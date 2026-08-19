Tom Holland’s backend for ‘Spider-Man’ will be in excess of $100 million

Per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed the $2 billion mark, less than three weeks since its release. As of this writing, the domestic and international box office receipts are $2,030,051,866. Insane numbers. All of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have been massively successful, and he basically runs Sony and Marvel at this point. Sony even shifted production schedules around so he could appear in The Odyssey and make Spider-Man too. Well, it paid off and then some. Tom is so powerful that he was able to negotiate a contract with a no-cap backend. Meaning, he’s getting a percentage of Spider-Man’s profits with no “cap” when that backend reaches a certain number.
Tom Holland is reportedly on track to exceed $100 million in earnings for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Multiple sources allegedly “with knowledge” of the actor’s deal with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios tell the Wrap that Holland, 30, had a base salary of “at least” $20 million for his starring role up front.
The base sum is said to be $10 million more than he earned to play Peter Parker for 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Additionally, the “Odyssey” actor scored the possibility of upwards of $100 million in backend bonuses.
But that’s not all. Apparently, Holland’s backend bonus isn’t capped — meaning there’s no limit to what he may ultimately take home when everything’s done and dusted.
“He will make at least” $100 million, a source reportedly told the outlet of Holland’s potential final payday.
Page Six has reached out to representatives for Sony Pictures and Holland for comment.
The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film debuted in theaters on July 31 and is now in its third week. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had a gangbusters opening weekend, setting a record $360 million domestic debut out of its $932 million worldwide box office total, Variety reports. It cleared $1 billion worldwide after just six days on the big screen. Holland’s fourth solo outing as the web-slinging superhero has officially crossed the $2 billion mark worldwide, becoming the second-fastest film to reach the threshold, per Deadline.
You have to understand, these are the kinds of contracts we used to see decades ago, during Tom Cruise’s heyday or Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heyday. It’s remarkable that Holland’s agent and lawyers were able to get “no cap” on his backend. Dude is going to become a billionaire solely by playing one character. And good for him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Well, if I can’t make millions of dollars playing spiderman then I am happy he is! Couldn’t happen to a nicer lad!
His lip sync dance off to Umbrella lives rent free in my head.
WORD.
Admittedly I think I’ve only seen him in The Odyssey, but he was such a dud as the character in that movie. I just cannot square the fact of that character portrayal with the wild fun of the lip sync performance. He was just a joy to watch in that Umbrella sync.
Good for him! He’s done a great job playing the character. I’m not much of a comic book movie person, but my 3 kids all love those movies, especially the Tom Holland Spider Man era.
Our family of 5 wwnt to see BND together and we all wore Spider Man attire and took lots of photos. I’m grateful that my oldest, who is starting her senior year of high school in September, was still so enthusiastic about our family outing.
🕷❣️🕷
I hope he invests his money wisely and that it helps him create a balanced life with Z. Since both of them are former child actors they’ve been working a long time and they likely want to take some long breaks in the near future.
I’m happy to hear those two crazy kids have saved up enough coin to start a family. 🥰 Seriously though someone is gonna get super rich from this franchise. Might as well be them. It is amazing though that a kid who was plucked from
relative obscurity because he can dance is the new blockbuster action star. I love that for all performing artists.
My thoughts exactly.
Income inequality is a huge issue in the world now, but if this movie is going to pull in huge numbers I’d much rather see the money going to the talent (on screen or off) than to executive fat cats. Tom and Zendaya did a lot of promotion and drove that box office performance so he should reap the benefits.
Don’t worry, it’s still going to the executive fat cats.
Sorry but no one should be a billionaire. I hope those two use their money for good and create foundations or something. This business of accumulating so much wealth has to stop.
Tom and his family actually do lots of charity work, that now includes Zendaya.
Agreed. But 100 mil is nowhere close to a billion.
🎯
I LOVE this for him. If anyone is going to get stinking rich these days, I’m glad it’s him. He’s normal and his parents CHECK him hard. He’s said that when he has returned from shooting that he’d start talking about it and his mom would look at him then say “the garbage still needs to go out”. They kept his feet on the ground and from what I understand Zendaya is very grounded also and has a group of young black friends in Hollywood and they keep each other normal. Good for them.
Zendaya is why I adore Tom. If she chose him, he must be worthy.
You know what? Good for him. I feel like we hear about actors not getting paid enough a lot. Way to go getting that money, Tom!
Well deserved~it is his charisma, and let’s be real Zeñdaya~that made the entire movie. I’d be interested in if Zendaya got a backend also
I can’t get over that this is the kid of Dominic Holland, a funny but very very minor British stand up, I saw him in the 90s doing observational comedy to like a couple of dozen people about very ordinary life stuff. It’s insane to me that he’s now the father of someone making $100m.
Tom seems like a nice guy for a superstar.
Dominic’s book ‘Eclipsed’ muses on this and attributes Tom’s success to a fluke. It is however very tongue in cheek…
Tom seems pleasant but unremarkable. Which is better than unpleasant and unremarkable. Good for him.
Watch his rendition of “Umbrella”.
I adore him. And I have loved in other movies he has done. So happy for him since everyone was talking crap about how he can’t act and is dragging Zendaya down.
But they are still having trouble making Barbie 2, ostensibly because the director and 2 of the main actors are women.