Does Melania Trump’s disappearance have anything to do with her husband’s assistant?

Recession indicator: the Trump White House can’t even afford to pay a Melania Trump body-double to make weird, uncomfortable appearances alongside “her” husband. When even Fauxlania disappears, it’s a really bad sign. So, Melania Trump is in the wind. No one has seen her in more than a month – 39 days to be exact, since her last appearance was the World Cup final. You know how dire it is? The Princess of Wales has been seen in public more recently than Mel. The White House isn’t even hiding Melania’s absence because all eyes are on Donald Trump’s “assistant” Natalie Harp. Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff recently name-checked Harp on the campaign trail, and suddenly, every media outlet has an opening to talk about Trump’s creepy assistant and Melania’s disappearance.
Melania Trump is locked in a secret power struggle with Donald Trump’s 35-year-old assistant, according to the president’s biographer. White House aide Natalie Harp has become seemingly inseparable from President Donald Trump, and her near-constant presence is made all the more striking by Melania’s conspicuous absence.
A Daily Beast analysis found that the 56-year-old first lady was seen in public just 47 times in 2025, after the president’s Jan. 20 inauguration, and then just 38 days in the first seven months of 2026.
Melania is steering clear of her 80-year-old husband because she has little interest in sharing his side with Harp, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In a new post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Wolff wrote that Harp’s “central presence” in Trump’s life helped explain why Melania rarely appeared alongside him on the 2024 campaign trail.
“Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,” Wolff wrote. “Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign.”
Harp, meanwhile, went to extraordinary lengths to stay glued to Trump. When Trump moved his campaign operation from Palm Beach to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023, she wasn’t given a room. But she found a way to sleep nearby anyway, setting up a bed for herself in the maids’ quarters, before managing to move even closer to Trump by camping out in the women’s locker room, according to Wolff.
During this time, Harp also reportedly wrote Trump a string of love letters that she would leave in his “personal spaces,” according to Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
“You are all that matters to me,” one of the letters reportedly read.
“Harp superseded the White House staff and, as well, his wife and family,” Wolff wrote. “Nobody got between Harp and Trump. And you only got to Trump by going through Harp.”
As Harp and Trump’s attachment to each other appeared to deepen, Melania declined even to move into the White House after the president’s return to office. She is believed to have decamped to New York instead.
“Other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife,” wrote Wolff, who has been clashing with Melania in court. “Practically speaking, there is no room for her.”
It’s absolutely not a surprise that some random woman has decided to do anything she can to be close to Trump. He seems to attract these kinds of people. As for what Michael Wolff says here… I feel he’s ascribing logic to the stupidest telenovela in the world. Melania is not around because she despises her husband and she wants to be elsewhere. She does not care about his side chicks. Melania has been completely over this marriage for years, with or without Natalie Harp. But getting back to Harp… it’s interesting to see the media suddenly wake up and realize that this is an angle they can cover.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and via YouTube/CNN.
She might be renegotiating her contract for the midterm, nothing new.
Bingo! Melanie is gleefully re-negotiating her prenup right now with whatever she wants to show up and bail him out of this.
Maybe she’s kicking back with Mitch.
Yes, maybe she’s Mitch McConnell’s physical therapist and they’re hard at work in Kentucky.
Does anyone really care?
I care about the millions of taxpayer dollars spent each month to provide her security while she chooses to live apart from her husband. She’s not entitled to it.
I also care about the fact that she, as his wife, has the legal authority to end all this by admitting that her husband is in decline and taking the necessary steps to care for him in his decline, which would force the Cabinet and Congress to finally do something. She chooses not to do so.
There’s a theory that the creepy assistant is a foreign asset there to plant ideas in his mush brain that protect foreign interests. It wouldn’t surprise me. Natalie was was apparently in the getaway vehicle with trump while senior officials were left on the plane to die.
Melania is not missed.
There are theories that Melania is also a foreign asset, which explains why she has taken no steps to deal with her husband’s rapidly deteriorating physical and mental health
He’s just so obvious about what it takes to con him (flattery), it wouldn’t surprise me if she is a “honey pot” sent by a foreign government or special interest.
The evil mango clown is a Russian asset too. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are others.
Huh. All it took was Jon Osoff mentioning it once to open the floodgates. Interesting. I’ve see republican outraged at him but please. Whatever. And yes I’ll be voting for osoff for senate again in November.
Its giving Logan Roy and Kerry.
It sure is.
Time away for more plastic surgery
She should shop for some better wigs
Melania is complicit in this entire dystopian era but I cannot blame her for not wanting to be anywhere near her poopy pants predator husband.
The NYT reported that Natalie actually jumped into the trunk of an SUV when Trump’s aides refused to make room for her on the way to one of Trump’s court appearances.
This would be hilarious if her ability to do harm — she reportedly types up Trump’s Truth Social posts for him — wasn’t so great. That chick could declare another war via Truth Social.
Natalie looks so much like Kristen Wiig to me. Combined with the stories of her absurd actions (jumping in trunks, sleeping in locker rooms), it sounds like an SNL skit. Our government is so corrupt and incompetent.
Michael Wolff is far from a reliable narrator, given his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Melania doesn’t want to be anywhere near her husband unless there’s financial gain involved. And she couldn’t care less how close Natalie Harp is to Trump. So, NH is an interesting story line, but anyone who thinks this will be Trump’s undoing hasn’t been paying attention. Trump has been adjudicated a rapist, and there are very credible accusations that he raped children as young as thirteen in the Files. Public indifference to these facts tends to indicate he really can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. My conclusion is Dems should focus on how Trump is destroying our lives and our country and must be reined in. Natalie Harp is just another summer fling for the media.
This is a pattern that keeps repeating itself – a young attractive woman who follows him around like a love sick puppy. First it was Hope Hicks, then that Leavit woman and now her.
Also what happened to Looney Loomis – wasn’t she caught bragging about the things she did to Trump to stay in his inner circle? Yuck!!!