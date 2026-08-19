Eleven of Queen Elizabeth II’s descendants now carry her name

This week, Princess Eugenie announced her newborn daughter’s name: Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. All of us expected Eugenie to use “Elizabeth” as a middle name for her daughter, and I pointed out that Princess Beatrice had done the same for both of her daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose. Tatler also picked up on the fact that Beatrice and Eugenie both used Elizabeth for their daughters’ middle names. Tatler put together a list of Queen Elizabeth II’s descendants who carry her name, and Tatler even included Princess Lilibet. Check this out:
Princess Eugenie has become the latest member of the royal family to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by naming her first-born daughter in Her Majesty’s honour, joining a proud royal tradition. In a touching tribute to the late Queen’s legacy, 10 of her descendants bear her name.
Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips (Tindall)
Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Windsor
Isla Elizabeth Phillips
Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Lena Elizabeth Tindall
Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi
Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank
[From Tatler]
You know what’s funny? Eugenie is the only one of QEII’s granddaughters to not carry her grandmother’s name. Her full name is Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena. What also strikes me is the lack of imagination – Elizabeth has so many variations, and Prince Harry was the only one who embraced a variation for his daughter. You would think someone else would have thought to name their kid Liz or Eliza or Beth or Birdie or Libby or Ella or Izzy or Liza. It’s also interesting that Harry was the only one to use an Elizabeth variation for the first name – all of the other name usages are for middle names only.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.
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The 60th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh on 21st Nov 2007 Coverage of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip London, England – 21.11.1947,Image: 329738240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
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Princess Elizabeth after marrying Philip, 20th November 1947. On the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Later to become Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Date: 20.11.1947.,Image: 505583641, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Royalty / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in central London.,Image: 534959697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch. The Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.,Image: 564022507, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022,Image: 696417262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
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