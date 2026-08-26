Prince Harry & Meghan have arrived back in Britain with their children

Breaking news: the Sussex family has arrived in Britain. We know because the British media is tracking their every move already. According to the Telegraph, “The Sussexes landed at Birmingham Airport at lunchtime on Wednesday. Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, will start at a British school next week, at the start of the autumn term.” They’re already on the ground one week after their big “return” announcement last Wednesday. This continues to blow my mind, especially the speed with which they’re moving.
Alongside the Sussexes’ return, People Magazine continues to highlight their cover story about what’s going on behind-the-scenes. People just released another exclusive about how Meghan is feeling (some of these quotes were covered yesterday):
Things are not going to be the same: This time, however, Meghan returns without the palace hierarchy that once governed her life — and with her own career, team and support system. “She has been vocal about how she felt about it before, but that doesn’t mean things are going to be exactly the same again,” an ally tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.”
Protection: Another source says Meghan’s network is better prepared for what lies ahead and “stronger now than it ever was to protect her — to protect them.”
Many things are still the same: Still, some of the forces that made Meghan’s first chapter in Britain so difficult remain. Recent polls have placed both Harry and Meghan near the bottom of royal family popularity rankings in Britain, just above the former Prince Andrew, while the British press they have repeatedly confronted shows little sign of losing its intense interest in them.
Her friends are worried: “My biggest concern is the level of media attention she’ll face in the U.K.,” a source close to Meghan tells PEOPLE. “I’m worried for her.”
This was a family decision: Sources stress that the decision was “taken as a family,” with Meghan seeing particular value in what Britain can offer Archie and Lilibet. “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds,” says a Montecito insider.
The Spencer roots: The children got a glimpse of that other world this summer. In July, Archie and Lilibet reunited with their grandfather King Charles at Highgrove before spending time at Althorp, Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place, with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Cat Jarman and several cousins from Diana’s side of the family. For Harry, giving his children a connection to his mother’s roots matters. “He wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from,” says a source.
This isn’t permanent: The move does not amount to a rejection of the life the Sussexes built in California. Montecito gave the couple privacy, space and distance from the scrutiny of royal life while their children were young, and their $14 million estate there remains home. They are also keeping their vacation property in Portugal, and several sources stress that the family’s stay in Britain is not permanent.
Things can change: For Meghan, however, the return puts her back in a country she once seemed unlikely to call home again. Only this time, she will not be returning as a working duchess operating within the royal institution. She returns with her own career, her own team and far greater control over her life. As one ally puts it, “It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.”
“It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.” It’s the hope that kills you. That being said, I do think it’s going to be different for them, it’s just that “different” doesn’t mean “better.” It just means different. Different protections, different lack of protections, different security, different situation with Harry’s family, different relationship with an even more toxic press.
Updated with Chris Ship’s tweet, below. The Sussexes did not have police protection when they arrived in Birmingham.
NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan have landed in the UK to start their new chapter here. They arrived a Birmingham airport around midday. They were given no police protection for their arrival.
They are here with children Archie & Lilibet who start school in the UK shortly.
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 26, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Godspeed. Hope this time around is better.
GIVE EM HELL Meghan!!!
I hope she goes in knowing that she is immensely loved by many people, and that no matter where she is, that is all that matters.
Give em hell, Meghan. GIVE THEM HELL
As my Korean mom would say, “Don’t. Cry. Fight.”
Meghan’s already won the battle just by showing up
HELL YEAH!!! My 89-year-old Black mom said pretty much the same thing to us as children: “Never let them think they’ve made you cry.”
Those polls mean nothing and why is andrew still on the list and getting votes. The bad thing is how the sussex children are more scrutinized.
I truly hope this family keeps Safe. Is anyone else waiting for some announcement or appearance. Like a photo op or press conference with William and/or Charles saying they are all starting a new chapter!?? Something shocking just might happen!
