Prince Andrew ‘rejected’ King Charles’ invitation to stay at Balmoral this summer

Last week, we heard a somewhat random rumor that King Charles had invited his degenerate brother Prince Andrew to stay at Balmoral this summer. Sources emphasized that Charles’ invitation came with a catch – Andrew could come up to Scotland, but only after the family had left, meaning mid to late September. My guess is that it was less about Charles wanting to avoid Andrew and more about Charles wanting Andrew to avoid Prince William and Kate? Well, the hand-wringing is moot – apparently, Andrew has no interest in going up to Scotland.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has rejected the King’s offer of a holiday at Balmoral with the rest of the royals. Andrew feels he would be treated as an “outcast” if he made the trip to the Highlands estate, a friend says. The invite to join the holiday was a chance for family reconciliation. It is believed the King has not seen scandal-hit Andrew this year, despite regularly staying only a mile away from him. A friend said: “Andrew feels he’s been abandoned. He feels like he is no longer part of the family.He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast. What’s the point, he feels, of going all the way there for a much-needed holiday and being treated as an elephant in the room?” Up to 30 family members are set to join the King there over the next month for a traditional gathering. Andrew cut a lonely figure at the estate last year when he spent up to two weeks there. Since then he has faced fresh claims relating to his late paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.

[From The Sun]

As I said last week, Andrew is one of the few left-behinds who actually loves Balmoral. He loves deer-stalking, he loves roaming around the countryside, he just loves Scotland. When his mother was alive, Andrew usually spent the bulk of his summers at Balmoral, as opposed to other family members who would just put in some appearances for a week. Now, do I believe that he would suddenly reject an invitation because he feels abandoned? No, not really. I don’t even think he feels particularly abandoned – while he probably hasn’t seen Charles in person, I’m sure they’ve been in communication. Charles is actively protecting Andrew’s daughters. Charles is financing Andrew’s “retirement” in Norfolk, a retirement which includes household staff, horses and a refurbished and secure home. It’s far more likely that Andrew will visit Balmoral and the royals will just ensure that he’s not seen at all. This “pity poor Andrew” storyline is so stupid.