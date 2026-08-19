Tom Holland’s backend for ‘Spider-Man’ will be in excess of $100 million

Per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed the $2 billion mark, less than three weeks since its release. As of this writing, the domestic and international box office receipts are $2,030,051,866. Insane numbers. All of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have been massively successful, and he basically runs Sony and Marvel at this point. Sony even shifted production schedules around so he could appear in The Odyssey and make Spider-Man too. Well, it paid off and then some. Tom is so powerful that he was able to negotiate a contract with a no-cap backend. Meaning, he’s getting a percentage of Spider-Man’s profits with no “cap” when that backend reaches a certain number.

Tom Holland is reportedly on track to exceed $100 million in earnings for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Multiple sources allegedly “with knowledge” of the actor’s deal with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios tell the Wrap that Holland, 30, had a base salary of “at least” $20 million for his starring role up front.

The base sum is said to be $10 million more than he earned to play Peter Parker for 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Additionally, the “Odyssey” actor scored the possibility of upwards of $100 million in backend bonuses.

But that’s not all. Apparently, Holland’s backend bonus isn’t capped — meaning there’s no limit to what he may ultimately take home when everything’s done and dusted.

“He will make at least” $100 million, a source reportedly told the outlet of Holland’s potential final payday.

Page Six has reached out to representatives for Sony Pictures and Holland for comment.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film debuted in theaters on July 31 and is now in its third week. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had a gangbusters opening weekend, setting a record $360 million domestic debut out of its $932 million worldwide box office total, Variety reports. It cleared $1 billion worldwide after just six days on the big screen. Holland’s fourth solo outing as the web-slinging superhero has officially crossed the $2 billion mark worldwide, becoming the second-fastest film to reach the threshold, per Deadline.