I mean, we’re starting out with a member of the rota notifying the entire world as to where they are AND adding that they have two small children with them and no police protection. Off to a great start! Well done, all
These fools are eating each other like trapped rats and Meghan and Harry are rolling into town with their babies. That’s a lot of effort for such an irrelevant couple…
They’re so irrelevant that apparently the BM is staking out every airport in the UK
I wonder if that idea of “it can be different and it can change” is part of what’s driving this. When they got married, the plan was to live in England full time obviously. that changed because of the press intrusion and Meghan’s mental health being at risk because of said intrusion AND because of how the Firm treated her and its refusal to help her in the press. she was also isolated with no real support system.
(for example, remember the press freaking out because Meghan “refused” to show Archie on the steps of the hospital after he was born and at some point – Netflix or Oprah – Meghan clarified that that was never offered to her, it was never an option, the Firm shut that idea down, not the sussexes. I think it unlikely she would have done it anyway considering her relationship with the press at that point but the Firm did not want her to do it and let the press attack her for it.)
This time around, she will still have that insane press intrusion (and if the last week is anything to go by, its going to be rough.) But she is no longer at the mercy of the Firm, she can push back as needed (and hopefully she will) and she will have more independence to grow her support group in England, and to do what she wants generally.
And if things aren’t different, and she becomes suicidal again, or other horrible things are going on, she can say “we tried, its not better, its worse than before, and I can’t do this.”
But if things are different, then….who knows.
Good points, Becks1. I think they gave this a lot of thought and they are prepared. Everytime Harry came by himself, he was on the offense not the defense as they both were before. I don’t believe those polls either. Not in this economy. Who enjoys watching the do nothings use taxpayer money to enjoy the good life?
I think one big difference is one that hasn’t been mentioned yet. The last go around, Meghan was denied mental health assistance. This time, she can see three teams of therapists if she needs, along with any other resources that were cruelly denied her last time.
I’m gonna say it: I think Harry has a lot of explaining to do. He had a therapist when they lived in the UK before; why didn’t he make sure Meghan did, too? And if he moved the family away to protect her, then–like the article says–what’s changed?
Say that she really did need to “see three teams of therapists”…is that supposed to be a good thing? Why would we want her to even be in the position to need that kind of mental support? If he moved her away to protect her, then what do we call him moving her (and their kids) back?
Part of the issue the first time around wasn’t just that Meghan wanted to see a therapist. She wanted to do an inpatient stay and that was what the Firm denied. I dont know if she’s ever clarified whether she had any type of therapist at all while there.
Will this time around be better? Maybe, if she feels better prepared and overall in a better place to deal with the press. Everyone keeps saying “well they can’t say they didnt know what they are walking into” and maybe the fact that they KNOW this time around is part of the rationale behind this move.
@Becks, for Meghan’s sake, I hope you’re right (on all counts!).
“Her friends are worried” Her friends do not talk to the press.
And so starts the disaster. I can’t believe they moved back. I don’t know if I want to be so bad they move back or things are relatively “easy”.
Yeah hope is what kills you. I mean I am sure they are going to have breaking news updates about them every fifteen minutes and there are going to be countless articles about what is being paid for their security and people running around blaming Meghan for everything.
Meanwhile we are being assured that they have everything under control. Don’t worry. It’s fine. I really do want to believe that. Then they arrive with no police protection meaning no armed security, and I continue to wonder what they (mostly Harry) are thinking. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Yeah, Chris Ship stating no police protection when they arrived is….something. I just keep thinking of Harry saying he wouldn’t bring his family to the UK until he gets security.
Well, I hope they will be safe and Harry gets whatever it is that he wants from this.
I mean I don’t think Charles is going to be his mother. If the family comes back, then it’s on Harry to see to it. And I think that Harry naively thinks with them being back RAVEC is going to agree they need protection. But I got to wonder at Harry not caring how this will blowback on Meghan if RAVEC is approved and it starts costing the public money. And it will be blamed on Meghan and not Harry.
Before, they were in palace grounds. The perpetrators (Charles, Camzilla, Kkkate, and Bulliam) could leak to their rota. This time, they won’t know for sure what they are doing.
I think that Charles and William know where they are going to live. Question is how long before the RR finds out.
