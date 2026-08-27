Norway’s King Harald’s ‘health condition is extremely serious’

All week, Scandinavian media has been quietly confirming that Norway’s King Harald is not long for this world. The Norwegians are more matter-of-fact than other royal houses. I remember the months before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, when Buckingham Palace would barely confirm anything beyond “she’s not feeling well.” Turns out, she had cancer that whole time. Well, King Harald has been in declining health for a few years, and his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken on more and more responsibility. Over the weekend, the palace announced that King Harald was being hospitalized for a very serious condition – haemolytic anaemia – and that Haakon would be stepping in as regent. Now it looks like King Harald will be gone soon.

King Harald of Norway is in an ‘extremely serious condition’ according to the Norwegian Palace, as the Royal Family have gathered at his bedside in hospital.

The King, 89, who is Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, was taken to the National Hospital in Oslo last week with a rare condition called haemolytic anaemia, which is when the immune system attacks red blood cells.

On Sunday, the Palace issued an urgent statement explaining his condition was serious but that he was responding to treatment, adding that he would remain in hospital while his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, stepped in as regent.

This morning, the Norwegian Royal Family issued another statement saying his condition has deteriorated, as their website states: “The King’s health condition is extremely serious.”

As a result of the announcement, the King’s wife Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon have cancelled all their upcoming engagements, and there are no scheduled events for any of the royals listed online. Both the president and the bishop of Norway have also cancelled today’s engagements.

Shortly after the Palace issued their update on the King’s health, Queen Sonja, Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit were seen arriving at Rikshospitalet, where the King has been hospitalised for 10 days. The Prince and Princess’ children Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrived shortly after, along with the King’s sister Princess Astrid.

Yngve Kvistad, royal correspondent for Norway’s most popular news outlet VG said of the King’s health: “They are likely facing a situation where the illness has taken such a negative turn that it is by no means certain the King will survive. Of course, we don’t know for sure, but the situation is becoming critical.”