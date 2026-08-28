Lady Eliza Spencer thinks ‘it’s exciting’ that her cousin Prince Harry moved back

Charles, the Earl Spencer, has seven children by three different wives. From his first marriage, he has four adult children – the heir to the Spencer earldom, Louis Spencer, plus three daughters, Eliza, Amelia and Kitty. I think Lady Kitty Spencer is estranged from her dad, and all four seem pretty close to their mom Victoria Lockwood (and it was not a conscious uncoupling, it was a very dramatic divorce). I truly don’t know the level of estrangement, if any. But I do know that Prince Harry has always been close to his uncle and Harry has maintained relationships with many of his Spencer cousins. We don’t know how Harry navigates all of that, because the Spencers don’t rage-brief the media every time Harry breathes. Anyway, Lady Eliza Spencer was asked about the Sussexes’ return to the UK. She had only pleasant things to say.

Prince Harry’s cousin, Lady Eliza Spencer, is speaking out following the news that he and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K. The family of four (including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) reportedly landed in Birmingham on August 26. That same day, during the brand launch of her rosé in London, Spencer, 34, was asked about the move. “Absolutely, it’s exciting!” she told the Mirror. “We would love to be able to find some time to visit.” The model even teased whether she and Meghan, who released an As Ever rosé last July, would ever “swap winemaking tips,” saying, “Maybe!” Spencer, who is engaged to entrepreneur Channing Millerd, was also asked whether she will invite her cousins (who are estranged) Harry and Prince William to her wedding. She said “family members will definitely be on the guest list,” but did not go into specifics.

[From InStyle]

I remember when Eliza announced her rosé line and the British media tried to hype her up like she was going to take Meghan’s rosé crown. Basically, Eliza knew what was coming and she kept it breezy, which is nice. If this had been that Emma Thynn woman, she would have said something snide about how Meghan was copying her.

Eliza and Amelia are twins, which is fine… but they’re 34 years old and they still style themselves the same way and coordinate their clothes so they can pose together at events. It’s… unsettling. One of them needs to cut her hair. A bob would look cute with that bone structure.