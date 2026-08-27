Nicole Kidman wore an impeccable Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ premiere

These premiere photos are getting me all choked up! I can’t believe we’re finally getting Practical Magic 2, 28 years after the first film. The rumor, in the 1990s, was that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got along brilliantly when they worked on the first film and they became dear friends. In the advance promotion for the sequel, it’s clear that Kidman had been wanting to reteam with Sandy for a while, but Nicole is also very aware of what Sandy was dealing with around her partner’s ALS battle and eventual death. Practical Magic 2 is Bullock’s first time back at work since Bryan Randall’s passing in 2023.
Well, last night was the London premiere, the first premiere. Nicole and Sandra have been doing promotional events for months, but this is the first time they’ve been with the rest of the cast and had to do the full red carpet. Both ladies looked great, honestly. Nicole wore a fantastic Chanel dress which looks perfect on her. Bullock wore a leopard-print Givenchy which was pretty great too (I love an animal print). Can’t believe that Sandy is 62 and Nicole is 59.
A fun bonus: Maisie Williams plays one of Sandra’s daughters in the film, and Maisie literally channeled Mother Bullock for the premiere. Maisie had Ellie Misner make a custom dress based on the two-piece look Bullock wore to the Forces of Nature premiere in 1999. Iconique!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Joey King and Maisie Williams at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637614, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Maisie Williams at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637663, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Sandra Bullock at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637666, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Sandra Bullock at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637672, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637678, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Nicole Kidman at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Nicole Kidman at Practical Magic 2 European Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1128637705, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
Divine.
But why did she wear her ex-husband’s hair? Honk for Maisie! Not sure about the 70’s nighttie over beige undies, but I’m an old.
This will actually get me to a theater and we have had a dearth of leading lady movies, so I’m all in.
They share custody. Its Nicole’s week with the hair.
Snort!
Will see through dresses ever end?
I’m really looking forward to this, my only concern is that in the trailers Bullock and Kidmans faces look like they have been set at max facetune and are getting close to cartoon level. I know they’re witches but it’s distracting.
Sure, they look great. They’re beautiful women. But of course we can’t believe how old they are, because they are so tweaked and pulled and puffed they’re almost unrecognizable. And frankly, I can’t watch either of them anymore because I find their tight mouths, from all the lip filler and botox, super distracting. Especially when I think both of them would still look amazing without all of that.
I wish they brought back Evan Rachel Wood for this
Same but maybe it’s something to do with the age the characters are meant to be
I’m so excited for this, I love the first one and watch it at least once a year. There’s a line by the towns folk in the first one, “They never age!” Did not know at the time how true they would try to make that. I hope that the face work isn’t a distraction during the movie 🤞🏻
These ladies are making it very hard on women who want to grow old without getting work done. Or who don’t have the time to work out constantly.
I cannot wait to see this sequel! They all look great, though Maisie’s look is by far the best in my eyes. Stunning.
I’m so excited for this movie, but I don’t like either of these looks. Especially Nicole, as a fellow pasty person, that is not a color we can wear.
But I am so over the top excited for this movie.
Everyone’s looks here are OK but no one’s is amazing. Kidman’s dress is overwrought (what’s with the chains?) and it sits WAY too low. I also really wish she’d stop straightening her hair.
I agree the dress is fine but the hanging chains are totally uninspired. That sheer thing is made even more awful by the ugly undergarments underneath. Glad to see Sandra back but Maisie wins this one by a mile
Nicole looks great. She ditches Keith Urban … and kind of blossoms. Maybe the new guy she was seeing … lays it down well. 🙂
Nicole’s dress is a top 10 dress of all time for me. Omg! The colour. The fit. The chains. It’s sublime. The best dress ever is still Renee Zellweger’s yellow Oscar gown. Nothing will ever beat that. But this is absolutely impeccable.
Maisie is a great choice for one of Sandra’s daughters! They have quite a similar vibe and particularly the top half of the face also looks quite similar. It’s kinda nice when the casting works out like that.