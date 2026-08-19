Does Melania Trump’s disappearance have anything to do with her husband’s assistant?

Recession indicator: the Trump White House can’t even afford to pay a Melania Trump body-double to make weird, uncomfortable appearances alongside “her” husband. When even Fauxlania disappears, it’s a really bad sign. So, Melania Trump is in the wind. No one has seen her in more than a month – 39 days to be exact, since her last appearance was the World Cup final. You know how dire it is? The Princess of Wales has been seen in public more recently than Mel. The White House isn’t even hiding Melania’s absence because all eyes are on Donald Trump’s “assistant” Natalie Harp. Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff recently name-checked Harp on the campaign trail, and suddenly, every media outlet has an opening to talk about Trump’s creepy assistant and Melania’s disappearance.

Melania Trump is locked in a secret power struggle with Donald Trump’s 35-year-old assistant, according to the president’s biographer. White House aide Natalie Harp has become seemingly inseparable from President Donald Trump, and her near-constant presence is made all the more striking by Melania’s conspicuous absence.

A Daily Beast analysis found that the 56-year-old first lady was seen in public just 47 times in 2025, after the president’s Jan. 20 inauguration, and then just 38 days in the first seven months of 2026.

Melania is steering clear of her 80-year-old husband because she has little interest in sharing his side with Harp, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In a new post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Wolff wrote that Harp’s “central presence” in Trump’s life helped explain why Melania rarely appeared alongside him on the 2024 campaign trail.

“Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,” Wolff wrote. “Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign.”

Harp, meanwhile, went to extraordinary lengths to stay glued to Trump. When Trump moved his campaign operation from Palm Beach to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023, she wasn’t given a room. But she found a way to sleep nearby anyway, setting up a bed for herself in the maids’ quarters, before managing to move even closer to Trump by camping out in the women’s locker room, according to Wolff.

During this time, Harp also reportedly wrote Trump a string of love letters that she would leave in his “personal spaces,” according to Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

“You are all that matters to me,” one of the letters reportedly read.

“Harp superseded the White House staff and, as well, his wife and family,” Wolff wrote. “Nobody got between Harp and Trump. And you only got to Trump by going through Harp.”

As Harp and Trump’s attachment to each other appeared to deepen, Melania declined even to move into the White House after the president’s return to office. She is believed to have decamped to New York instead.

“Other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife,” wrote Wolff, who has been clashing with Melania in court. “Practically speaking, there is no room for her.”