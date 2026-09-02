Prince William is threatening to boycott Christmas if the Sussexes are invited?

You might say, hey, why are you giving any credence to HeatWorld? It’s because there’s a visible pattern happening with Prince William. From the look of it, William is having a full-blown breakdown over the Sussexes’ UK return. I still believe that King Charles had advanced knowledge, just as I believe that William was completely caught off-guard. The narrative thread has been growing across Willy-friendly royal reporters and commentators: regardless of Prince Harry’s move, William is still nursing a painful grudge. William absolutely refuses to see or speak to his brother or make plans which may include him. Which brings me to this HeatWorld story – apparently, William has already threatened King Charles over Christmas at Sandringham. William gave daddy an ultimatum: you have to choose between me or brother!!
William is still furious!! Our source reveals how William is blankly refusing to ‘make nice’ with Harry and Meghan now that they’ve landed in the UK to start their new life and is ‘stunned’ that any other members of the family are even entertaining their return. An insider says, ‘William is still very angry. The fact that his brother is back and getting all sorts of special attention has left him completely stunned; he feels like everyone suddenly has amnesia. He’s vowing that he won’t be taken in by Harry and Meghan’s manipulations and says he plans to stay as far away from them as possible. He says he’s tried forcing himself to make nice before and it was unbearable. He always goes back to that terribly painful walkabout the four of them had to do together after the Queen’s death. He hated every second of it and was thunder-faced the entire time, and that was before Harry released his memoir and everything deteriorated even further.’
William threatened to boycott family events in July: Reportedly, when he first heard the news of Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK last month, shortly ahead of Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, he is said to have been so shocked and enraged that he ‘threatened to boycott’ all family events at Sandringham for the foreseeable future.
William is already panicked & raging about Christmas at Sandringham. The source says that William will pull out of the special family event to avoid Meghan and Harry. ‘The Christmas guest list is not going to be an easy task because Charles wants the Sussexes included in family functions and that’s going to make things mighty uncomfortable for William,’ the source says. ‘It’s assumed that Harry and Meghan will be invited to all the Christmas functions, even though they’re not working royals; they are still family, and the King wants them to have a place at the table. But William can’t accept that; he feels like they lost that privilege with all their despicable behaviour, and he’s saying he will opt out of attending anything they are invited to, rather than have to put on some phoney act. People are telling him that he needs to swallow his pride and give this a chance, but he’s adamant that he’d rather spend Christmas alone than face those two across the table. There are still plenty of people hoping that William will be persuaded to turn the other cheek for his father’s sake, but at the moment he isn’t budging.’
William just wants control!! With this in mind, the source says that behind palace walls, there is still hope that William may be attempting to ‘exert some control’ over their Christmas plans, but that he will not avoid celebrating Christmas with his ill father altogether. The insider says, ‘There’s a huge debate raging behind the scenes over what Christmas is actually going to look like. Sandringham is such an established tradition that it would be absolutely unprecedented for William to deliberately skip the festivities, particularly given everything Charles is going through with his health. A lot of people are in disbelief that he would really take it that far. The hope is that this is just William’s way of trying to exert some control and potentially put a block on Harry and Meghan’s invitation before anything is finalised.’
Daddy must choose between his sons! Meanwhile, from William’s perspective, we’re told that he has made himself very clear in his Christmas ultimatum – ‘It’s me or Harry’. ‘He swears he’s deadly serious. As far as William is concerned, there’s far more bad blood now, not less, so the idea that he should suddenly be able to sit around a Christmas table and pretend everything is fine is totally unrealistic,’ the source says. We’re told, ‘He insists this isn’t a case of him issuing an ultimatum to his father. He says he’s trying to keep his side of the street clean and quietly make a contingency plan rather than have some enormous showdown over who the King invites to Christmas. In his view, staying away is actually preferable to forcing everyone to sit through an incredibly uncomfortable family gathering.’
