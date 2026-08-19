Eleven of Queen Elizabeth II’s descendants now carry her name

This week, Princess Eugenie announced her newborn daughter’s name: Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. All of us expected Eugenie to use “Elizabeth” as a middle name for her daughter, and I pointed out that Princess Beatrice had done the same for both of her daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose. Tatler also picked up on the fact that Beatrice and Eugenie both used Elizabeth for their daughters’ middle names. Tatler put together a list of Queen Elizabeth II’s descendants who carry her name, and Tatler even included Princess Lilibet. Check this out:

Princess Eugenie has become the latest member of the royal family to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by naming her first-born daughter in Her Majesty’s honour, joining a proud royal tradition. In a touching tribute to the late Queen’s legacy, 10 of her descendants bear her name. Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise

Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips (Tindall)

Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Windsor

Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi

Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank

[From Tatler]

You know what’s funny? Eugenie is the only one of QEII’s granddaughters to not carry her grandmother’s name. Her full name is Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena. What also strikes me is the lack of imagination – Elizabeth has so many variations, and Prince Harry was the only one who embraced a variation for his daughter. You would think someone else would have thought to name their kid Liz or Eliza or Beth or Birdie or Libby or Ella or Izzy or Liza. It’s also interesting that Harry was the only one to use an Elizabeth variation for the first name – all of the other name usages are for middle names only.