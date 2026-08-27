Nicole Kidman wore an impeccable Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ premiere

These premiere photos are getting me all choked up! I can’t believe we’re finally getting Practical Magic 2, 28 years after the first film. The rumor, in the 1990s, was that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got along brilliantly when they worked on the first film and they became dear friends. In the advance promotion for the sequel, it’s clear that Kidman had been wanting to reteam with Sandy for a while, but Nicole is also very aware of what Sandy was dealing with around her partner’s ALS battle and eventual death. Practical Magic 2 is Bullock’s first time back at work since Bryan Randall’s passing in 2023.

Well, last night was the London premiere, the first premiere. Nicole and Sandra have been doing promotional events for months, but this is the first time they’ve been with the rest of the cast and had to do the full red carpet. Both ladies looked great, honestly. Nicole wore a fantastic Chanel dress which looks perfect on her. Bullock wore a leopard-print Givenchy which was pretty great too (I love an animal print). Can’t believe that Sandy is 62 and Nicole is 59.

A fun bonus: Maisie Williams plays one of Sandra’s daughters in the film, and Maisie literally channeled Mother Bullock for the premiere. Maisie had Ellie Misner make a custom dress based on the two-piece look Bullock wore to the Forces of Nature premiere in 1999. Iconique!!