I give it a couple of days before the Fail publishes the location and photos of their new house (if that long)
Couldn’t they just do stealth visits to England to get the kids to know that side of the family then? Why move there when they have less security, and the press seems even more toxic? I get why Meghan’s friends are worried. I’m worried and I don’t even know her.
Not enough drama in that I guess.
Visits are not the same as living the day by day, going to school, daily life. We shall see. I support them and wish them the best possible.
No police protection for them or the kids on arrival after days of intense speculation. Nice, this is turning out very well…
I also have no sense of how they can continue to keep their children’s faces out of the media when there’ll be premium for those photos. None of this makes any sense to me.
None of this makes sense to me, either.
Yep. And again. I don’t know what he is thinking.
It’s because for those of us who’ve been following them all along — for almost a full decade now! — this doesn’t make any sense. None. It’s baffling.
I hope it goes as well as humanly possible for all four Sussexes, but sadly my hopes aren’t super high.
Just because they didn’t have police protection doesn’t mean they didn’t have their private security team with them
Some reports are saying they were escorted by airport police.
Exactly. And if they arrived at Birmingham that probably means they are headed for Althorp, a vast chunk of well-protected land encompassing 20 square miles! There are smaller private islands…
Once bitten, twice shy. Meghan is an intelligent woman and she made this decision with her eyes wide open. Hope might be what kills you, but being hopeless is so much worse. My biggest worry about all this is the lack of police protection, but we don’t know what arrangements have been made behind the scenes and these two would never leave their children exposed. I think Meghan is returning in a position of strength and I hope this chapter goes well for all concerned.
Alison Boshoff said that Harry was arriving on the weekend and the rest of the family was coming in after. So I guess she was either given wrong information or she made that up. All the best to the Meghan and children, I hope they will be safe and that they’re mental health will be protected in the UK. No doubt the British press will be following them everywhere they go.
I wonder if that was one of the fake things they were telling friends so they could figure out who leaked, like what some people thought was the case with the Gentleman rumors.
@SparklingWater, that’s exactly where my mind went! We know Harry is fond of traps like that. We’ll probably see a lot of this kind of thing in the coming weeks and months.
Based on how QUICKLY this has happened since last week’s surprise info…it’s obvious to me that this has been in the works for a while & while folks were LOSING THEIR MINDS about a lack of official statement they used that chaos as cover to get TF out
Bravo✨️
Harry so articulately described his anxiety when hearing cameras click away and how anxious he felt when flying into London in Spare. Why would he knowingly expose his children to that terror and life changing trauma? The Sussexes are leaving a state that legally banned paparazzi harassment of their children and moving back to a country that is going to allow the media to gleefully terrorize their kids constantly. The real cause of the media meltdown during their summer visit this year is because the Sussexes refused to allow Charles to exploit their kids and publish photos. What is really going on here…
I’m waiting for a parent from their school to leak where they are attending. I’m not certain all the parents would be protective of the kids.
I’m sure the BM has people going to all of the schools in the Cotswolds (with wads of cash for whatever employee will spill the beans for the right price, TMZ-style — or maybe this is a big enough story that TMZ is actually on the ground in the UK, didn’t they go to investigate when Kate was “missing?”).
If the world was blindsided by H&M’s decision and, a week later, still hasn’t figured out what’s going on, then it’s not likely we know any of the rest of their UK plans, either. The kids will be going to school and the family has to live somewhere – after that, it’s anybody guess.
I’ll continue to pray for Meghan, Archie, Lili, Doria, and even Harry.
May no weapon formed against them prosper.
It’s in the royal family’s best interest to protect the Sussexes. If something were to happen to them, it will be Diana x 4. For all the ”peoples princess” talk, Diana was kind of polarizing before her death. Maybe more were on her side than against but her death brought everyone together to mourn. People were angry with the queen when she didn’t make a statement even.
I wish them all the very best and hope they get what they want out of this stay.
This is a genuine question as I don’t follow Megan and Harry as closely as others here. When commenters here, and sources in media, say they’re worried about the cruelty of the British press upon their return to England, I don’t quite understand. Aren’t they getting that same mean media coverage still living in California? Doesn’t the British press cover them in a nasty way all the time even with them out of the country? So how will that be so different with them returning?
