Six Flags roller coaster in California closed after riders suffered brain injuries

I do not go on roller coasters, save for the odd Tilt-a-Whirl, and even then it’s been years. Here are my reasons: for one, as soon as I discovered as a kid that there were water amusement parks, the dry ones lost all appeal. Floating in a raft on Sesame Place’s rubber ducky ride is as wild as I need for a thoroughly delightful time! Second, I get too many headaches as it is over the course of life with my feet on the ground. I don’t need to court the malady, thankyouverymuch. Here’s a brand new third reason: I’d like to avoid a serious brain injury. Since it opened in 2002, the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California has garnered multiple reports of injuries and hospitalizations and at least one death. But still the ride rode on. Until this July, when in the span of one week, two riders suffered similar brain hemorrhages requiring surgery. The doctors who saw these patients said the conditions resembled the impact they see from high-speed car accidents. So X2 has been closed since July 12, but Six Flags hasn’t (yet) committed to closing down the ride altogether. From The Hollywood Reporter:
According to a CNN investigation, two women who rode the X2 coaster six days apart both lost consciousness and ended up in surgery with similar brain hemorrhages of a type that’s “typically associated with high-speed collisions.” Three neurosurgeons who treated the women declared in an email, “the severe brain injuries requiring emergent neurosurgical attention were the result of a traumatic rapid acceleration-deceleration event experienced while on the X2 ride.”
The second of the two riders is currently in a coma, and Six Flags reportedly has only offered her food from McDonald’s. Her father told the network that whoever decided to keep X2 open after the first July injury case “has a lot to answer for,” and declared, “It’s got to stop.”
Furthermore, CNN uncovered a long history of injuries associated with the ride, claiming there have been more than a dozen reports of injuries and hospitalizations related to X2, and two of the cases were fatal (both riders were in their twenties and perished from brain injuries, though one had a preexisting brain abnormality). In additiona, unearthed Six Flags records listed at least 70 head and neck injury complaints between 2019 and 2022.
X2 is high-speed “4D” coaster with near-vertical drops and independently rotating seats which flip riders around. The ride is considered much-loved among hardcore coaster fans and it was voted “Coaster of the Year” when it first opened in 2002,
Six Flags has defended the coaster by pointing out there is signage warning customers “there are inherent risks” in park rides and that X2 is regularly tested and meets industry safety regulations. The company’s attorneys have argued that forces generated by the ride are not strong enough to cause a brain injury in a “normal” rider if the ride is used “as instructed” (in at least one case, the park’s attorneys said a rider’s injury was due to her negligence).
The park is declining to answer inquiries about the July injuries. A park spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “The ride remains closed at this time.”
The full CNN article is horrifying. The first rider injured in July — a mother who did not want to go on the ride, but did so at the request of her 16-year-old daughter — had to be helped out of her seat, then immediately started vomiting before passing out. When she woke up two weeks later, she had 20 staples in her shaved scalp and had to relearn how to speak and walk. She told CNN, “You go in as yourself, and then when you come back, you’re a medical emergency,” and “There’s a difference between being jerked around and brain damage.” And because Six Flags didn’t shut down X2 at that point, a young woman got on a week later, suffered the same brain hemorrhage, and she’s still in a coma. Her family confirmed to CNN that yes, the only contact they’ve had from Six Flags was an offer to send McDonald’s to the emergency room when she was first sent there. Keep in mind, this past June Six Flags BANNED a punk influencer for eating McDonald’s chicken nuggets on a ride at a park in Ohio. At the time, Six Flags said, “Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.” Just not when the inappropriate and unsafe behavior is their own, apparently.
PS — Travis Kelce just launched a big ambassadorship with Six Flags after investing in the company last year. How fast do you think that partnership is going to end? Or, I guess the better question is, which gets permanently shut down first: Travis’ involvement or X2?
OH my god. This is everything that’s wrong with capitalism, right here. Charging people to do stuff they would never normally volunteer for, even if it were free, leaving them with devastating injuries, and then offering to send fast food to cheer them up. This reminds me of that Banksy that depicted a grinning Ronald McDonald running after the little girl in Vietnam who was burned by napalm.
Capitalism is supposed to provide a service that people want. Thrill seekers love these rides and the giant amusement parks which deliver them. But as the rides become more and more extreme, they require far more regulation than they currently receive. But in capitalism, one thing is certain—if there is a demand for something, someone will fill it. People don’t volunteer for these dangerous rides. They demand them.
The problem is all parks like this try to have the biggest, fastest, scariest rides to entice customers and this is the outcome. After someone died it should have immediately been shut down. How they have not been sued into submission is beyond me.
The legal liability here for Six Flags runs very deep — decades of known brain injuries including two fatalities = permanent closure of the ride and massive payouts. It’s more than mere negligence on their part because they had knowledge of the injuries for decades and continued to operate the ride. Citing compliance with relevant safety standards is not enough under these circumstances. Greedy and horrible and and am so sorry for the dozens of families impacted by this over all these years.
