Bower: Charles Spencer is ‘furious with King Charles’ & doesn’t like Prince William

Earlier, I wrote about the Earl Spencer’s soon-to-be-published book about his sister, Princess Diana. The announcement about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister came on Tuesday, and I’ve been keeping my eye out to see if and when the Windsors send their royalist minions after Charles Spencer. Well, about that. Just hours after the book announcement on Tuesday, GB News had that rancid old fart Tom Bower on to talk about the book and the Earl Spencer. Now, I do not believe that Bower is speaking on behalf of the palace. He hasn’t received his marching orders (yet). Bower is just thrilled because FINALLY there’s a new storyline to discuss.
Bower lets the cat out of the bag a few times. He’s actually previewing a problem the Windsors will have when they try to push back on this book: Charles Spencer has every right to set “his record straight,” and Spencer clearly has exclusive information about his sister and his sister’s marriage. Bower also claimed that Spencer is “furious with King Charles, doesn’t like William and [is] very pro-Harry.” Bower also predicts that Spencer has “masses of scores to be settled and masses of unhappiness to be created.” Bower also agreed with the GB News guy who called this book a potential “astonishing broadside to the monarchy,” especially given the Windsors’ historic unpopularity at this moment.
Bower also admits – if that’s the right word – that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done enormous damage to the monarchy, and then Bower says “Harry’s book was the most bought book, sold book, in the history of nonfiction. Perhaps there’s family rivalry. Charles Spencer wants to beat his nephew.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
Crown Prince Charles and his wife Princess Diana drive to Prince Andrew’s and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding in an open carriage (23.07.1986).
Where: London
When: 23 Jul 1986
Credit: Jörg Schmitt/picture-alliance/Cover Images
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, England -11/10/1991-Members of the Royal family watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, viewed from a Foreign Office balcony. (L-R) Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Princess Alice and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
-PHOTO by: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
-startraks_PAI_29180145
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 1991
Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Princess Diana at the Tate Gallery for a Gala Show on Her 36th Birthday, London
Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 1997
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Princess Diana And Her Butler Paul Burrell Visiting Sarajevo
Featuring: Princess Diana, Paul Burrell
Where: Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
When: 15 Aug 1997
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: King Charles III.Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Day Four of Royal Ascot Meeting 2025 Ascot
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Not every family feels the need to compete with one another, horrible man. But the rest of this makes sense, which is very rare for him.
Family rivalry? Tom Bower wants to start something where this is nothing. Charles Spencer and Harry seem to have a real positive relationship. I could see there being some friendly competition because Earl Spencer is a writer by trade.
I REALLY want to know his thoughts on Scooter Manchild. I’ll read that book for that tea alone.
I’m liking Uncle Charles more and more. He’s giving Cardi B. Vibes, “You want to go low? I’m going to take it to hell!” They can’t do a damn thing about it either and they had to know this was coming eventually; he practically declared war at Diana’s funeral. Where’s my popcorn?
Diana was divorced from Charles , separated for years.
Her story does not belong to the Windsors. No matter haw many books and articles they commission, she is not theirs.
It’s about time the world realizes that.
Absolutely! They tried to control Diana and made her life miserable, and now they are trying to control her in death. I’ll be ordering this book this afternoon. Can’t wait to read it.
🤣hahaha🤣 Brower, what are you talking about…
“Harry’s book was the most bought book, sold book, in the history of nonfiction. ”
Poor guy forgot he was telling everyone he wanted to listen that Spare was a flop and was sitting on shelves because no one was buying it, and now the truth accidentally slipped out of his mouth 🤣🤣
Hilarious, isn’t it? I can imagine him, “Ooops, no, wait, did I say Spare? I meant the Bible, yes, that’s what I meant. Spare was a flop, trust me.”
So much anticipation and glee. So much false concern for the royal family, while printing every juicy detail and creating hundreds of suppositions. The palaces, refusing to comment while furiously commenting – and William, purple with rage that someone likes Harry better than him. Only in the land of Shakespeare.
Looking at those photo’s of Diana – there was a ‘something’ that drew you to her even in photo’s. A presence / charisma whatever you want to call it – its something that Harry inherited from her.
She was a troubled soul but it still shone.
Bowers’ tone is interesting there’s no venom towards Charles Spencer for witing this book as opposed to when Harry wrote his. At least the press is finally admitting that Harry’s book was a major bestseller. I think closer to the release date there will be rumblings from the Palace about book. The Royal Family is on vacation now but I’m sure behind the scenes the private secretaries and comms teams are devising the plan of attack.
This news comes right as they start their annual summer retreat! We know what will be discussed around the dinner table.
Bower is disgusting. He actually blamed, for Diana’s death, first, Charles Spencer, for supposedly not allowing Diana to stay at the Spencer estate; and Diana, for not wearing seat belts.
He insists the paparazzi played no role.