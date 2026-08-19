Now they’re claiming that Duchess Meghan ‘single-white-females’ Princess Kate

For the better part of a decade, the current Princess of Wales has been style-stalking her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. That’s the way it’s been for so many years, from trousers to handbags to suits to coats to, most recently, wearing the exact same California-based designer and skirt worn by Meghan. It’s almost always one-way copykeening traffic – Meghan has maybe worn two or three things in a decade where people were like “oh, that looks a bit like something Kate would wear.” But that’s just it – when Meghan has done it (and it’s rare), it’s more like a general vibe than a side-by-side style copy. Kate has not only recreated dozens of Meghan’s looks over the years, we now know that her longtime stylist Natasha Archer was and is fixated on Meghan and Meghan’s aesthetic as well. It’s really bonkers. It’s so bonkers, now royal commentators are claiming that Meghan is the one “Single White Female-ing” Kate.

Meghan Markle was reportedly accused of copying Kate Middleton. In a new report, a royal author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly tries to imitate her sister-in-law in terms of fashion or public appearances. According to them, Prince William is said to be keeping his distance from the Sussexes because he is allegedly aware of Markle’s reported “jealousy.” Meghan Markle was recently criticized for copying Kate Middleton. Author Maureen Callahan called the duchess’ gesture “beyond creepy.” She shared her opinion during her appearance on Megyn Kelly’s show. [After the Sussexes visited Highgrove in July], speculations were rife that Charles might allow the Sussexes to return to the royal fold. It was rumored that Harry might plan to come back to his home country, but Prince William seemed to be against it. Meanwhile, during a discussion with Kelly, Callahan insisted that Harry and Markle could allegedly “bring down the British monarchy.” According to her, the Prince of Wales seems to be on “the right here” by not reportedly allowing his brother and his family to return to the palace. Moreover, he has another reason. “I think William also knows the resentment and the jealousy that Meghan harbors towards Catherine, Princess of Wales.” “Every time Catherine does something, wears something, issues a photograph… Meghan single white females her. It’s beyond creepy,” Callahan claimed.

[From Reality Tea]

Putting aside the specific lunacy of this claim, let’s look at it broadly for a moment – are royal commentators like Maureen Callahan now willing to agree that it’s “beyond creepy” for one royal woman to constantly style-stalk another royal woman? Are royal-watchers now willing to call it out when they see someone Single White Female-ing another woman? Or is their ire specifically about projecting Kate’s creepy, unhinged style-stalking onto Meghan?