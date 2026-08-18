Prince Andrew ‘rejected’ King Charles’ invitation to stay at Balmoral this summer

Last week, we heard a somewhat random rumor that King Charles had invited his degenerate brother Prince Andrew to stay at Balmoral this summer. Sources emphasized that Charles’ invitation came with a catch – Andrew could come up to Scotland, but only after the family had left, meaning mid to late September. My guess is that it was less about Charles wanting to avoid Andrew and more about Charles wanting Andrew to avoid Prince William and Kate? Well, the hand-wringing is moot – apparently, Andrew has no interest in going up to Scotland.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has rejected the King’s offer of a holiday at Balmoral with the rest of the royals. Andrew feels he would be treated as an “outcast” if he made the trip to the Highlands estate, a friend says.
The invite to join the holiday was a chance for family reconciliation. It is believed the King has not seen scandal-hit Andrew this year, despite regularly staying only a mile away from him.
A friend said: “Andrew feels he’s been abandoned. He feels like he is no longer part of the family.He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast. What’s the point, he feels, of going all the way there for a much-needed holiday and being treated as an elephant in the room?”
Up to 30 family members are set to join the King there over the next month for a traditional gathering. Andrew cut a lonely figure at the estate last year when he spent up to two weeks there. Since then he has faced fresh claims relating to his late paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.
[From The Sun]
As I said last week, Andrew is one of the few left-behinds who actually loves Balmoral. He loves deer-stalking, he loves roaming around the countryside, he just loves Scotland. When his mother was alive, Andrew usually spent the bulk of his summers at Balmoral, as opposed to other family members who would just put in some appearances for a week. Now, do I believe that he would suddenly reject an invitation because he feels abandoned? No, not really. I don’t even think he feels particularly abandoned – while he probably hasn’t seen Charles in person, I’m sure they’ve been in communication. Charles is actively protecting Andrew’s daughters. Charles is financing Andrew’s “retirement” in Norfolk, a retirement which includes household staff, horses and a refurbished and secure home. It’s far more likely that Andrew will visit Balmoral and the royals will just ensure that he’s not seen at all. This “pity poor Andrew” storyline is so stupid.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Balmoral.
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Todays front pages with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,Image: 1071161923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
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Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew chats to clergy. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Sarah Duchess of York. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest on all of todays front pages of the papers,Image: 1076662239, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew pictured taking advantage of the warm spring weather by enjoying a horse ride before driving out of Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew is all smiles as he enjoys a leisurely horseback ride through Windsor, accompanied by a companion on a crisp day out in the countryside.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Martha’s Vineyard, MA **FILE PHOTOS** A previously unseen photograph featuring Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced among documents released by the United States Department of Justice.
The image the first known photograph showing all three men together depicts them seated around a wooden deck table with mugs decorated with the U.S. flag placed in front of them. No time, date, or location for the photograph has been provided in the documents.
Pictured: Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson
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Another attempt by the media for a “pity party” for Andrew.
It’s fascinating, isn’t it? Meghan can’t eat flower sprinkles in peace without it being reported as a middle finger to the monarchy, but Andrew can molest trafficked girls and he should be allowed to vacation at royal palaces.
I am still laughing about the “much needed holidays”. Much needed? What is Andrew doing all day that he is in need of a holiday? Rearranging his teddy bears? Abusing his dogs? (Where are the corgis, BTW?).
How would Andrew’s visit be “a chance for family reconciliation” if he could only visit when the family isn’t there? But, yeah, no way would Andrew refuse an invitation to anything related to the RF.
I’m sorry (not sorry) that I don’t care about a ruined “much needed” vacation for a pedo rapist,
I think Paedrew should be subjected to the same level of scrutiny and pejorative tone that the UK press used to lynch Professor Arday.
Let’s see what happens when that exercise is applied to a powerful white man who actually deserves it, as opposed to a vulnerable Black man who didn’t.
Feminegra has done several excellent pieces on Jason Arday. This particular link takes you to an article on whose mental health is factored in and whose is discarded. A lot of people are FURIOUS about the gleeful nastiness of the coverage of Professor Arday. I was in tears listening to viewers ring into James O’BRIEN radio show on LBC yesterday especially from people of colour. One woman spoke very powerfully of feeling she as a black woman had to perform at 200% all the time to be accepted as any good. Another cited Meghan as an example of a black woman not being welcomed into a”white space”.
When White Men Are Hounded, the British Media Says Enough. What About Jason Arday, Caroline Flack and Meghan Sussex? – Feminegra https://share.google/ZMUl3kLLGp5ZuKL9h
@Lady Digby — yes, I’ve been reading the coverage at Feminegra.
I hadn’t been paying attention to what was being said about Professor Arday until fairly recently, and it was mostly their articles that brought me up to speed.
The UK press has a lot to answer for, and anyone who thinks that the UK in general doesn’t have at least as much of a racism problem as the USA just isn’t paying attention, IMO.
But I meant what I said. If anyone in the UK deserves that kind of openly cruel press scrutiny, it’s the man who is still living on taxpayer monies and who has credibly been identified as a truly vile criminal. And after they’re done with Andrew, they can do William next.
Andrew should be an outcast and the royal family is trying/not trying to pretend he is. They’re fine with him, but the public perception of a predator prince is not okay with the public anymore. If I were Eugenie, I wouldn’t let him near her new baby daughter. A pedophile is a pedophile.