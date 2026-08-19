Bower: Charles Spencer is ‘furious with King Charles’ & doesn’t like Prince William

Earlier, I wrote about the Earl Spencer’s soon-to-be-published book about his sister, Princess Diana. The announcement about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister came on Tuesday, and I’ve been keeping my eye out to see if and when the Windsors send their royalist minions after Charles Spencer. Well, about that. Just hours after the book announcement on Tuesday, GB News had that rancid old fart Tom Bower on to talk about the book and the Earl Spencer. Now, I do not believe that Bower is speaking on behalf of the palace. He hasn’t received his marching orders (yet). Bower is just thrilled because FINALLY there’s a new storyline to discuss.

‘Masses of scores to be settled.’ Royal biographer Tom Bower explains why Earl Charles Spencer is writing a book about his late sister’s life, adding ‘this is going to damage the monarchy even more.’ pic.twitter.com/C2xfmOEa2y — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 18, 2026

Bower lets the cat out of the bag a few times. He’s actually previewing a problem the Windsors will have when they try to push back on this book: Charles Spencer has every right to set “his record straight,” and Spencer clearly has exclusive information about his sister and his sister’s marriage. Bower also claimed that Spencer is “furious with King Charles, doesn’t like William and [is] very pro-Harry.” Bower also predicts that Spencer has “masses of scores to be settled and masses of unhappiness to be created.” Bower also agreed with the GB News guy who called this book a potential “astonishing broadside to the monarchy,” especially given the Windsors’ historic unpopularity at this moment.

Bower also admits – if that’s the right word – that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done enormous damage to the monarchy, and then Bower says “Harry’s book was the most bought book, sold book, in the history of nonfiction. Perhaps there’s family rivalry. Charles Spencer wants to beat his nephew.”