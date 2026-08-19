Bower: Charles Spencer is ‘furious with King Charles’ & doesn’t like Prince William

Earlier, I wrote about the Earl Spencer’s soon-to-be-published book about his sister, Princess Diana. The announcement about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister came on Tuesday, and I’ve been keeping my eye out to see if and when the Windsors send their royalist minions after Charles Spencer. Well, about that. Just hours after the book announcement on Tuesday, GB News had that rancid old fart Tom Bower on to talk about the book and the Earl Spencer. Now, I do not believe that Bower is speaking on behalf of the palace. He hasn’t received his marching orders (yet). Bower is just thrilled because FINALLY there’s a new storyline to discuss.

Bower lets the cat out of the bag a few times. He’s actually previewing a problem the Windsors will have when they try to push back on this book: Charles Spencer has every right to set “his record straight,” and Spencer clearly has exclusive information about his sister and his sister’s marriage. Bower also claimed that Spencer is “furious with King Charles, doesn’t like William and [is] very pro-Harry.” Bower also predicts that Spencer has “masses of scores to be settled and masses of unhappiness to be created.” Bower also agreed with the GB News guy who called this book a potential “astonishing broadside to the monarchy,” especially given the Windsors’ historic unpopularity at this moment.

Bower also admits – if that’s the right word – that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done enormous damage to the monarchy, and then Bower says “Harry’s book was the most bought book, sold book, in the history of nonfiction. Perhaps there’s family rivalry. Charles Spencer wants to beat his nephew.”

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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12 Responses to “Bower: Charles Spencer is ‘furious with King Charles’ & doesn’t like Prince William”

  1. Catherine says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Not every family feels the need to compete with one another, horrible man. But the rest of this makes sense, which is very rare for him.

    Reply
  2. K8erade says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Family rivalry? Tom Bower wants to start something where this is nothing. Charles Spencer and Harry seem to have a real positive relationship. I could see there being some friendly competition because Earl Spencer is a writer by trade.

    I REALLY want to know his thoughts on Scooter Manchild. I’ll read that book for that tea alone.

    Reply
  3. Mel says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:10 am

    I’m liking Uncle Charles more and more. He’s giving Cardi B. Vibes, “You want to go low? I’m going to take it to hell!” They can’t do a damn thing about it either and they had to know this was coming eventually; he practically declared war at Diana’s funeral. Where’s my popcorn?

    Reply
  4. Sunshine says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Diana was divorced from Charles , separated for years.
    Her story does not belong to the Windsors. No matter haw many books and articles they commission, she is not theirs.
    It’s about time the world realizes that.

    Reply
    • JudyB says:
      August 19, 2026 at 10:26 am

      Absolutely! They tried to control Diana and made her life miserable, and now they are trying to control her in death. I’ll be ordering this book this afternoon. Can’t wait to read it.

      Reply
  5. Kasztanka says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:12 am

    🤣hahaha🤣 Brower, what are you talking about…
    “Harry’s book was the most bought book, sold book, in the history of nonfiction. ”

    Poor guy forgot he was telling everyone he wanted to listen that Spare was a flop and was sitting on shelves because no one was buying it, and now the truth accidentally slipped out of his mouth 🤣🤣

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 19, 2026 at 10:23 am

      Hilarious, isn’t it? I can imagine him, “Ooops, no, wait, did I say Spare? I meant the Bible, yes, that’s what I meant. Spare was a flop, trust me.”

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:13 am

    So much anticipation and glee. So much false concern for the royal family, while printing every juicy detail and creating hundreds of suppositions. The palaces, refusing to comment while furiously commenting – and William, purple with rage that someone likes Harry better than him. Only in the land of Shakespeare.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Looking at those photo’s of Diana – there was a ‘something’ that drew you to her even in photo’s. A presence / charisma whatever you want to call it – its something that Harry inherited from her.

    She was a troubled soul but it still shone.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:21 am

    Bowers’ tone is interesting there’s no venom towards Charles Spencer for witing this book as opposed to when Harry wrote his. At least the press is finally admitting that Harry’s book was a major bestseller. I think closer to the release date there will be rumblings from the Palace about book. The Royal Family is on vacation now but I’m sure behind the scenes the private secretaries and comms teams are devising the plan of attack.

    Reply
  9. Sharon says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:24 am

    This news comes right as they start their annual summer retreat! We know what will be discussed around the dinner table.

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Bower is disgusting. He actually blamed, for Diana’s death, first, Charles Spencer, for supposedly not allowing Diana to stay at the Spencer estate; and Diana, for not wearing seat belts.

    He insists the paparazzi played no role.

    Reply

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