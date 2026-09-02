Sussex spox: Prince Harry & Meghan will not attend the Diana Award ceremony

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had a big story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The main thrust was that Prince Harry is not going to apologize to the Windsors for anything, even if he’s moved his family back to Britain. Buried within the story was speculation that Meghan planned to join Harry at the Diana Award ceremony on September 18th. While Griffiths hilariously framed that speculation as “Prince William will rage-shriek if Meghan turns up to the event,” the rest of it sounded believable. I mean, Meghan and Harry are in the UK now, and I think we all hope that Meghan will come out for some of Harry’s events. Well, the Sussexes’ spox denied that specific story on the record:
With Prince Harry’s sensational return to Britain with his wife and children last month, speculation is rife on what event he will choose as his first to mark his relocation from the US six years after Megxit. There are several possibilities, as several charities he supports will host glitzy award nights this month.
He is expected to attend the WellChild awards ceremony this month to pay tribute to the bravery of seriously ill children, as well as to their parents and carers who support and care for them. Though sources remain tight-lipped about whether the Duchess of Sussex will join him.
Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that the couple are planning to attend a gala dinner on September 18 to promote the Diana Award. However, sources have ruled out such an appearance and said that neither Harry nor Meghan will attend the event at Raffles London at The OWO, a hotel located in the Old War Office in Whitehall.
A spokesperson for the couple told the Daily Express: “Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18. Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story.“
An insider added that the Duke is considering writing a letter or appearing in a video message instead, despite his close proximity to the event, as he now resides in the Cotswolds during term time.
Both Harry and his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, are patrons of the charity, named in honour of their late mother, which aims to empower young people to lead change. However, the brothers have not joined forces and attended Diana Award events together for several years, instead ensuring that their involvement is strictly separated.
[From The Daily Express]
Tom Sykes said, weeks ago, that Prince William was already planning on skipping the Diana Award event before the Sussexes even came back. Which meant that people had a reason for expecting Harry to attend the event in person, because his eggy brother would be MIA. So… yeah. This is odd. While I applaud the Sussexes’ spokesperson for going on the record about one of the many, many stories circulating about Harry and Meghan, I think it’s notable that there’s a denial about this specific story. And I guess neither Harry nor William will turn up at the Diana Award event. Weird move for both of them.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
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** RIGHTS: NO WEB ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the Endeavour Awards held at the Mansion House, London.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured while leaving The Royal Albert Hall after their final Royal Duties at the Mountbatten Festival of Music.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the royal family and politicians are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the royal family and politicians are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday
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So neither are going to an award ceremony in honor of their mother? That’s weird. But I’ve accepted I’m but a stranger looking in from the outside and unable to hear anything,.
These are two very rich, well-connected, private citizens—they’re going to do what they want, when they want, and not be at anyone’s beck and call. A lot of folks are way too far out over their skis on what this move ‘means.’
@elx absolutely. They are private citizens that will do what they want, when they want and don’t answer to the media or anyone else.
Love this comment ❤️!
They don’t go because there is no award ceremony. No gala dinner at a hotel in September. No glitzy award show. It is a virtual event on November 4th. That’s it. From the Diana Awards Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/Dcbcj29nMCp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=AKyfgfAikm47dd45y_D2Tqt
Get ready to join us online for the 2026 Virtual Diana Award Ceremony as we celebrate a remarkable new cohort of young changemakers from around the world. ✨
🏆 Premiering virtually on 4 November 2026, this special online event will honour 200 Diana Award Recipients whose dedication to social action is creating lasting impact in their communities and beyond.
💙 Inspired by the belief of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, that “young people have the power to change the world,” these outstanding young leaders are turning compassion into action and making a real difference every day.
🌟 Wherever you are in the world, you can be part of this inspiring celebration of youth-led change.
▶️ The ceremony will premiere on The Diana Award YouTube channel. Subscribe now and turn on notifications to be the first to receive updates and watch the ceremony live! 🔔
#2026DianaAwards #VirtualAwardCeremony 🌍 💫 💙 🏆
There are two events.
The Virtual Ceremony: The upcoming main 2026 Virtual Diana Award Ceremony is online on November 4, honoring 200 international recipients.
The Legacy Awards: Every two years, the charity hosts a separate, smaller in-person event in London known as the Legacy Award. This event brings a select group of previous recipients together physically, often attended in person by Prince William and virtually by Prince Harry. It’s a fundraiser primarily.
It’s the latter being held at the Raffles Hotel locale cited in the statement.
I thought one big reason for the move back was so that Harry could more easily attend these events. So, now he’s not going? 🤔
The spokesman is denying that they’re attending the NONEXISTENT Sept 18 “event” that the Fail made up, not the awards ceremony on Nov 4th (which will be virtual). I think the spokesman responded to this specific story to make a point that the Fail can’t even get the most basic facts right. The spox did NOT say “they’re not attending the award ceremony” – they specifically said they’re not attending AN EVENT on Sept 18 (an event which doesn’t exist)
This needs to be said LOUDER! It changes the entire premise.
