Prince William is threatening to boycott Christmas if the Sussexes are invited?

You might say, hey, why are you giving any credence to HeatWorld? It’s because there’s a visible pattern happening with Prince William. From the look of it, William is having a full-blown breakdown over the Sussexes’ UK return. I still believe that King Charles had advanced knowledge, just as I believe that William was completely caught off-guard. The narrative thread has been growing across Willy-friendly royal reporters and commentators: regardless of Prince Harry’s move, William is still nursing a painful grudge. William absolutely refuses to see or speak to his brother or make plans which may include him. Which brings me to this HeatWorld story – apparently, William has already threatened King Charles over Christmas at Sandringham. William gave daddy an ultimatum: you have to choose between me or brother!!

William is still furious!! Our source reveals how William is blankly refusing to ‘make nice’ with Harry and Meghan now that they’ve landed in the UK to start their new life and is ‘stunned’ that any other members of the family are even entertaining their return. An insider says, ‘William is still very angry. The fact that his brother is back and getting all sorts of special attention has left him completely stunned; he feels like everyone suddenly has amnesia. He’s vowing that he won’t be taken in by Harry and Meghan’s manipulations and says he plans to stay as far away from them as possible. He says he’s tried forcing himself to make nice before and it was unbearable. He always goes back to that terribly painful walkabout the four of them had to do together after the Queen’s death. He hated every second of it and was thunder-faced the entire time, and that was before Harry released his memoir and everything deteriorated even further.’

William threatened to boycott family events in July: Reportedly, when he first heard the news of Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK last month, shortly ahead of Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, he is said to have been so shocked and enraged that he ‘threatened to boycott’ all family events at Sandringham for the foreseeable future.

William is already panicked & raging about Christmas at Sandringham. The source says that William will pull out of the special family event to avoid Meghan and Harry. ‘The Christmas guest list is not going to be an easy task because Charles wants the Sussexes included in family functions and that’s going to make things mighty uncomfortable for William,’ the source says. ‘It’s assumed that Harry and Meghan will be invited to all the Christmas functions, even though they’re not working royals; they are still family, and the King wants them to have a place at the table. But William can’t accept that; he feels like they lost that privilege with all their despicable behaviour, and he’s saying he will opt out of attending anything they are invited to, rather than have to put on some phoney act. People are telling him that he needs to swallow his pride and give this a chance, but he’s adamant that he’d rather spend Christmas alone than face those two across the table. There are still plenty of people hoping that William will be persuaded to turn the other cheek for his father’s sake, but at the moment he isn’t budging.’

William just wants control!! With this in mind, the source says that behind palace walls, there is still hope that William may be attempting to ‘exert some control’ over their Christmas plans, but that he will not avoid celebrating Christmas with his ill father altogether. The insider says, ‘There’s a huge debate raging behind the scenes over what Christmas is actually going to look like. Sandringham is such an established tradition that it would be absolutely unprecedented for William to deliberately skip the festivities, particularly given everything Charles is going through with his health. A lot of people are in disbelief that he would really take it that far. The hope is that this is just William’s way of trying to exert some control and potentially put a block on Harry and Meghan’s invitation before anything is finalised.’

Daddy must choose between his sons! Meanwhile, from William’s perspective, we’re told that he has made himself very clear in his Christmas ultimatum – ‘It’s me or Harry’. ‘He swears he’s deadly serious. As far as William is concerned, there’s far more bad blood now, not less, so the idea that he should suddenly be able to sit around a Christmas table and pretend everything is fine is totally unrealistic,’ the source says. We’re told, ‘He insists this isn’t a case of him issuing an ultimatum to his father. He says he’s trying to keep his side of the street clean and quietly make a contingency plan rather than have some enormous showdown over who the King invites to Christmas. In his view, staying away is actually preferable to forcing everyone to sit through an incredibly uncomfortable family gathering.’