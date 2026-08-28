Lady Eliza Spencer thinks ‘it’s exciting’ that her cousin Prince Harry moved back

Charles, the Earl Spencer, has seven children by three different wives. From his first marriage, he has four adult children – the heir to the Spencer earldom, Louis Spencer, plus three daughters, Eliza, Amelia and Kitty. I think Lady Kitty Spencer is estranged from her dad, and all four seem pretty close to their mom Victoria Lockwood (and it was not a conscious uncoupling, it was a very dramatic divorce). I truly don’t know the level of estrangement, if any. But I do know that Prince Harry has always been close to his uncle and Harry has maintained relationships with many of his Spencer cousins. We don’t know how Harry navigates all of that, because the Spencers don’t rage-brief the media every time Harry breathes. Anyway, Lady Eliza Spencer was asked about the Sussexes’ return to the UK. She had only pleasant things to say.
Prince Harry’s cousin, Lady Eliza Spencer, is speaking out following the news that he and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K. The family of four (including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) reportedly landed in Birmingham on August 26.
That same day, during the brand launch of her rosé in London, Spencer, 34, was asked about the move.
“Absolutely, it’s exciting!” she told the Mirror. “We would love to be able to find some time to visit.”
The model even teased whether she and Meghan, who released an As Ever rosé last July, would ever “swap winemaking tips,” saying, “Maybe!”
Spencer, who is engaged to entrepreneur Channing Millerd, was also asked whether she will invite her cousins (who are estranged) Harry and Prince William to her wedding. She said “family members will definitely be on the guest list,” but did not go into specifics.
I remember when Eliza announced her rosé line and the British media tried to hype her up like she was going to take Meghan’s rosé crown. Basically, Eliza knew what was coming and she kept it breezy, which is nice. If this had been that Emma Thynn woman, she would have said something snide about how Meghan was copying her.
Eliza and Amelia are twins, which is fine… but they’re 34 years old and they still style themselves the same way and coordinate their clothes so they can pose together at events. It’s… unsettling. One of them needs to cut her hair. A bob would look cute with that bone structure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My gawd, the Spencers certainly are a more glamorous bunch than the Windsors lol.
LOL thats because, they haven’t been marrying their cousins for centuries to preserve the bloodline.
Also, I don’t find it unsettling at all that they like to dress alike. I think it’s kind of sweet that they like each other enough to do this.
I don’t see anything odd about them dressing alike. It may just be similar tastes. It’s kind of nice that their not feuding siblings like some I could name.
they’re (oops)
They are like the cheerful version of the Olsen twins.
Diana was famously proud of bringing some height and good looks to the Windsors.
Yes those three oldest Spencer daughters are knockouts.
Louis Spencer isn’t too bad looking either but this generation of Spencer women are gorgeous.
Wasn’t she the same person liking shady Instagram posts about Meghan?
No
Just to be shamelessly superficial, my God, they are beautiful! I would compliment the Spencer genes, but their father is certainly no matinee idol.
Agree – their mother was a model and brought some great bone structure to the Spencer dna!!
Yes, their mother was a stunner and their parents had a very messy divorce. As I recall, the kids were all raised out of the UK, although I can’t remember the details. Diana’s father took custody of his kids during her parents divorce, hope for the kid’s sake that that that didn’t happen again.
@Brassy rebel
And that is precisely why the Waleses will never measure up to the Spencers—the latter are simply too beautiful. How could Kate—seen in the flesh, without Photoshop and in her wigs—possibly “reign” alongside Charles Spencer’s daughters? Not to mention social poise.
It’s Spencer beauty, poise, style vs. …whatever Kate is. Very Hyacinth Bucket, actually.
It must be their mother’s genes giving them that stunning bone structure though MMRB is right as well.
I went to elementary school with a pair of cute twins, they moved away before middle school but I ran into them again in college. They had a music career for a while, together, and they had a photography business. They basically worked together professionally well into their 30s and were dressed similarly. One of them went back to school and became a nurse, so I don’t know what the left out twin is doing now. They joked about how they would dress the same without coordinating ahead of time, and I bet that’s going on here. I’m glad they seem friendly to H&M.
I get nervous when the UK press focus on one person like this, because it’s a set up to future “feuds” and drama. They’ll use this woman to create narratives around and if they’re not seen with the Sussexes, esp. Meghan, then they must be fighting or something. Anyway hope everyone keeps it on lockdown.
She seems very sweet. And yeah, ridiculously gorgeous.
And she handled the press questions well.
She mentioned Harry and Meghan, and now articles about her are making front-page news.
Unfortunately, a lot of people will now try to “piggyback” on them just to get some media exposure.
I wonder what Victoria Beckham will come up with. Copying Meghan too blatantly while she’s actually in the UK wouldn’t look good. Victoria has even ditched her signature baseball caps in favor of a Meghan-style garden hat—and now she wears it constantly: in the city, on the beach, or on a yacht.
The Beckhams commission articles about themselves (and likely pay for them); Victoria posts tons of bikini photos (50 recently), but then Harry and Meghan came along and completely stole the media spotlight, landing on the front pages in an even greater number of articles.🤣
I have a cousin around my age who I barely knew growing up because we were in different states and there was weirdness between her parents and my family. Somehow, we ended up living about an hour apart as adults, and we’ve become really good friends. We both know there was drama in our childhoods and we share our perspectives from the info we knew as kids, but somehow none of that matters. We’re adults, we aren’t responsible for what our parents did, and we really enjoy being close now. I love that for Harry and the Spencer kids.