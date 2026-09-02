Sussex spox: Prince Harry & Meghan will not attend the Diana Award ceremony

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had a big story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The main thrust was that Prince Harry is not going to apologize to the Windsors for anything, even if he’s moved his family back to Britain. Buried within the story was speculation that Meghan planned to join Harry at the Diana Award ceremony on September 18th. While Griffiths hilariously framed that speculation as “Prince William will rage-shriek if Meghan turns up to the event,” the rest of it sounded believable. I mean, Meghan and Harry are in the UK now, and I think we all hope that Meghan will come out for some of Harry’s events. Well, the Sussexes’ spox denied that specific story on the record:

With Prince Harry’s sensational return to Britain with his wife and children last month, speculation is rife on what event he will choose as his first to mark his relocation from the US six years after Megxit. There are several possibilities, as several charities he supports will host glitzy award nights this month.

He is expected to attend the WellChild awards ceremony this month to pay tribute to the bravery of seriously ill children, as well as to their parents and carers who support and care for them. Though sources remain tight-lipped about whether the Duchess of Sussex will join him.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that the couple are planning to attend a gala dinner on September 18 to promote the Diana Award. However, sources have ruled out such an appearance and said that neither Harry nor Meghan will attend the event at Raffles London at The OWO, a hotel located in the Old War Office in Whitehall.

A spokesperson for the couple told the Daily Express: “Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18. Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story.“

An insider added that the Duke is considering writing a letter or appearing in a video message instead, despite his close proximity to the event, as he now resides in the Cotswolds during term time.

Both Harry and his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, are patrons of the charity, named in honour of their late mother, which aims to empower young people to lead change. However, the brothers have not joined forces and attended Diana Award events together for several years, instead ensuring that their involvement is strictly separated.