I hadn’t noticed that. They said “a” Diana event, not “the” Diana event.
Supports the argument there is no Diana event.
Great reply by the Suxxesses
The DM made up an event so they could drag Harry for not attending the non-event? This is getting crazier by the minute.
I did not catch that. I should know better than to read something like this without being fully caffeinated (I blame the Sudafed). Good catch!
I think the event exists? I dont think its a fake event, no one seems to be saying that. But its not THE Diana award ceremony – and harry’s attendance at this event was never confirmed and now he’s clearly denying it.
@Monty exactly
I looked online and it says in September Diana Award is planning and event in New York. The awards will be virtually in November.
A lot of these “events” and “Harry wants” the so called experts are making up
Strong armed into not going. That’s my bet.
After reading more replies, it seems there is no such gala. So they’re creating things that don’t exist only to say “Meghan was dropped for the series” or “Harry was forbidden from going to the event for his mother”. Horrible people. The sad part is that too many people read a headline and run with it.
Maybe Harry & Meghan should run a website full of lies about the RF…
I hope this isn’t true but it feels like it’s starting where they now can’t go to a lot of things because william will be there (or won’t but will throw a fit if they go), or people will be worried if they invite meghan/harry then william/kate/camilla will be mad or offended and they dont want to invite negative press, or being iced out behind the scenes (for instance, invite meghan to something and then be uninvited to something else hosted by william)
Very weird Harry isn’t attending and very weird this is the only thing their office has responded to considering the 1000s of false things being said at the moment. Very weird!
Their spox also denied that story that Ginger Spice and her husband were secretly helping them “plot” their UK return and even made the Mail pull the story and write an online retraction. My guess is that they didn’t like the insinuation that Meghan was going to try and bank in on Diana’s legacy and they didn’t want weeks of this only for it to be revealed later that neither was going because you know the UK press would’ve pushed it as them pulling out due to “backlash”. It’s better to get ahead of it but I’m very confused as to why Harry isn’t going.
These things are also very specific lies. Things like ‘Meghan may want a film studio” isnt super specific. I mean its stupid lol, but its not the same as “Meghan has hired X contractor to build her film studio that she will bill to the crown estate for 1 trillion pounds.” Usually the tabloids are a little more careful in how they word their lies, with lots of “it might be said” or “an insider says” or “you would think.”
Yes ladies the Outrage are lying about a nonexistent event that isn’t taking place. So it’s true that they aren’t going to a non existent event! Why not go the whole hog and headline Harry and Meghan SNUBBED and not invited to (imaginary) event like the Outrage usually do!? Meghan DEMANDS her own film studio with eleventy hundred toilets to accommodate LGBTQ+ is another lie. Honestly your heart just sinks when they claim sources close to them claim or we understand or the dead Queen definitely bitched to an equally long dead courtier about Meghan wanting to borrow her lippy!
If adequate security is not in place yet it seems like it would make sense for Harry and Meghan not to go to events that have been announced publicly with date, time and location.
True, and we have no idea what threats they are facing even if we understand every public appearance is a very real risk for them.
No need for security for a non existing event in September. Or a virtual event in November.
They weren’t strong armed. It’s not weird that Harry (and Meghan) don’t attend. No one has to think about whether it is smart to invite them TO AN EVENT THAT DOESN’T EXIST and ISN’T PLANNED.
I don’t know how their spokesperson could make it any clearer.
The Express saying that ‘facts matter’ is a complete joke. They don’t give a rude word about facts.
The press was making out that Meghan was attempting to latch on to Diana’s legacy by attending the event. That’s the main reason why they denied the story. Plus, I’ve seen people online say that there’s not going to be a gala event in September but a virtual one in November. The press are desperate for Meghan to show up at Harry’s charity events and if she doesn’t as I suspect, they’re going to be very disappointed.
An appearance by Meghan gets dozens of articles dissecting her outfit, her face, her hair, her shoes…
I appreciate the snark: ” Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story.”
The award is virtual this year.
So the awards are slightly different than the gala event?
Feminegra makes it clear in her article today that this event exists only in the twisted minds of the Daily Outrage. The Sussex Spox is sarcastic because they haven’t been invited to a fictional event that only the Daily Outrage know about!
on a totally separate note (but related to the concept of like – what is meghan going to do now), netflix has a new cooking show based on a tiktok, wishbone kitchen and it’s basically… the same as meghan’s show? it’s some cooking, chatting, friends, gardens, some crafts etc. presumably much cheaper to make because they film at her actual house and she can just command less money as this is her first show etc, but for everyone who went over and over critiquing meghan’s show … I find wishbone to be very similar, perhaps a tiny bit less produced.
all that to say, in a better world, meghan could do a season of her show from the UK and bring on fun uk cooks and personalities and friends etc, but likely that won’t be possible.