[From HeatWorld]
Reportedly – and take this with a grain of salt – the Sussexes are already planning to spend the holidays in California. But who really knows? It’s possible that Charles does plan to extend an invitation to the Sussexes, just as it’s more than possible that William is doing ALL of this in an attempt to stop any invitations to the Sussexes. I absolutely believe that William regularly threatens his father over the Sussexes – threats like “I will never step foot in Sandringham if you invite Meghan there” and “if you invite the Sussexes, I’ll stay home alone on Christmas to punish you!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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The Prince of Wales speaking during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.,Image: 949280556, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.,Image: 949280872, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200938
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of The Royal Family, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, attend the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.
Featuring: Queen Camilla, William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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Just paint him green and call him the Grinch. What a LOSER. How in the world could such an inadequate human can take a leadership role for an entire country. (& Yes I see the parallels)
That’s the good news, it’s not leadership, it’s a ceremonial role. Which isn’t to say there’s not huge scope for soft power if the person with the crown chooses to exert it but they don’t lead anything.
« Moral leadership » is still leadership. QE2 did that well. Bill is on the side of all the worst qualities in human nature: anger, sloth, greed, pride, envy … all seven sins plus some not even invented yet. And lately he’s looking as jaundiced as his soul. Blecch
Lordy, don’t threaten me with a good time Willy & Limpet
@Puff Updater
You’ve left out the two most important ones: cowardice and ‘our eyes will bleed’, and when you combine them and add the throne, you’ve got an explosive mix.
The coward threw his own mother to the media wolves, calling her paranoid, and sold out his own brother, accepting a million pounds from Murdoch behind his back in exchange for his brotherly betrayal. To cover up the violence against his wife, he staged a circus lasting several months, full of utterly inept manipulation, lies, cover-ups and deceit, just to ensure it didn’t come to light who was responsible for what had happened to Kate, exposing the entire royal family to ridicule and embarrassment on the international stage. He was prepared to jeopardise his own country just to conceal his misdeeds.
Now imagine him remaining king. Theoretically, he has no power, but – as they say – he’s at the trough; he has access to government documents and can influence certain decisions behind the scenes. Elizabeth had a hand in the royals’ failure to pay inheritance tax.
Now recall the journalist’s words, that he can’t wait until it’s finally possible to write the truth about William, and that our eyes will bleed when we hear it. It can’t be about infidelity, drunkenness, embezzlement or anything of that sort, because we already know about those, and they’re fairly common sins in certain circles. Our eyes can only bleed at something terrible, monstrous, unimaginable. If William has committed such atrocities, which are known to journalists, does anyone really think that foreign intelligence services are unaware of this? Combine this with William’s access, as king, to state secrets, government documents and military intelligence, plus his cowardly nature and complete lack of backbone. It’s just begging to be exploited – this opportunity is being handed to them on a plate.
William is a threat to the country. The only thing the English should do is expose these atrocities of his, so that they cannot be used by various forces for blackmail.
At the same time, if these are such serious offenses, exposing them could force Parliament to strip him of his inheritance and titles.
And so everything William is threatening the Sussexes with – stripping them of their titles, their place in the line of succession – would come crashing down on his own head.
I know exactly what you’re talking about and many people do. There’s probably an injunction in all of the media to stop them from talking about it. Interestingly enough, Kate doesn’t make a big effort to hide it…like side bangs.
Yep, he’s a force for the Wrong and stupid as a boot. I don’t even have to know exactly what he did (and undoubtedly still does) to know it’s Not Good.
I surely can’t be the only one who gets queasy just looking at him, and that’s purely a visceral reaction, not because I know about stunts he has pulled off camera.
If journalists know, all the government chappies and chippies must too.
He probably makes Andy look like a choir boy.
Don’t threaten the rest of them with a good time? Would anyone actually miss WanK if they didn’t show up (briefly) at Christmas?
