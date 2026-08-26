Meta reached a landmark $17.1 billion settlement with 47 states

In recent years, dozens of families, schools and states have sued Meta/Facebook, with Meta losing every single case (thus far). Almost all of the lawsuits have been about Meta’s failure to protect young people, and for creating an addictive and dangerous product which destroyed families and lives. With every lost case, Meta’s spox always came out and promised to appeal. Narrator’s voice: they haven’t yet appealed. Meta has just made a “landmark settlement” with 47 states.
Meta on Wednesday reached a landmark settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, agreeing to pay up to $17.1 billion in penalties and make major changes to its products over claims it endangered children with addictive social media platforms.
In a dramatic capitulation, the owner of Facebook and Instagram agreed to the financial penalties for violating federal child privacy and states’ consumer protection laws, the states announced. Meta also agreed to limit how long teenagers can spend on its platforms and to bans on features that stoke mental health issues,striking at the heart of the company’s business of engagement for advertising.
The settlement effectively ends a bellwether federal trial in the U.S. Northern District of California in Oakland, where California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey were seeking roughly $200 billion over accusations that Meta harmed children. The states filed their agreement with Meta on Wednesday morning in that court, where Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is expected to approve it.
Meta still faces numerous other lawsuits from school districts and individuals, some of which are scheduled for trial in the coming months.
The settlement could signal an inflection point for a social media industry that has largely escaped regulatory scrutiny over the harms its products have caused children. The settlement amount is one of the highest ever paid by a tech company to states. Meta will initially pay about $12 billion. That sum increases to $17.1 billion if Snap, TikTok and YouTube also settle with the states and agree to financial penalties and product changes.
“Meta wouldn’t settle unless it sees the writing on the wall and feels really exposed,” said Nora Freeman Engstrom, a law professor at Stanford University.
The agreement may also play into other legal claims against Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Snap, the owner of Snapchat. States, schools and teenagers have filed thousands of lawsuits against the tech companies, accusing them of targeting young users with product features that are as addictive as cigarettes or digital casinos, drawing inspiration in part from a legal playbook used against Big Tobacco in the 1990s.
Am I the only one underwhelmed by the settlement amount? I know it’s not actually about the money, it’s about forcing Meta to change their policies and create more protections for kids. But if these lawsuits were successful – as the bellwether verdicts suggested they would be – Meta was going to be out tens of billions of dollars. They’ve settled for a fraction of that, and it’s not even an across-the-board settlement. There are school districts, states and families not included in this settlement. Meta’s lawyers still have a lot of work to do. But yeah, a big settlement. A historic capitulation (if you consider “settling before getting your ass beat in multiple courts for years to come” a capitulation).
Also: This settlement doesn’t cover the impending class-action lawsuit about those horrible Meta glasses, which are a huge privacy breach. Wait until the Meta-glasses lawsuits really get rolling.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
That’s not enough to me. He and his wife are punks and have shown that they will go anywhere the wind blows depending on who’s at the top. I hope that the Meta glasses lawsuit wipes them out.
I doubt that’d make even one day’s interests on all of his investments. Or the change in between the cushions of the sofas in his multiple mega-(MAGA)-bunkers, oops, “compounds”.
F*ckerberg is scum, and as a Jew, I find him reprehensible. I am *not* in any way a religious person (nor do I “believe” in organized religion), but one of the basic tenants in pretty much all, and especially Judaism is Core Concepts of Giving: Tzedakah (pronounced Zedahkah): Derived from the Hebrew word for justice (tzedek), tzedakah is an ethical obligation to do what is right and fair, rather than a voluntary act of benevolence, and Tikkun Olam: Meaning “repairing the world,” this principle holds that humans share a collective responsibility to improve society and act as partners with God in sustaining creation.
Still not high enough
Well, can we sue at the local and/or personal level?
For the lawyers here, what about a class action lawsuit?
I have a friend who worked for Facebook back in the early days. Maybe 15/20 years ago. He has an MBA etc so was high-ish up the ladder (I don’t think he ever met Zuck). Without going into detail, he was so alarmed by whatever he found out that he immediately deleted his Facebook account.
I read about someone quitting the company after they were asked to work on an algorithm for keeping dead people’s accounts active, automatically posting as if they hadn’t died. They were told it was to help families grieve, but obviously that was just the line the marketing department came up with to sell it to the masses.
And Meta’s stock is going up significantly today. The market knows this is a completely meaningless check on Meta and the business will carry on making billions of dollars.
Agree with others that the amount isn’t high enough to make a dent on Facebook. I think a trial would be very prejudicial to them, which is why they have settled. Better than nothing, I guess.
If states get the money, how will their spending of the settlements be regulated? And while I’m not a defender of FB, I still think parents played a huge role in allowing their children access.
Hitting them in the wallet is the only thing they get, like others in halls of power here. I’m glad it was in the billions… mortgage the yacht …that didn’t answer a call for assistance. Signed, an adult US Navy brat, mother of two serving AND supporter of the Abraham Lincoln and the total complement aboard. Wish I was in San Diego to welcome them home.
This settlement is an ineffective deterrent. For Meta, this is merely a cost of doing business. Given their massive profits, a $17 billion payout is a drop in the bucket that fails to force real change. Without strict government regulations or the threat of criminal liability, they will simply write a check and continue their predatory business model.
Hopefully we are seeing the beginning of the end of social media. It hasn’t done anything good and caused endless harm.
To be honest, nothing will change until people stop using the product. Sadly, people have convinced themselves that FB, Instagram and WhatsApp still have value OR they truly believe there aren’t any alternatives (there are). These lawsuits are meaningless without a massive decrease in users and correlated increase in deleted accounts.
I opened my first FB account in 2003-2004ish when you had to have a .edu email and had to be invited. I saw to decline rapidly as soon as they opened the floodgates and closed that account in 2014. I opened a new one in 2016 to “keep in touch” with people I met on my travels and found quickly that my feed was full of junk; my FB and Instagram accounts have been deactivated since 2019 and this just reminded me that I need to delete!
You’re right. All this talk is meaningless without a mass boycott of Meta. I proudly deleted 2 Meta accounts last year.
Im for a lot of Metas new rules. However, as someone who used the internet as a “second life” i hate what this means. They will want registrations and list now. Its getting to the point where you cant just pop on the internet. The internet was a haven. Now everyone is here and making it into real life.
I know the readers here will understand my concerns. Remember when everyone worked at Hollister. Lol.