Andrews: Prince Harry has ‘looked angry, stressed & emotional’ for six years

Royal reporter Emily Andrews is back on her BS. She writes for Woman & Home these days, mostly focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, of course. Her latest piece is so clearly projection about the Other Brother, it’s wild that anyone thought this was a good idea. The focus? “Is Prince Harry happy?” He is. Next question. No, really – I’m sometimes surprised by Harry’s visible happiness. He’s literally the “eternal optimist,” always believing that things will get better, always approaching his life and work with joy and contentment. But royalists can’t acknowledge that, because Prince William is so clearly trapped and miserable.
Is Prince Harry happy? That’s what I get asked the most – and of course, it’s the million-dollar question. He may live in a palatial Californian mansion, be free of the shackles (as he sees it) of royal duty and have a gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But is Harry really happy?
Certainly, for much of the past six years since Megxit, he’s looked angry, stressed and emotional. Last month was a case in point. As soon as he arrived in the UK, he learned he’d comprehensively lost his privacy case against the Daily Mail. Appearing onstage for what should have been a celebratory Invictus event, he looked nervous and slightly stunned. Given Associated Newspapers Limited, the Mail’s publishers, are seeking costs against him (and others including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley) in the region of £35 million – which could potentially bankrupt him – you can understand his anxiety.
There was all that drama about was he coming/was he not coming (when he didn’t get the security and gun cops he wanted), his family weren’t coming (due to the security), then his family DID come (except we never saw them – proving conclusively that it IS possible for them to come safely to the UK, despite Harry’s many and varied protestations that it’s not safe enough here).
Even at Birmingham’s NEC, when he was about to go to Highgrove for that much longed-for tea with his kids and the King, he looked (and sounded) somewhat flat. For me, Harry looks as if he’s a man without a purpose.
I wrote last week about the shock bombshell that the Sussexes are considering moving back to the UK – and at the very least spending more time over here. Harry misses his family and his pals. Yet he’s waged continual war on the British establishment – the government, the press, the judiciary and the monarchy itself.
I thought it was instrumental that when he was visiting last month, he appeared on Joe Marler’s podcast and gave his occupation as ‘Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke’. We’ll leave aside the historical inaccuracy (there’s been no Prince or indeed King of England since the United Kingdom union in 1707), but it’s the apparent yearning that gets me. He doesn’t seem to know who or what he is.
So is he happy? I don’t think he truly is – but the sadness for Harry is that he’s searching for something he’s not going to find. So I’m not sure he ever will be.
[From Woman & Home]
This weekend, I was cleaning up my bookmarks and I was surprised by just how visible and busy Harry has been in the past 12 months: visiting Ukraine twice, visiting Australia, visiting Jordan attached to WHO, vacationing in Portugal, visiting England and Scotland, visiting Canada multiple times, traveling to Arizona, attending Game 5 of the NBA Championships (as a guest of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver), speaking at Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports, going solo at the Invictus One Year to Go events, going to Sundance, taking a ski holiday, and on and on. When people like Emily Andrews try to portray Harry as bored and purposeless, it’s not only a lie, it’s projection. The miserable one is the Other Brother.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
-
-
Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12, who was put on life-support after losing capacity in his right lung following pneumonia, and has a tracheostomy and speaking valve to communicate verbally, with his mother Lubna Bashir, father Imran Mirza brother Muzammil, ten, and sister Aroosh Mirza, eight, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Patron of WellChild meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
-
Lol, he really hasn’t.
But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my decades of life, it’s that confirmation bias is a hell of a thing.
It is always opposite day in britain.
I just fill in Will’s name when they write about Harry. And Kate when they write about Meghan. Every accusation is always a confession.
Emily Andrews wants to please derangers who are always going on about how “miserable” Harry looks. Such jealous people. I guess they want him to be”happy” returning to a controlling brother and leave his family to be with his brother and Keen. ridiculous
And the derangers will provide plenty of clicks for her. Ka-ching!
I hope Emily is not asked to give a speech at an anniversary party. Such a downer.
We should all be so unhappy.
If that’s misery and boredom, I’ll have what he’s having!
Those were my thoughts!! I wish I was as unhappy as Harry is lol.