Christmas in California seems reasonable but I would also love H&M to pop up at the church walk just to watch the fallout from all the people who act like this actually matters.
Well, that certainly demonstrates the Christmas spirit, and it’s definitely in keeping for the next head of the Church of England, or whatever he will be.
Okay, Scrooge McWales. Does he need to be visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to realize what an asshat he’s being? It’s not as if they would be staying in the same house, since Baldemort and Keen have Anmer.
This just reminded me about Kate saying the holidays shouldn’t be overly emotional or something. It was so patronizing. So yes the Scrooge McWales title truly fits .
Okay…Don’t the Wales’ do the church walkabout and skip Christmas lunch? I thought they always spent Christmas lunch with the Middlestons. So even if Harry & family were invited they could both avoid each other. Having Harry & the fam at lunch I think would be safer & nicer than church.
That’s what I thought too. So it wouldn’t be that different than any other year bc the Wales don’t even attend every Windsor Christmas event anyways.
Thought exactly this. Anyway, isn’t Anmer Hall really close to Sandringham? William and fam could go over to Sandringham to spend a few hours with Pa while the Sussexes stretch their legs and take some much-needed after-lunch exercise on the estate grounds. If, that is, Willy insists on acting like a petty little b**ch.
Anyway, it’s terrible there’s zero acknowledgment in the UK press that William needs to apologize to the Sussexes.
Yes, its been said that they only do the walk and then go back to Anmer and spend the rest of the day with the Middletons.
and lets not forget that they HAVE skipped the christmas walk before, at least once when Charlotte was a toddler.
William was perfectly fine with driving with Andrew at Balmoral and spending Christmases with Andrew at Sandringham, but spending the same time with Harry is TOTALLY NOT POSSIBLE! Okay, then…
Willy’s outrage falls short because of how he embraced the pedo Prince openly during family and royal events he even allowed his children to come into close proximity with Andy knowing the details in the files about his crimes especially the ones involving trafficked minors/children.
but see those were peasant children.
So Willy is broadcasting loudly that he would have no issue choosing between his children in the future should they not follow his rules and try to slip away from his control… so Lotte and Louie especially should be careful about venturing out side of his control in adulthood.. it’s sad that Willy will be the one who gets the final decision with the spouse they are allowed to marry but it looks like he expects to control his own children or ostracize them completely based on his control over their entire lives or until he dies, since that is what he expects from his father.
The good thing is, should any of his children want to marry someone and William refuses consent, they can still marry. They only have to give up whatever role they play in the institution. They remain Prince/Princess and can leave to live a life of their own. William would simply lose another working royal, a child+spouse+future grandchildren going no contact, and win absolutely nothing. Same if they don’t follow his rules. Uncle Harry showed them it is possible. They can pursue a career of their own. A family outside the firm. None of them will ever be poor, they have trust funds. I am sure Charles arranged for them to be able to run. For George it is a little trickier, he can’t abdicate before he is king.
William the Incandecent will be a very lonely king. By his own fault.
Oh please! He and Kate will just go spend Christmas with the Middletons. Or maybe he can get alcohol poisoning and expose himself for the drunk he is.
Being the Sussexes are avoiding media exposure, I doubt they’ll come to Christmas.
Sweet bajeezus. Are we going to get these tirades for every upcoming holiday and event? We get it. You don’t like him. No one else can like him. Gotcha.
Boy needs a job. Oh… wait…
he’d rather spend Christmas alone – so not with his wife and kids then?
Yes, that was a strange comment, Almost like he doesn’t live with his wife…oh wait.
What a big baby.
Yep, weekly and daily tantrums over Harry, count on it!
A special snowflake
I know it will never happen but I would love to see someone shake Willys world up dramatically by Chuck accepting an invitation to a Montecito Christmas and watch the media meltdown.. it would be hilarious to watch in real time.
