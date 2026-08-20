Duchess Meghan plans to continue running As Ever from her ‘international bases’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to temporarily move to the UK for at least one school year. Their children are already enrolled in a British school and will begin attending that school in September. We learned all of this yesterday, when People Magazine and several British outlets all broke the story at 5 pm EST. There was something I missed in all of the hubbub, because I was so focused on the shock of it all: Meghan still plans to operate As Ever. From People Mag:

While the family’s longer-term residential plans remain unclear, PEOPLE understands Meghan will continue leading As Ever from the couple’s international bases, while Harry will be able to spend significantly more time supporting U.K.-based charities and patronages.

[From People]

Yeah, As Ever has been sending out promotional emails this week, and Meghan just introduced a new seasonal jam flavor (blackberry) this month. Incidentally, I got my blackberry jam last week and I ate some last night, completely shellshocked by this news. So, Meghan plans to continue As Ever at least. It would be hysterically funny if this move back to the UK was at least partially about Meghan prepping As Ever’s international launch.

Considering the As Ever brand is so tied to California, I wonder if Meghan will gently expand the imagery and vibe around As Ever. One of the ways she could do that? By having a home in the Cotswolds, one of the most lush and beautiful parts of the UK. The Sussexes have emphasized that they’re maintaining their Montecito mansion, and they’re buying or leasing some place outside of London. A lot of people are theorizing that they’ll end up based in the Cotswolds. I also think that would make a lot of sense, more sense than having a place in Windsor or Norfolk or wherever. Originally, back in 2017-2018, they leased a home in the Cotswolds as well. Like, that was their original plan, to have a country home in that area.

Oh, and Meghan better maintain her personal Instagram AND As Ever’s Instagram. If they force her to give up her personal IG, I will be very upset.