Nicole Kidman wore an impeccable Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ premiere

These premiere photos are getting me all choked up! I can’t believe we’re finally getting Practical Magic 2, 28 years after the first film. The rumor, in the 1990s, was that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got along brilliantly when they worked on the first film and they became dear friends. In the advance promotion for the sequel, it’s clear that Kidman had been wanting to reteam with Sandy for a while, but Nicole is also very aware of what Sandy was dealing with around her partner’s ALS battle and eventual death. Practical Magic 2 is Bullock’s first time back at work since Bryan Randall’s passing in 2023.

Well, last night was the London premiere, the first premiere. Nicole and Sandra have been doing promotional events for months, but this is the first time they’ve been with the rest of the cast and had to do the full red carpet. Both ladies looked great, honestly. Nicole wore a fantastic Chanel dress which looks perfect on her. Bullock wore a leopard-print Givenchy which was pretty great too (I love an animal print). Can’t believe that Sandy is 62 and Nicole is 59.

A fun bonus: Maisie Williams plays one of Sandra’s daughters in the film, and Maisie literally channeled Mother Bullock for the premiere. Maisie had Ellie Misner make a custom dress based on the two-piece look Bullock wore to the Forces of Nature premiere in 1999. Iconique!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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17 Responses to “Nicole Kidman wore an impeccable Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ premiere”

  1. Jferber says:
    August 27, 2026 at 7:39 am

    Divine.

    Reply
  2. Wendy says:
    August 27, 2026 at 8:02 am

    But why did she wear her ex-husband’s hair? Honk for Maisie! Not sure about the 70’s nighttie over beige undies, but I’m an old.
    This will actually get me to a theater and we have had a dearth of leading lady movies, so I’m all in.

    Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    August 27, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Will see through dresses ever end?

    I’m really looking forward to this, my only concern is that in the trailers Bullock and Kidmans faces look like they have been set at max facetune and are getting close to cartoon level. I know they’re witches but it’s distracting.

    Reply
  4. Granger says:
    August 27, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Sure, they look great. They’re beautiful women. But of course we can’t believe how old they are, because they are so tweaked and pulled and puffed they’re almost unrecognizable. And frankly, I can’t watch either of them anymore because I find their tight mouths, from all the lip filler and botox, super distracting. Especially when I think both of them would still look amazing without all of that.

    Reply
  5. ayala says:
    August 27, 2026 at 8:14 am

    I wish they brought back Evan Rachel Wood for this

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    August 27, 2026 at 8:58 am

    I’m so excited for this, I love the first one and watch it at least once a year. There’s a line by the towns folk in the first one, “They never age!” Did not know at the time how true they would try to make that. I hope that the face work isn’t a distraction during the movie 🤞🏻

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      August 27, 2026 at 10:10 am

      These ladies are making it very hard on women who want to grow old without getting work done. Or who don’t have the time to work out constantly.

      Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    August 27, 2026 at 9:11 am

    I cannot wait to see this sequel! They all look great, though Maisie’s look is by far the best in my eyes. Stunning.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    August 27, 2026 at 9:41 am

    I’m so excited for this movie, but I don’t like either of these looks. Especially Nicole, as a fellow pasty person, that is not a color we can wear.

    But I am so over the top excited for this movie.

    Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    August 27, 2026 at 9:51 am

    Everyone’s looks here are OK but no one’s is amazing. Kidman’s dress is overwrought (what’s with the chains?) and it sits WAY too low. I also really wish she’d stop straightening her hair.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      August 27, 2026 at 11:20 am

      I agree the dress is fine but the hanging chains are totally uninspired. That sheer thing is made even more awful by the ugly undergarments underneath. Glad to see Sandra back but Maisie wins this one by a mile

      Reply
  10. Marcia says:
    August 27, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Nicole looks great. She ditches Keith Urban … and kind of blossoms. Maybe the new guy she was seeing … lays it down well. 🙂

    Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    August 27, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Nicole’s dress is a top 10 dress of all time for me. Omg! The colour. The fit. The chains. It’s sublime. The best dress ever is still Renee Zellweger’s yellow Oscar gown. Nothing will ever beat that. But this is absolutely impeccable.

    Reply
  12. Mei says:
    August 27, 2026 at 11:21 am

    Maisie is a great choice for one of Sandra’s daughters! They have quite a similar vibe and particularly the top half of the face also looks quite similar. It’s kinda nice when the casting works out like that.

    Reply

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