating a few days to writing an article about a person you’ve never met, drawing conclusions based on “your opinion” of what they must be living through from photographs you’ve seen, and then being paid handsomely for it. I would venture that these tabloid writers must get some form of bonuses based on clicks–because if money isn’t involved, why exert the energy to carry water for the crazies? What a world!

    Reply
  22. Pebbles says:
    August 18, 2026 at 10:50 am

    These dimwitted bullies in the UK press and rota constantly downplay his work and say he has ‘no purpose’ or happiness because they ONLY thing they consider purpose for him is being going back to being a full time working member of the royal family where they can be allowed to chase after him like groupies on foreign trips while writing gossip about him and his wife and children.

    That has been their only goal these past 6 yrs. To use their media credentials to denigrate every single thing he and his wife does and bully and harass people they work with into not working with them so they don’t survive outside the cage. I really REALLY hope Liam stops encouraging Harry to work with the British press giving them access while they keep writing stupid things like this and awful things about his wife. Some of the moves they’re doing recently and the narratives they’re giving outlets is very frustrating imo.

    Reply
  23. Shiela Kerr says:
    August 18, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Emily Andrew’s is a well known liar. This is just another one of her lies. She has made a career out of lying on the Sussexes. Apparently, she sees what the gutter rats want for the Sussexes, not their lived experiences. The shame is this was allowed to be printed

    Reply
  24. Amy Bee says:
    August 18, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Emily Andrews is speaking for the press not Harry. The press is unhappy that Harry is not in the UK and has no access to him or his children. So when they see Harry the sadness they see is their own about what could have been. If Harry was wavering on his decision to leave the UK the Jason Arday situation would be a wake up call for him.

    Reply
  25. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 18, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Has William apologized or gotten therapy yet for assaulting his brother and screaming and throwing things at his wife? Just checking.

    Reply
  26. kelleybelle says:
    August 18, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    Emily Andrews is a pathetic hack, just like the rest of them. How they call themselves journalists is beyond me.

    Reply

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