Boshoff: The Sussexes might not buy a Cotswolds property right away

The Mail’s Alison Boshoff had another big exclusive during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Boshoff is the one who correctly predicted the “reverse Sussexit” back in June/July. Her sources have insisted for months that Prince Harry was desperate to return to the UK full-time, and that he’s been obsessively trying to engineer a “half-in solution” for himself and his family this whole time. All of which seems true in retrospect, right? Therefore, we have to at least consider the idea that Boshoff’s sources are not completely full of sh-t. Well, here are some highlights from the latest exclusive:
The kids’ British education: We now know, from multiple sources, that the children are enrolled in local schools. Harry’s friends say he was driven by a desire to start Archie, seven, at a classic traditional British prep school, which will echo some of the happiest days of his life at Ludgrove prep in Berkshire. Lili, five, will go to pre-prep in the same school.
A full-time dad: The idea, say pals, is that Harry will be a ‘full-time dad’ and Meghan will come and go between the Cotswolds and their home in Montecito, in order to keep her business and media hopes alive. Harry will be cheering from the sidelines as Archie learns rugby and Meghan has been getting her head around the idea of school on a Saturday. However, much about their new life remains in flux for the Sussexes, given the relative hastiness of their decision to move.
Have the Sussexes bought a property yet? I hear from a friend of Harry’s it might be up to 18 months before they move in anywhere. ‘They are staying in a property on the estate of a friend,’ they say. ‘But the truth is Harry feels they are highly unlikely to find somewhere that is just ready to move into. He thinks it may be 12 to 18 months before they’re into a new place, and that’s if you are thinking about completing at the end of this year or early next year. So it could be even further away than that. It’s likely that if you have the £8million-plus budget, which they do, that a house will be historic which makes renovations more complicated because there are heritage issues. The kind of property they are looking for with the amount of land doesn’t come up every week so they know it might be a long search for the right place.’
Harry thinks there’s movement on police protection: ‘Now, though,’ says the source, ‘a police liaison officer has been assigned to them, and Ravec are again assessing the situation now the children have regular routines. There is some security where they’re staying, as there is on all estates of that size. They also have security which they are paying for privately. But Ravec are right now re-evaluating them and their new circumstances. As well as them now being in the UK and with children and school, the fact is that Britain in 2026 is different from Britain in 2020. The thinking is that, in the next couple of weeks, there will be an announcement that Ravec will amend their security status to some degree.’ Which feels rather like what used to be called ‘gunboat diplomacy’. Harry’s move home seems to have called everyone’s bluff – much to his benefit.
Harry wants to reconcile with Prince William. A friend says: ‘It’s too soon now but there is a hope and a belief that one day they will appear in public together and that will completely change the narrative. There is communication between them. I don’t think people quite realise what a bad place Harry was in mentally around the time of that decision to move to America. He was so unhappy. He has grown up a lot, and having children has changed him a lot as well.’
Team William pushes back: That’s not a narrative other royal sources recognise, however. One tells me: ‘I don’t believe that there is communication between the brothers. There was a story some time ago which suggested Harry sent a message after Kate’s cancer diagnosis and it was ignored.’
Harry also wants to spend more time with his father: Harry’s friend said: ‘They are hoping to see more of the King and for the children to properly get to know him and be a part of his life. I do think Harry will try to make his arrangements without involving the Palace apparatus as far as he can. Yes, a cup of tea and a run around the garden for half an hour on a Sunday, that sort of thing.’
William is incandescent: It remains to be seen, though, whether similar familial contentment could ever be achieved with the Waleses. The more cynical source said: ‘William is never ever going to talk about it, so you shouldn’t believe anyone who tells you they know what he’s thinking. William is the arch pragmatist unlike Harry, who would – and has – cut off his nose to spite his face. William would never do anything to weaken the institution. If the focus groups say that everyone wants Harry back then I think he would listen, but they don’t even remotely say that at the moment.’
Meghan is totally behind the move: Harry’s friends continue to stoutly insist that ‘Megs’ is ‘100 per cent all-in’ with the move. Time will tell as it will be a challenge for her to keep her As Ever Instagram feed full of aspirational Californian sunshine content when she’s having a wet Wednesday on the school run. One imagines house-hunting will be a good project to keep Meghan occupied. Harry’s friend tells me: ‘They have engaged a number of agents who have been looking for them for the past month or so. Everyone is speculating like mad on which places they like or don’t like, or might buy.’