So what are the ratings of this unnamed “netflix…cooking show based on a tiktok, wishbone kitchen” that is the “same as meghan’s [sic] show” ??? Whenever somebody brings up anything that is supposedly comparable to something Meghan has done, I want to see all the deets.
Wishbone kitchen*is* the name of the show. If you’re going to be sarcastic, at least try to Google prior to posting something. All the deets, as you say, are available.
You mean to tell me the fail made something up to stir? Shocker! Whatever this event is William probably is attending – the brothers take it in turns for the Diana awards stuff.
There are the IG awards on 17 September and then travalyst will have a summit in NYC from 20 September same as the Diana awards which is why I said I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry is back in USA this month for both these orgs
“rage-shriek” lmao.
Since when does the Sussexes’ spokesperson speak to the Express? These people keep talking to themselves so that they can report on what each other said and call it news with “sources”.
The UK media and the US ones which only seem to exist nowadays to talk about the Sussexes are going to be bitterly disappointed when H+M attend “public” events but are still not seen by the hacks who make money off their appearances, the way Harry attended events in London but banned the press and the way Meghan was able to move around the UK on her recent visit without the vipers getting a single photo of her and their children.
Yeah, this is supposedly “a gala dinner on September 18 to promote the Diana Award,” not the actual award ceremony.
The Diana Award’s own public information directly undermines the Mail on Sunday report. The charity has announced September activities, but it has not announced the September 18 Raffles gala the paper described. Its official 2026 Diana Award ceremony is scheduled for November 4 and will take place virtually.
The Mail published a specific date, venue and expected attendance without public confirmation from the Diana Award. The Diana Award confirmed it had not organised any event or attendance plans, and the Sussexes then flatly rejected the claim that they were scheduled to attend. That is not a minor discrepancy. It is a reporting failure.
@Lady Digby, Feminegra?. 🤗
Sorry let’s credit the source with the Feminegra link:
Harry and Meghan Deny Daily Mail Claim About Diana Award Appearance – Feminegra https://feminegra.com/harry-and-meghan-deny-daily-mail-claim-about-diana-award-appearance/
This clarifies that Daily Outrage are talking about Meg and Harry snubbing a non existent event for Diana. Facts or honest reliable sources seem to be beyond them, don’t they?
To Lady Digby & CB: Thank you for referencing the Ms Historyn (Feminegra) story, and actually publishing the link. The Feminegra article is about three (3) separate instances of brittabloid writers recently concocting cocked-up Susses stories that are clearly written with the intention that each will produce its own evergreen reporting cycle of re-re-re-re-repeat, response, refutation, reiteration, re-amplification, etc ad nauseum.
For all supposed Sussex supporters that visit this site and howl about how badly they think the Sussexes ‘play’ the PR game, I’d like to call special attention to paragraphs 8 through 11: “At some point, the problem becomes the sheer volume. In just the last few days, a snapshot of current Sussex coverage reviewed by Feminegra produced well over 100 headlines…” People who’ve followed Meghan more than a minute know she doesn’t read her own press. And with any luck, she’s trained Harry to ignore most of it too. Personally, I find much of what Meghan does is admirable and worthy of emulation.
So someone decided to create an event out of thin air to “promote” the already well-known Diana Awards? I smell a scam.
Unless someone planted this information to see whether it would make the papers, in order to plug a leak. 😀
I just checked on the Diana Award’s Instagram page and there are no events planned around London on the 18th, except for the Concordia Summit in New York (20-26)..
https://www.instagram.com/dianaaward?igsi=czIwMzBsNGg5MHdm
I can’t help but think the bizarre relationships in this “family” are going to create some ludicrous (hopefully not catastrophic) situations. Will either go with the assurance that the other will not be present? Are they trying to fake each other out? For William, no, it’s on par for him to do nothing or alap (as little as possible). But I’m sure Harry would like to go. I’m not even sure if Harry, Meghan and the kids have British security. If they don’t, I’m sure Harry would not allow the risk to Meghan and the kids. But I do see him moving by stealth to go to an event that is important to him. I don’t see how these clashes and this awkwardness can resolve since William will never speak to Harry again (I don’t think his brain is malleable, and I think he is constitutionally unable to change once his rage flares). William absolutely is ruled by petty emotion and never uses his logic or reason (if he has any). That’s another reason why he will make a terrible king. He neither plays chess or checkers. Whack-a-mole is his game, I’d guess, if he has any game at all.
Again, why did they come back to England if this crap will always be happening? Making an event up? I liked the Sussex snark about it, though.