Princess Eugenie named her daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their daughter into the world two weeks ago. This was their third child overall, but first girl. It was also notable because Eugenie gave birth in Portugal, where she and Jack have lived since 2022/23, when he got a job at CostaTerra Resort. Meaning, this was the second “royal baby” to be born outside of the UK in the past five years, the other royal baby being Princess Lilibet, who was born in California. Anyway, on Monday, Eugenie and Jack announced their daughter’s name: Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. I knew she would include “Elizabeth” but I did not predict the other names. From Eugenie’s Instagram:

2 weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.

We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home.

Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.

[From Eugenie’s Instagram]

Thoughts on the name? I don’t actually have anything against Adelaide. It’s old-fashioned and it lends itself to cute nicknames, meaning Eugenie and Jack call their kids Augie, Ernie and Addy. Giving another royal daughter the middle name Elizabeth is also expected. Apparently, it’s not a years-long controversy unless it’s Prince Harry using QEII’s nickname for his daughter’s formal name. I’m less wild about Annina, but I think my problem is that it doesn’t really work with the other names. All that being said, I’ve been sort of impressed with Eugenie and Beatrice’s baby names. They’re not just recycling through the same old Victorias, Elizabeths and Roses. Well, at least not for the kids’ first names. (Beatrice’s daughters are named Sienna Eizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose.)

PS… The name connection to “Adelaide Cottage” is funny too. Princess Kate absolutely loathed living at Adelaide.

Photos courtesy of Princess Eugenie’s Instagram and Cover Images.

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18 Responses to “Princess Eugenie named her daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank”

  1. Tessa says:
    August 18, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Queen Adelaide was william 4 queen consort. William and Adelaide daughters died young. Their niece victoria became heiress to the throne. Eugenie and jack selected a nice name for their daughter and a historic name

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    August 18, 2026 at 7:44 am

    I think its a super pretty name. The Elizabeth part was expected, I actually would have liked it for a first name and have her use something like Ellie as a nickname (Auggie, Ernie and Ellie!) but Adelaide is really cute too. That’s one of those old fashioned names that is also making a big comeback. I see a lot of Addy’s at my kids’ schools – either Adelaides or Adalinds. (well not a “lot” objectively but relatively lol.)

    Happy for Eugenie and Jack and their young family!

    Reply
  3. MaisiesMom says:
    August 18, 2026 at 7:50 am

    I do think it’s a pretty name, but I can never not think of “Adelaide’s Lament” from “Guys And Dolls.” Or Frank Sinatra crooning “Adelaide, Adelaide, ever-lovin’ Adelaide….”

    Reply
  4. Andrea says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I wonder if it would be a scandal if she didn’t include “Elizabeth” as the middle name

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:11 am

    A variation of the name is adele.

    Reply
  6. harriet says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:23 am

    I like it. Even better is the German Adelheid, nickname for which is Heidi. Ernest just makes me think of The Importance of Being Earnest, my favorite play.

    Reply
  7. Kittenmom says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Sweet baby. I don’t particularly like any of her children’s names, but the shortened versions of Augie, Ernie, and Addie are actually really cute together.

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Adelaide is a beautiful name. I can’t past naming your son Ernest and calling him Ernie, though. Ernie is an old-fashioned nickname that still sounds old and dated. But I’m an American, not a Brit. So it may work over there.

    August is a great name for a boy.

    Reply
  9. Alicky says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I like Annina — wonder where it came from?

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    August 18, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Adelaide is a beautiful name. I can’t past naming your son Ernest and calling him Ernie, though. That’s is an old-fashioned name that still sounds old and dated. My dad had an uncle called Ernie way back in the day. But I’m an American, not a Brit. So what do I know? LOL

    August is a great name for a boy.

    Reply
  11. beff says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:02 am

    HAHA – I hadn’t considered the Adelaide Cottage side of this. HAHA.

    Reply
  12. QuiteContrary says:
    August 18, 2026 at 9:12 am

    I always worry about the possibilities for teasing with a name and Adelaide, containing “laid,” is ripe for middle-school teasing. Still, hopefully they’re still living happily in Portugal when this beautiful baby is a teen.

    Reply
  13. Dante says:
    August 18, 2026 at 10:13 am

    I never was able to have children, but Adelaide was number one when I had my pregnancies that would have killed me im today’s America. I’m not American but I lived there during those years even then I was scared about my miscarriages. Eventually I left and got it sorted. But Adelaide was my name for years. I cried a bit tonight

    Reply
    • Blair Warner says:
      August 18, 2026 at 10:35 am

      I appreciate your comment, Dante. My baby name was Laurel. I was never able to use it, and I always feel sad when I meet or hear of a little girl with that name.

      Reply
      • Worktowander says:
        August 18, 2026 at 12:20 pm

        My would-have-been baby girl was Syndey. Love both Adelaide and Laurel.

        Click to Edit – 
  14. koko says:
    August 18, 2026 at 10:42 am

    My neighbors had their seventh child, a girl, 2 days before Ms. Addy birth, they named her Annabel Eden. I don’t mind the kids names, but Ernie reminds me of Bert & Ernie. I think I would call him his whole given name.

    Reply
  15. Tn democrat says:
    August 18, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    It makes me smile that both York sisters named their kids old names that still seem somehow modern (especially compared ro George, Charlotte and Louis) AND included the names Rose and Adelaide to thumb their noses at Baltimort and Keener. Snort.

    Reply

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