Please note that they are also operating this ride in their park in CALIFORNIA, which has some of the strongest consumer protections in the country; the class action is going to be epic and could quite literally bankrupt the company.
This is absolutely horrifying in so many ways
I once got a devastating headache (I don’t normally get them) to the point of crying and vomiting from Space Mountain at WDW. It started immediately, we got on the bus back to the hotel and I was throwing up into a plastic bag the entire ride. I’ve been terrified of coasters ever since. And Space Mountain is a tame coaster.
As a chronic migraine sufferer, I cannot do anything where the brain gets sloshed around. My last amusement park visit was when I was 19. I went to Cedar Point and rode rollercoasters all day, got a horrendous migraine, and spent the whole night praying to the porcelain god. No thanks.
I enjoy amusement parks but I’m a big fan of the tame rides. I recently did magic kingdom and Epcot with my friend and her new boyfriend and we did Pirates of the Caribbean and living with the land, and by the time we got to three caballeros he was like “so you guys just like boat rides with different themes huh?” And I had never noticed it until he pointed it out which made it so funny
I had a recurring nightmare as a kid about being thrown from a roller coaster. I don’t even know why. I didn’t go to parks frequently or anything. This whole story is off the charts horrifying. But why haven’t there been zillion dollar lawsuits?
Probably because on the back of the ticket it states rider assumes all risks, if I were to guess
There is almost no government oversight of amusement parks. I read an article about a death at an amusement park in Texas that went into horrifying detail—the designer of the fatal ride there didn’t even have an engineering degree IIRC.
I read an article about a water park pushing extremes, resulting in so much carnage. Why does our society allow this? It’s insane.
Are you thinking of Action Park in New Jersey? That’s been shut for years, but holy crap,, the things you could get away with in the 70s and 80s.
No, it was about the Verrückt ride in Kansas City that killed a 10 year old boy in 2016. Many other people had been seriously injured before the death, but nothing was done.
I used to reluctantly ride roller coasters, I would get such anxiety waiting in line, but my friends always wanted to go.
About 15 years ago, my childhood friend and her husband visited me and my husband and we went to Six Flags Over Texas here. We got on the Texas Giant, and while on the ride, my husband and I both thought “what are we doing here?” I was calculating ON THE RIDE how quickly I could make an appointment with my chiropractor, and counting down till the ride was over. After that day, my husband (who doesn’t even like roller coasters) and I both just decided… we are adults, nobody is making us ride rides, and we don’t have to! We go to theme parks with our kids, who are now 12 and 10, and they don’t like rides either, so it works great, lol. I have one or two roller coasters and rides that I really like, and I will still ride them, but that is it. I don’t want to ride something and worry about getting injured like I’m in a car crash!
I think I was about six when I went on a tilt-a- whirl. Pretty mild stuff, right? Nope. Never went on another ride more scary than a ferris wheel. No roller coasters ever. I do not like having my head feel like it is being detached from my neck.
I don’t do most roller coasters, Ferris wheels, or anything that turns you upside down. As a kid, I remember transitioning from kiddie rides to the “big” rides when I reached the height limit. I was standing in line for an old-school wooden roller coaster ride. The day was hot, the line was long, and I got so bored that I started reading the back of my ticket. There was a long list of potential things that could go wrong with a ride, and what the park would not be responsible for. I went from worrying that my sandals or my glasses might fall off to wondering about the actual details of “accidental death or dismemberment “ .
Since then, I’ve read the backs of more than a few tickets and noped out of more than a few rides. I’m happy to be the fun aunt who does the Haunted House and babysits the backpacks when it’s time for the roller coasters. I’ve also heard about a few rescues from coasters where the passengers had to be escorted down from stuck or damaged rides. Nope. Rides like this aren’t fun enough for me to be worth the potential risks.
I’m always up for the Haunted House at the State Fair with the kids! I prefer amusements where the kids are more scared than me. As long as I don’t have to take my life in my hands it’s all good. I will go on ferris wheels where the cars don’t turn over. The old fashioned kind that aren’t very high.
Fun fact- The manufacturer of this rollercoaster actually went bankrupt with this project.
When I was younger, I loved roller coasters. Bigger, faster, with more loops and straight inclines and drops the better. I even went on this ride and LOVED IT. Luckily, I escaped with no injuries. I’m a bit older and somewhat wiser now and still love my coasters, just a little more sedate than this one. (Yukon Striker at Wonderland remains a fave)
I like roller coasters, I won’t deny it. Or at least I did. When we would take our kids to places like Sea World, I was always the one who went on the scarier rides with our son. My daughter and husband don’t like them. But even I had to stop about ten years ago when I realized that I risked a neck injury every time that thing jerked to a stop. It wasn’t even the fast, steep declines or upside down stuff that got to me. It was the stopping, of all things. It’s just not a natural thing to do to your body. And yeah, the more extreme they get, the riskier it is.
I know someone who used to do legal work for AstroWorld, when it was open. Law suits aplenty.