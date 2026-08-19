Now they’re claiming that Duchess Meghan ‘single-white-females’ Princess Kate

For the better part of a decade, the current Princess of Wales has been style-stalking her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. That’s the way it’s been for so many years, from trousers to handbags to suits to coats to, most recently, wearing the exact same California-based designer and skirt worn by Meghan. It’s almost always one-way copykeening traffic – Meghan has maybe worn two or three things in a decade where people were like “oh, that looks a bit like something Kate would wear.” But that’s just it – when Meghan has done it (and it’s rare), it’s more like a general vibe than a side-by-side style copy. Kate has not only recreated dozens of Meghan’s looks over the years, we now know that her longtime stylist Natasha Archer was and is fixated on Meghan and Meghan’s aesthetic as well. It’s really bonkers. It’s so bonkers, now royal commentators are claiming that Meghan is the one “Single White Female-ing” Kate.
Meghan Markle was reportedly accused of copying Kate Middleton. In a new report, a royal author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly tries to imitate her sister-in-law in terms of fashion or public appearances. According to them, Prince William is said to be keeping his distance from the Sussexes because he is allegedly aware of Markle’s reported “jealousy.”
Meghan Markle was recently criticized for copying Kate Middleton. Author Maureen Callahan called the duchess’ gesture “beyond creepy.” She shared her opinion during her appearance on Megyn Kelly’s show.
[After the Sussexes visited Highgrove in July], speculations were rife that Charles might allow the Sussexes to return to the royal fold. It was rumored that Harry might plan to come back to his home country, but Prince William seemed to be against it. Meanwhile, during a discussion with Kelly, Callahan insisted that Harry and Markle could allegedly “bring down the British monarchy.”
According to her, the Prince of Wales seems to be on “the right here” by not reportedly allowing his brother and his family to return to the palace. Moreover, he has another reason. “I think William also knows the resentment and the jealousy that Meghan harbors towards Catherine, Princess of Wales.”
“Every time Catherine does something, wears something, issues a photograph… Meghan single white females her. It’s beyond creepy,” Callahan claimed.
Putting aside the specific lunacy of this claim, let’s look at it broadly for a moment – are royal commentators like Maureen Callahan now willing to agree that it’s “beyond creepy” for one royal woman to constantly style-stalk another royal woman? Are royal-watchers now willing to call it out when they see someone Single White Female-ing another woman? Or is their ire specifically about projecting Kate’s creepy, unhinged style-stalking onto Meghan?
Photos courtesy of AvalonRed, Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid, Kensington Palace.
Kate is always a temu version of whoever she is cosplaying.
Kate’s never found her own style – I don’t think she has fun with fashion either, she’s too boring
The Internet exists for many reasons. As published by this site, you can clearly see where this woman copies Meghan fashion without shame. And now you have this gutter rats claiming the opposite. There is nothing about this Wales woman worth copying. Even the husband tries to copy the younger brother. The desperation from those gutter rats would be hilarious if it was not so dangerous for Meghan.
These derangers can’t admit that it’s Kate that cosplays Meghan so they delude themselves into believing that Meghan copies Kate. Kate was not wearing long coats, turtleneck sweaters, long skirts with boots, pants suits, handle bags and brands like Aquazzura, Veronica Beard, Jenni Kayne, LaLigne, Gabriella Hearst, Safiyaa or Victoria Beckham before Meghan joined the family.
Prior to Meghan’s arrival Kate usually went out looking like Grandma’s couch. Lots of lace, buttons and bows. Her mother was dressing her so she dressed her like an old lady. Then Meghan arrives, and she doesn’t dress like an old lady so they copy her.
Someone should give Maureen a reference to a photo of Keen showing up in the same out fit Jecca wore. And this was quite a while ago.
I think Meghan could make a mint on the time machine she uses to go into the future to see what Kate is wearing, then hops back in her machine to go back to her own timeline and wear those clothes. It’s Back to the Future, but without the DeLorean?
“Every time Catherine does something, wears something, issues a photograph… Meghan single **white** females her. It’s beyond creepy,” Callahan claimed.
Qwhite interesting figure of speech that Maureen Callahan is using here — Meghan is single *white* femaling Wiglet McButtons, according to her.
Which is a very racist, very untrue, very creepy, and very distracting thing of MC to say.
And, as usual, very revealing — as we all not only have an internet, and a search engine, but also eyes to see what there is to see, and a brain to come to our own conclusions.
Please. I will not be rage-baited by this absurdity. There are way too many receipts and side by side photos with dates. They’re just trying to turn the real story around. It’s like the crying story. Kate made Meghan cry but then lied that it was the reverse. Same here. Kate has been creepy about SWF-ing Meghan for years and now they’re lying that it’s the reverse. But again, there is evidence of the truth. But that doesn’t matter to Meghan Kelly’s audience.
I remember when they claimed M wanted Kate fashion contacts…
Seems Kate wants Meghan’s fashion contacts and everything else trying to colonize it. Yes indeed Kate is a single white female
As soon as they publish pictures of Meghan in coat dresses with buttons galore, I will be a believer! Until then, I am going to assume this is the Royal Rota celebrating Opposite Day yet again in the UK!
That was what all that copying was leading to, the pivot to make it seem Kate was the original.
I don’t think that will be successful, the comparisons to the WanK’s ‘Sussex Mood Board’ and ‘Kopy Kate’ have been discussed and well documented for years. It’s very sinister to watch such an obvious and cynical gaslighting operation put forward in this manner.
Meghan neither knows nor cares what Kate wears.
Prince William is said to be keeping his distance from the Sussexes because he is allegedly aware of Markle’s reported “jealousy.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL *pauses to catch breath * LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Oh yeah, Meghan is SO jealous of Kate, who’s in an unhappy marriage and cannot string two coherent sentences together.
I have never read Ask Not, although I would like to, because Maureen Callahan wrote it. She is trash.
SWF is the perfect metaphor for Middleton, who has never had an original thought.
Ah…. The racist, sexist rota rot continues despite clear receipts that Keener has no personal style/class and has spent her entire time in the public sphere mimicking/mocking Willy’s conquests, Princess Diana, Sporty Spice, Queen Victoria’s ghost and Meghan. I know fundamentally life isn’t fair, but Meghan and Harry left over 6 and a half years ago. They are cheerfully living their lives in California as private citizens. These smears continuing on and on and on are just sickening, especially since all contain racist angles that demean the beautiful black woman to embiggen a lazy, entitled white woman. Natasha Archer’s Instagram follow list revealed all about Keener’s style inspiration.