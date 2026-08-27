Shuter: Prince Harry’s ‘visa issue has become a cloud he simply cannot control’

One of the reasons why I’ve always been a huge fan of the “Prince Harry and Meghan bought a luxury villa in Portugal” storyline is that it showed that they were forming a backup plan in case anything went sideways with Harry’s US visa. We still don’t know his exact immigration status in the US, other than he’s said he’s considered applying for citizenship (but has not done it) and the Heritage Foundation has been trying to get their hands on his visa records for years. Well, now with the Sussexes’ return to the UK, people are asking if part of the reason for the move was to do with Harry’s visa and/or immigration status. Instead of just using the Portugal property for a backup plan/potential visa, Rob Shuter claims that the Sussex Return has something to do with Harry’s immigration status in America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their return to Britain is about family and giving Archie and Lilibet a British education. But sources tell Naughty But Nice there may be another factor making the move increasingly attractive: Harry’s unresolved U.S. immigration controversy. “The visa issue has become a cloud Harry simply cannot control,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “As long as people are fighting to see those records, there’s uncertainty. Establishing a life in Britain gives him something America currently doesn’t — certainty.” The controversy centers on Harry’s public admissions of past drug use and questions about what he disclosed on his U.S. immigration paperwork. Harry’s representatives have maintained that he was truthful, and there has been no public finding that he lied on any application. Still, the questions haven’t vanished. The Heritage Foundation has pursued Harry’s immigration records through the courts, arguing the public deserves to know whether the Duke received special treatment. Heritage Foundation director Nile Gardiner is now publicly questioning whether Harry’s return could be connected to the continuing controversy. Sources stress that Meghan’s professional ambitions and Harry’s desire to reconnect with his family are genuine motivations. But the immigration fight has added another incentive. “Harry isn’t necessarily running from America,” an insider tells Naughty But Nice. “He’s making sure America can never leave him without options. Britain is his insurance policy.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

The thing is, I actually believe that there could be a complicated residency/visa issue which we just aren’t seeing or hearing about at this moment. I just don’t believe that it has anything to do with Heritage and their stupid lawsuits, all of which have been dismissed. Even Donald Trump, who is no Sussex supporter, said that he has no desire to deport Harry or anything like that. So, is the Sussex Return about Harry wanting a backup plan? Possibly. But then what was the Portuguese villa if not a (much safer) foothold in Europe and a backup plan for the possibility that things could go t-ts up in California?