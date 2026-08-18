Prince William’s Homewards cities have seen huge increases in homelessness

In 2023, Prince William launched Homewards, a small-scale project to build affordable low-income housing for homeless people or people in need. Homewards works in six cities and some housing has been built, or is in the process of being built. If William had simply explained Homewards in the way in which I’m explaining it right now, I think it would have worked out a lot better for all involved. As in, describing it as a small-scale pilot program, using Homewards as a model which can be modified and adjusted before scaling up. Instead, William announced Homewards as the solution to “end homelessness” and William presented himself as the savior of homeless people. Now it’s blowing up in his face as four out of six Homewards cities have seen huge increases in their homeless populations. So much for “solving” homelessness.
Andy Burnham is not the only one who faces a difficult task in pledging to end rough sleeping and tackle the UK’s housing crisis. Homelessness is rising in four out of six UK locations where Prince William has spent the past three years trying to show how the problem can be solved.
The challenge facing the heir to the throne at the start of the fourth year of his five-year Homewards project, which he hopes will serve as a model to end homelessness across the entire country, is laid bare in the latest government figures.
They show that the number of households assessed as homeless has increased in four of the six pilot project areas – Aberdeen; Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole; Northern Ireland; and Sheffield – compared with a year earlier. Only in Newport, in south Wales, and the London borough of Lambeth were there concrete signs of improvement, and even there the figures are still high.
Burnham vowed to end rough sleeping in Greater Manchester when he was mayor, but failed to achieve it, and made a similar nationwide pledge on his first day in Downing Street. He and William have swapped notes via aides regularly on tackling the wider problem of homelessness, which includes sofa surfers and others in temporary accommodation.
Burnham’s efforts since 2017 in Greater Manchester have proved an inspiration for William, according to a royal source. But the latest figures for England, released last Thursday, show a mixed picture regarding the new prime minister’s success.
William’s aim is to help put each of his six locations on the path to ending homelessness – or at least make it rare, brief, and unrepeated – within his five-year target date of June 2028. Working with local authorities, charities and businesses, his tailored approach includes early intervention and employment support to try to prevent people losing their homes in the first place. But the project faces serious challenges amid a nationwide crisis caused by factors including a shortage of social housing, rocketing rents, spiralling house prices, a growing population, family breakdown, and demand for accommodation for refugees.
Michael Corbishley, head of local delivery for Homewards at the Royal Foundation, said William’s project was helping to prevent some people reaching crisis point but acknowledged homelessness continued to rise in places: “Affordable housing is essential, which is why Homewards is delivering housing projects. But lasting change depends on combining more homes with prevention and support.”
Obviously, Prince William is not solely responsible for the skyrocketing homelessness numbers. It’s as I said – the reason why these numbers are being thrown in William’s face is because William has spent years overpromising and underdelivering. His messaging on one of his signature “issues” has always been chaotic at best, and wildly hypocritical at worst. His office literally announced a homeless project while William was on vacation. William moved into his seventh forever home less than a year ago. Just a few months ago, he spoke about getting banks to share private citizens’ data to predict homelessness and/or illegally monitor people living paycheck to paycheck. Instead of using Homewards to scale up in an intelligent way, William has treated this small program like it’s a one-and-done thing for him. Remember this the next time William drapes himself in his “homeless savior” cloak.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
He is so laughably ineffectual.
True. If only homelessness was a laughing matter, his ineffectualness wouldn’t matter as much. I want to see pictures of what he’s built so far. Specifically, I want to meet those he has helped ~
Are we, any of us, surprised he’s failed at making homelessness disappear with 600K or 1M, was it?
The guy breaks the ground with a square shovel and air hammers nails. Thats a few hints…
He’s too lazy
He’s also inept at, well, everything. He’s not very intelligent, has no work ethic, and is not properly educated in any important subject. Yet he wants to be seen as an expert. (You can say the exact same thing about his wife).
It’s a serious subject, but I have to laugh. The more William tries to aggrandize himself, the smaller he gets. And why do William’s projects to solve long-term problems have a short-term end date?
Jimmy Carter was building homes when he was in his nineties. He puts scooter to Shame
Of course, to really eliminate homelessness, a town would need real mental health care and care for substance abuse, which William won’t get involved in.
William can’t be involved in mental health care and substance abuse treatment. Both of those issues hit much too close to home for a man who clearly has mental health issues and is occasionally seen wobbly in public.
Scooter and his team are sadly so amateurishly ineffective, and I don’t get why PM Burnham interacts with Billy Idle at all.
It’s not like TOB didn’t have prior experience with huge flops though — after all, he didn’t bring peace to the Middle East.
Football (and all kinds of sports really) is even more racist now than it’s ever been — despite the rage-shrieking one being bored by it.
The earth is burning while the climate catastrophe is worse this year than ever before, but hey, Keenshot Earthflop.
The common denominator? Bulliam the Incandescent Day Drinker — who has form because he grew up in pubs… according to himself but no one else.
Maybe the gold-plated advisers should just decide to hand over substantial amounts of money to pros running existing projects?
I want to give you every award for that comment, Nanea. You hit every point in Billy’s uselessness. He has no self awareness, no intellectual curiosity and no depth at all.
You have to cut him some slack. It’s a huge thing to end homelessness. Maybe its easier for him to bring peace to the Middle East…
Two things Jimmy Carter was better at than Billy Idle:
Building homes, and brokering peace deals in the Middle East.
Jimmy Carter was a giant amongst men in his own quiet, unassuming way. He and Rosalyn both walked the walk and demonstrated how to truly give to others with no self aggrandizement.
Not defending TOB at all, but I live in an area with a high unhoused population. We’re the central hub for services for 16 counties region-wide. So our city attracts more unhoused people because we have the services to help them. I’m not saying that’s what is happening with Homeward, but it’s the first thing I thought of. People who live in the more rural areas (conservative republican areas) would literally be left to die if the powers that be had their way. Tennessee just made sleeping outdoors a felony, punishable by $3000 fine & 6 years in prison. WTAF are we doing, America????
That fine is ridiculous. If a homeless person has that kind of money then they wouldn’t be sleeping on the street. OTOH, I’m sure to at least a few of the homeless, then six years with a roof over your head and food in your belly on a regular basis may sound pretty good.
The photos of him trying to hammer a nail and dig are so completely, utterly ridiculous.
An insult to the public’s intelligence… albeit perhaps justified.
That red binder pic is also pathetic. There’s like 3 or 4 pages in a 2 inch binder. LOL
Tick-tock, William. June 2028 is coming fast.
The mere fact that he’s has a property portfolio that is contributes the rising rental and property prices makes this project look ridiculous and hypocritical. I think KP, knowing that William was going to be landlord, should not have ventured into this space to begin with and they should have suspended or revamped the project after he became the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales.
Monarchy is not equipped to solve socio-economic-political problems. The most they can do is visit projects that others have started and offer their support. Of course, the other thing they can do is abolish the monarchy and turn all the royal housing into apartment complexes. But William, with all his many residences, is a particularly poor vehicle to highlight homelessness. And, as Amy Bee points out, he’s also a landlord contributing to the problem. So…
Are they really trying to suggest that W and the PM regularly communicate? And about homelessness no less.
Wasn’t it actually the case that William handed over, sold, or made the land available (or whatever you want to call it) to developers who are simply putting up standard commercial buildings to make a profit?
William didn’t build anything himself and did nothing for the homeless; he simply gave the green light for development—perhaps even taking a kickback—and used the situation as an opportunity to pull the wool over the eyes of the uninformed and spin a lie about how he was ending homelessness.