He does not know “who he is” according the the writer? Really? And just when did Emily learn how to “read minds.” Such a patronizing article. These writers need to worry about their own lives and leave Harry alone. Sorry Emily you can’t “conclusively” say that Harry does not need security. This seems to be the latest theme in the negative comments.
These are the same people who pine for the days when Harry was genuinely angry and depressed and listless, self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. That’s their f–ked up reference point for “Happy Harry”.
You can’t fake the kind of happiness that shows in his eyes. The man had a close escape. His life was straight on the tracks to exactly what the beige biscuits wanted for him. But he met Megan, went to therapy and his eyes were opened. He’s leading a life he knows his mother would have been proud of.
I think she means William is unhappy.
He sure looks miserable when he’s surfing … and kicking around a giant soccer ball on the gorgeous Montecito lawn with Archie … and cuddling Lili on a boat in the glorious California sunshine … and when he’s meeting with Invictus Games competitors … or holding his beautiful wife’s hand.
Everyone should be as miserable as Harry.
Really, Emily? Is that the question you get asked the most? Not, “How are you such a numbskull?”
So won’t the real Angry Egg please stand up?
She’s lying. So many RR were stunned at how happy Harry looked during Invictus and other events after the court loss.
Of course Liemily Andrews is lying.
She hasn’t stopped lying ever since she was caught lying about Meghan’s baby shower in NYC, which earned her the nickname Liemily from the Squaddies.
Really? What makes Emily qualified to speak about Harry’s state of mind? And who the hell is asking her? Emily Andrews is so washed up.
Everything is a projection. William is miserable all day every day, everyone sees it but do go on about how unhappy Harry seems.
Sigh. Yet another case of we have EYES, Emily. We can see him. And no he does not appear overly unhappy by any means.
Emily Andrews needs to seek a mental health professional, because her delulu is not the solulu.
The only times that I’ve seen Prince Harry angry and upset have been when he’s in the UK dealing with the trials against the tabloids. Otherwise, in every other photo I’ve seen, he’s been happy as a clam, especially if it’s a photo with his wife and kids.
Harry dislikes the media. He always has a game face, hiwever. Like most of us in the universe, we don’t like posing. If you take 1000 pics you can spin a story any way you want. This is Harry miserable starts. Harry has never smiled 24 7 like most of us. That gets lied about
I love a good giggle in the morning, and Emily Andrews’ piece (and all of your comments in response) have provided it! Just imagine for a moment dedicating a few days to writing an article about a person you’ve never met, drawing conclusions based on “your opinion” of what they must be living through from photographs you’ve seen, and then being paid handsomely for it. I would venture that these tabloid writers must get some form of bonuses based on clicks–because if money isn’t involved, why exert the energy to carry water for the crazies? What a world!
These dimwitted bullies in the UK press and rota constantly downplay his work and say he has ‘no purpose’ or happiness because they ONLY thing they consider purpose for him is being going back to being a full time working member of the royal family where they can be allowed to chase after him like groupies on foreign trips while writing gossip about him and his wife and children.
That has been their only goal these past 6 yrs. To use their media credentials to denigrate every single thing he and his wife does and bully and harass people they work with into not working with them so they don’t survive outside the cage. I really REALLY hope Liam stops encouraging Harry to work with the British press giving them access while they keep writing stupid things like this and awful things about his wife. Some of the moves they’re doing recently and the narratives they’re giving outlets is very frustrating imo.
Emily Andrew’s is a well known liar. This is just another one of her lies. She has made a career out of lying on the Sussexes. Apparently, she sees what the gutter rats want for the Sussexes, not their lived experiences. The shame is this was allowed to be printed
Emily Andrews is speaking for the press not Harry. The press is unhappy that Harry is not in the UK and has no access to him or his children. So when they see Harry the sadness they see is their own about what could have been. If Harry was wavering on his decision to leave the UK the Jason Arday situation would be a wake up call for him.
Has William apologized or gotten therapy yet for assaulting his brother and screaming and throwing things at his wife? Just checking.
Emily Andrews is a pathetic hack, just like the rest of them. How they call themselves journalists is beyond me.