I agree with you somewhat. The British press is an overwhelming force in its home turf though. When the Sussexes were in California, they could have one guy on the ground sniffing around all the time, in a place where people weren’t interested in talking to them. On their home turf, they have a huge web of contacts and bad folk and a system for recruiting regular folk who might want to be quoted in the paper a few times. The Sussexes will never know who to trust, and will basically be hunted for sport by the press and whatever public decides to join in. When the ours didn’t get in trouble for hacking the phones of Prince William, it pretty much allows anything.
I think it was especially hard for Meghan in the first round because she wasn’t prepared for the level of cruelty and was also having her entire life dictated to her by an institution that was leaking negative stories. In California she was free to write her own narrative. My guess is the thinking now is they can still write their own narrative despite being back in the UK. But this is all so unprecedented. It remains to be seen if proximity to the cruelty makes it worse.
The nasty articles the British press has been writing for the last six years are mostly rehashes of old stories. The British press has had relatively little access to the Sussexes in California. Now they can do mass stakeouts, follow them in cars, get neighbors to put up cameras and leak current information, and many other things that were either harder or illegal to do in California. Plus, the Sussexes now get to see their faces and negative headlines plastered across all the British tabloids when they go to the grocery store. Those tabloids are largely not sold in the U.S.
A huge difference is that it is illegal in California to pap minors and publish their photos. The UK offers no such protections.
Yup. The difference is night and day.
so I think its two things, because you are absolutely right, they still get the negative press attention no matter where they are or what they do.
1) I think its going to ramp up again and be much more intense than it was when they were in CA, where despite endless headlines, the press really didnt know anything about what they were doing. here, even if they dont know, they’ll make stuff up and people will believe it because they will think they have “sources close to the Sussexes.”
2) they wont be able to tune it out in the same way. the headlines will be at the grocery store, on the morning shows, etc. It will be much more present in their lives and their childrens’ lives than it currently is.
Honestly I am worried their kids are going to get bullied. And yes the press now can go, well they came back, they can’t be upset about what we are doing. Sigh.
Yeah, I’m worried for the kids. Sigh
Security. They have too many threats and they need to go back and see if they can get the govt security they need. Megan is doing this for the kids. Only thing I can think of.
I assume they arrived with their own security. Also isn’t it endangering them to announce that they had no security? And why have they arrived in Birmingham and not Heathrow. Did I miss something? Mind you, they were probably staking out Heathrow.
Idk why but I don’t believe this. I believe the dates are incorrect and they’ve been in England longer than is being reported. But that’s just my conspiracy theory.
If it’s true they’re going to be near the Cotswolds/Althorp, Birmingham is only an hour away.
It’s also a somewhat lower traffic airport than Heathrow.
Given the media scrum, they may have chosen it strategically to avoid being papped at Heathrow or Gatwick.
Birmingham is less than an hour’s drive from the Althorp Estate.
I think all the discussion in the press about the Cotswolds was a false lead. They may be staying on the Althorp Estate. There are several prep schools in that area.
Landing in Birmingham? Seems like confirmation they aren’t basing themselves in London. Since I love window shopping expensive properties I’ve been checking out the offerings in the UK. I’m petty so my favorite was a place caused Windsor House just across the river from Windsor Park
They are bot buying, they are renting, … for now.
My popcorn in the stands take:as time goes on, the BRF will be increasingly exposed and embarrassed by trying to ignore H&M’s presence. This united front against H&M is going to make them look childish and unstable. It will lead the world to disinvest even more in William leading a viable monarchy.
Not that kings didn’t behave badly in the past, but in modern times–the ONLY thing the monarchy does right now is to set a standard for correct values, and culture preservation. Make England proud. The old girl kept her side up, but that’s over.
H&M don’t have to do a thing, Harry has Invictus, and Meghan has her business and possible acting work. They are asking for nothing. I expect that we will not hear about their daily movements or where they are living. In this beautiful way, Will will be the author of his own undoing. A real kingly king would reach out and broker peace.
I love this comment. Despite your name, it’s the first thing I’ve read that actually does give me a shred of hope for this!
