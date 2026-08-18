Princess Eugenie named her daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their daughter into the world two weeks ago. This was their third child overall, but first girl. It was also notable because Eugenie gave birth in Portugal, where she and Jack have lived since 2022/23, when he got a job at CostaTerra Resort. Meaning, this was the second “royal baby” to be born outside of the UK in the past five years, the other royal baby being Princess Lilibet, who was born in California. Anyway, on Monday, Eugenie and Jack announced their daughter’s name: Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. I knew she would include “Elizabeth” but I did not predict the other names. From Eugenie’s Instagram:

2 weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time. We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home. Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.

[From Eugenie’s Instagram]

Thoughts on the name? I don’t actually have anything against Adelaide. It’s old-fashioned and it lends itself to cute nicknames, meaning Eugenie and Jack call their kids Augie, Ernie and Addy. Giving another royal daughter the middle name Elizabeth is also expected. Apparently, it’s not a years-long controversy unless it’s Prince Harry using QEII’s nickname for his daughter’s formal name. I’m less wild about Annina, but I think my problem is that it doesn’t really work with the other names. All that being said, I’ve been sort of impressed with Eugenie and Beatrice’s baby names. They’re not just recycling through the same old Victorias, Elizabeths and Roses. Well, at least not for the kids’ first names. (Beatrice’s daughters are named Sienna Eizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose.)

PS… The name connection to “Adelaide Cottage” is funny too. Princess Kate absolutely loathed living at Adelaide.