I think it’s more likely that Harry and Meghan go home for Christmas. I think it would be only fair for Harry to agree to Meghan spending Christmas with her mother rather than being forced to spend it people who made her life miserable when she was a working royal. But what do I know, it would appear that Harry is desperate to be accepted by the family who ostracised him for marrying a black woman.
Yikes! looks like Harry is losing crediblity with this move to the UK, I hope the family go back to California, because i’m thinking sandingham becomes about the Kids unveiling on the christmas walk.
I think they may attend the family luncheon in London and then bounce for California until after New Years.
WanK have skipped Christmas in Sandringham several times before, so no sensation to be seen. And I doubt, the Sussexes want to spend the holidays with the Firm, when they can easily celebrate with Mama Doria in sunny California – or Portugal!
He is such a pathetic, loser baby.
I don’t speak to my sister but I’m civil when we’re at a family event and I updated her via text after our mom’s surgery because it’s the right thing to do. It’s not difficult to be civil, and William needs to figure that out.
I wonder why Willy a dedicated family man who always puts his wife and children first would be spending Christmas alone . Guess kitty will be with her children and her parents.
Also I wish Willy would stop threatening Harry and Meghan with a good time. I really hope that Harry and Meghan go back to California to spend Christmas with their love ones and leave those incandescent ones to rage alone . Willy is such a sad sad little man
I am getting the funniest mental picture of Willy alone at a gigantic table in Forest Lodge, crooked paper crown on his head, yelling at the servants to bring him more Christmas ale. What a prince!
That’s probably a 100% accurate psychic flash!
There’s also an element of the media itself whipping up emotions just so they can get the over the top reactions from William to publish and get clicks. It’s “gossip” at its worst. It wouldn’t be difficult in a few sympathy sounding phone conversations with sources incorporating some triggering suggestions that provoke outrage, and strangely also making those people feel “heard” and understood by the media instead of used.
….how Christian.
The future head of the Church of England, ladies and gentlemen.
“but he’s adamant that he’d rather spend Christmas alone than face those two across the table”
Alone? Really? Not with his beloved wife and children? Not with the Middletons, his true family? Is this confirmation of the separation? 😀 And what’s this rubbish about it being unprecedented for William not to go to Sandringham? Didn’t he and Kate stage their own church pap walk with the Middletons one Christmas morning when the Queen was still alive, having avoided Sandringham during another of his tantrums? And it’s not as though he and Kate spend Christmas at Sandringham anyway. Don’t they usually run to Anmer immediately after ensuring that they get their pictures taken “walking with the family” to church at Sandringham?
What had happened before the walkabout? The interview? “Spare” had not been published yet I know. But I guess just Harry leaving and Meghan setting the record straight about who made whom cry was enough to make him empurpled with rage.
Of course he is. It’s like a little boy holding his breath until he gets what he wants. This will always be the level William operates on–like a spoiled child.
I am so tired of scooters tantrums. I doubt Harry and Meghan even want to go on the Christmas walk.
‘…it would be absolutely unprecedented for William to deliberately skip the festivities….’ Nope. It’s absolutely precedented. He & Kate have skipped Christmas at Sandringham several times. They’ve also skipped Charles’ Christmas lunch at the palace. Lies, lies, lies.
So, what is all this special attention Harry has been getting? I haven’t seen anything particularly special, just the usual eleventy billion articles in the press and the usual ranting by William. He’s eaten up with jealousy and Harry hasn’t even done anything yet.
I thought they were NOT making knee jerk reactions?
He’s just a giant toddler throwing (ANOTHER) tantrum. All the toys are out of the pram. Absolutely pathetic. And how many times has PW turned down Xmas at Sandringham anyway, the massive hypocrite? Remember the “alternative” Xmas with the Middletons, which mirrored the royal Xmas down to the pheasant shoot? He was in a huff about something that time too, but isn’t he always.
Is he still on vacation
Poor little baby is your feeling hurts?
If they stay on saltine island, I hope they celebrate with the Spencer’s!