If they rolled up in Birmingham, that tells me they are here to make sure the Birmingham games go smoothly. And for Harry to keep the wolves at bay trying to keep others from destroying and/or stealing Invictus Games.
I’m now leaning towards this being a 1 year situation. Archie and Lili can get to know the UK, their UK cousins, spend some time with the King.
I’m leaning towards it being a 13 to 15 year situation. In 13 years time Archie and Lili will both be adults.
This has been planned for a long time but also a month ago it was unsafe for Meghan to do public events, now she and the kids are there without police protection and it’s just fine. Giving only a week before the kids start school also doesn’t make sense, why didn’t they move over the summer, if it’s been planned. I don’t think we’ll be seeing much of Meghan at all instagram or otherwise.
On the surface of it this looks like a truly poorly informed decision. They have made a decision not to share pictures of the children’s faces, so you can imagine what the price point would be for a picture of either Lilibet or Archie is at the moment. The media have to be planning to get that shot no matter what, so either Harry and Meghan are going to have share the kids pictures now to demystify and devalue the pictures, which then opens them up to being photographed all the time. The alternative is to let the media come after them for those pictures and they will. So either way the kids will now be prime targets. How can they hope to shield those kids from this?
And what about Meghan, she’s in danger from so many quarters surely?
I applauded Harry and Meghan for leaving and for fighting the media and for trying to then reconcile with the family, but how you go back to the belly of the beast and hope to survive is truly baffling to me. There’s obviously information we don’t know to have them make this decision and maybe they can make this work.
I wish them well and hope that in the coming days, weeks and months that things will settle down and that their new norm will not be as hard or as damaging as before.
Is it really f necessary for Chris ship to tell the world that they don’t have security, are you trying to end these people lives ? This is why I never would have gone back to that country but it’s not my family so I pray to god they stay safe and don’t come to regret this decision
This was my immediate concern as well. Chris Ship is abominable for gleefully announcing that.
The palace-press industrial complex appears to have officially declared open season on the Sussexes. 😞
@WheresMyTiara, Chris Ship is abhorrent. ITV should be worried about liability if anything were to happen to any of the Sussexes
They had their own security with them, always do. They just weren’t provided with government security. That’s no different than usual when Harry flies over, even with his family last month.
If it’s true they had no police protection on arrival, then Harry has just undermined his whole contention that the family needs security in order to be safe.
I do not understand what’s going on in that ginger noggin.
“I do not understand what is going on.”
Its amazing how refreshing it is to state the bare unvarnished truth.
I just saw a video of a police officer escorting them through the airport. And the children weren’t on camera, so hopefully this is a good sign.
Given the state of this country I believe information was shared with them and they chose the safest option. I don’t blame them and it’s not a surprise at all. I wish them well.
We all remember how the palaces (mainly William’s team) and the tabloids worked to smear Meghan, destroy her popularity, and inflict immense pain to her and Harry. This whole sordid story can be summarized in one phrase: Harry and Meghan were BULLIED out of the UK.
To all who are criticizing their coming back: do we think that they should just accept this kind of “banishment” from the UK ??? While they did NOTHING WRONG ? And on the contrary were hard-working and efficient representatives of the Queen ?
In other words, do we think that the VICTIMS of bullying should simply ACCEPT to be bullied and not fight back ???
Harry and Meghan have EVERY RIGHT to live FREELY in the UK, and to let their children learn about their heritage and their culture. Those kids are both British and American.
I may be an optimist, but I think that this time around, the smears won’t work as well as before. People are going to be fed up with the constant negativity. And I really hope the Invictus Games in Birmingham can bring a lot of positivity that will counter the shenanigans.
Oh… and the rigidity of William is getting old. VERY old.
We’ll see.
My big concern though: SECURITY. I would love to know what the hell is going on behind the scenes. There’s NO WAY that Harry and Meghan would put the lives of their kids in danger. Either Harry has been reassured that the threats are not as high as he feared, or they have some kind of arrangement in place.
Am I correct in thinking that there are not pictures of the children arrival? That at least is a good thing.