Norway’s King Harald’s ‘health condition is extremely serious’

All week, Scandinavian media has been quietly confirming that Norway’s King Harald is not long for this world. The Norwegians are more matter-of-fact than other royal houses. I remember the months before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, when Buckingham Palace would barely confirm anything beyond “she’s not feeling well.” Turns out, she had cancer that whole time. Well, King Harald has been in declining health for a few years, and his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken on more and more responsibility. Over the weekend, the palace announced that King Harald was being hospitalized for a very serious condition – haemolytic anaemia – and that Haakon would be stepping in as regent. Now it looks like King Harald will be gone soon.
King Harald of Norway is in an ‘extremely serious condition’ according to the Norwegian Palace, as the Royal Family have gathered at his bedside in hospital.
The King, 89, who is Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, was taken to the National Hospital in Oslo last week with a rare condition called haemolytic anaemia, which is when the immune system attacks red blood cells.
On Sunday, the Palace issued an urgent statement explaining his condition was serious but that he was responding to treatment, adding that he would remain in hospital while his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, stepped in as regent.
This morning, the Norwegian Royal Family issued another statement saying his condition has deteriorated, as their website states: “The King’s health condition is extremely serious.”
As a result of the announcement, the King’s wife Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon have cancelled all their upcoming engagements, and there are no scheduled events for any of the royals listed online. Both the president and the bishop of Norway have also cancelled today’s engagements.
Shortly after the Palace issued their update on the King’s health, Queen Sonja, Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit were seen arriving at Rikshospitalet, where the King has been hospitalised for 10 days. The Prince and Princess’ children Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrived shortly after, along with the King’s sister Princess Astrid.
Yngve Kvistad, royal correspondent for Norway’s most popular news outlet VG said of the King’s health: “They are likely facing a situation where the illness has taken such a negative turn that it is by no means certain the King will survive. Of course, we don’t know for sure, but the situation is becoming critical.”
I appreciate the Norwegians for being upfront about what’s happening and giving the family time to cancel their plans, visit the hospital and say goodbye in person. This is a much better way of handling things (at a bureaucratic and familial level) than lying or leaving some of the family in the dark. Harald is the same generation as Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024. It feels like a pretty big deal that Haakon is already officially acting as regent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I like how the Norwegian Royal Family are always straight forward about health issues. The British could learn a thing or two from them. The fact that officials have cancelled visits and other events says he’s on his way.
Sad.
I don’t think the monarchy can be reformed but transparency makes it more relatable. They even give a diagnosis of his illness. Elizabeth’s bone cancer was a state secret which was referred to publicly as “mobility issues”. Then she died, apparently of mobility issues.
So sad for Harald, he’s a great king and a real gentleman
How sad for his family. I hope his passing is peaceful.
When QE2 died, wasn’t it revealed later that she had acfually passed whilst the courtiers were still sending out updates of her health or am I tripping?
I’m so sad to hear this. His is a remarkable life. As a child, he fled the Nazi invasion of Norway with his family and for a while he, his mother and sisters lived in FDR’s White House. Then he refused to marry anyone but the woman he loved, a commoner named Sonja. After a 10-years courtship, they finally tied the knot.
It is a remarkable story. I also read that he would not take the throne if he wasn’t permitted to marry Sonja. A great loss for his family and the country.
He and Queen Sonja were also really lovely after the massacre at Utøya and how they handled that.
They’ve also always been very firm that Norway is for everyone who upholds our values, regardless of your background, origin, gender, sexuality etc.
After the terror attack targeting LGBTQAI+ a few years ago the entire royal family stood firmly by the community. They had done so before the attack, they just doubled down on it.
He’s a pretty good king all in all and has done his best (as a King) to show the values Norwegians value and how to actually uphold them through actions and not just words.
He is a beloved king, perhaps the most loved ever. His death will be a tremendous loss for the Norwegians.
Woonder his pov on hia step grandson. Has any statement ever been made?
He’s said that it’s serious charges that Høiby (his grandson) is facing and that the court and criminal system has to do its job whatever the outcome might be.
Generally I think a lot of Norwegians prefer that they don’t say too much about Høiby until everything is final in terms of the courts and everything so that no one can claim that the royal family influenced anything in one way or another.
Does anyone know how the Norwegians feel about the imminent prospect of a Queen Mette-Marit?
I can’t speak for other Norwegians, but I’m not thrilled about Mette Marit becoming Queen at the moment. If we could crown Håkon but wait with Mette Marit I’d personally prefer that.
So the Epstein pal and rapist protector is on her way to becoming Norway’s queen. I wonder if her son will be in prison on the day she’s crowned.
Look at how Haakon has stepped up for his father; the amount of preparation he undertook for his role, his deep sense of filial and patriotic duty.
Seriously look at his CV. However problematic his wife is, Haakon himself is on track to be a very good King.
And now compare that to William.
BRF has no cause to look down on the European royals as “inferior cousins”.
The cousins are better educated, better prepared for the affairs of state, and more well rounded human beings in every way.
The only time the BRF could possibly look down on them was solely due to money at the heyday of the Empire; that era is long since past. The Commonwealth that replaced it is on the brink of collapse now, because Charles the Unpopular threw out Diana, Queen of Rizz and failed to raise his heir properly.
But for generations now, educational achievements have explicitly *not* been the forte of the BRF. Are they the new Hapsburgs??
Yeah I think Hakkon will be a good King but with the baggage that is his wife and stepson he might have a big PR issue on his hands. With there was some sympathy for her health issues, her behaviour around Epstein and Marius arrest have cast a very dark cloud over her head and suitability to be Queen. Plus she’s well known to do not a lot and vacay a lot (much like the British future Keen).
It would be a good move for him to rule on his own with support from his daughter.
It’s really shocking how unaccomplished the Brits are in comparison to their European cousins and how little training the heir receives. It’s because the Brit’s cling to the ideas of divine right and special blood, all the others just see monarchy as an inherited job you ha 3 to be properly trained for