This is so interesting to me because Boshoff is clearly going to Kensington Palace with whatever she’s “hearing” about Harry and Meghan’s plans. So she not only has exclusives about the Sussexes’ plans, she has real-time reactions to those plans from Prince William’s team. And William is furious! No surprise, but it’s still funny. That small detail about William ignoring Harry’s attempt to reach out in 2024 is interesting to me, because I actually covered all of the royal gossip during that wall-to-wall crisis, and I remember “sources” claiming that William was furious that Harry had not called him directly or offered to help William in his time of need. That would also explain why we keep getting stories of how William blames Harry for everything that happened in 2024 too. In William’s mind, Harry should have abandoned his wife and children to come running back to the UK in 2024.
As for the speculation about what property (if any) the Sussexes will purchase… I don’t know. I think it’s interesting that so many people are trying to track it though – there’s more interest in two people purchasing a private estate than there was interest in William and Kate’s “forever home” Forest Lodge.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Maybe they will, maybe they won’t, I don’t know, whatever. What I do know is that Meghan can make a wet Wednesday look aspirational – cozy, warm, reading a book while sipping hibiscus tea from a china cup…
If she starts posting from the UK, I hope she comes up with a black tea blend. I still think no one quite knows where they’re living because they said with such confidence that they had purchased 80 acres and now they’re staying with friends and last week it was Althorp. Also how is Harry a house husband if he was spotted out at some podcast studio working on a project and Invictus is looming. She is getting snippets but who knows.
If any of this is to be believed, this is a permanent move. That would be wild.
I do believe that he plans on moving them back permanently. And I know they wanted this in/out scenario years ago, but one has to wonder what in the world made them do it this way with their ducks not in a row at all.
There is no in/out scenario. Harry is being too hasty and just got smacked down, so he needs to be realistic and put his nuclear family needs first. When they left for LA, they had no plan but had breathing room to figure stuff out. They are hopefully more intentional and are able to maintain both bases. Part of me thinks if they’re looking for property, that means they have money to park somewhere. Lets hope this silence is productive and not defensive.
Even though it’s been denied, I think Charles’ health is a big factor. Also, Charles can’t be blind to the fact there is a shortage of working royals. I do wonder if a half in/half out was on the table until William pitched a fit. It would make sense to wait to buy a house until they see how things shake out.
Well…let’s think this through. Their escape to California wasn’t because they wanted to escape the UK. They wanted to be free of the royal apparatus and become financially independent. They’ve achieved that.
Now they can do what they originally wanted which is to split time between the US and the UK.
As far as the UK tabloids go. It never stopped when they left and will never stop now that they are back. That was the main miscalculation they made when they left and Harry admitted it in his book Spare. They thought removing themselves from the apparatus would slow down the tabloids. And all it did was make the tabloids pivot.
That was my immediate reaction to the idea that they won’t even buy for 12-18 months. If the plan was through Invictus, then just stay at the friend’s estate, no need to buy at all. Or you buy quickly, lease, whatever because it’s just for a two years. But, if they are spending 1 to 2 years looking for a place and THEN renovations…yeah, that’s pretty permanent. I don’t know how to factor in them keeping the Montecito house though if this report is correct.
I will say that Harry’s Prince Charming life is certainly shining through here. I can’t image a “friend” letting my family of 4 stay at their “estate” for 2 years…Like what is that?? I love H&M, but this is not relatable AT ALL to me lol
Yeah you are not staying with me for two years, with your stuff and dogs, etc. Whoever is housing them is a better person than me LOL.
To me, it sounds like the estate is one that is not really used by the owners, or so large that there is a completely different area and house where the sussexes can stay with total privacy. So yes, likely a very rich friend lol.
of course, there’s no way to confirm whether this is true or not, but if it is true – my interpretation is a bit different. I view this as the Sussexes giving this an honest go, to see how they like life in the UK, without putting down permanent roots. In a year, if they feel it is working out well for them, they’ll look into buying something permanent. But to me, not buying and crashing on a friend’s couch (lol) leaves a very big door open for their return to California.
Staying at a friends is very different for rich people.
Most of us imagine pull out couches or a spare room when someone says “staying with a friend” but as @Becks1 points out, for rich people it could mean anything from staying in an entire house said friend barely uses to a small house on a vast estate.
Yes, I think it’s quite different. The Sussexes could be staying at a friend’s second home, or country estate, or even a house that is part of that estate entirely. They could even be living temporarily in the house of someone who is abroad, just as I believe they let Eugenie’s family stay at Frogmore back in the day. Maybe it’s a sublet!
And why not? If the property eventually comes up for rent in the future, or the property goes on the market, wouldn’t that juice the price enormously? The Meghan effect is real!
Minor detail that irks me. Meghan said in the Netflix series that her friends and family call her Meg. Just Meg. The only time I hear anyone call her Megs is when derangers are talking about her.
I don’t know how great this is for their kids to be living on an estate of a friend while they figure out where they want to buy. It seems hastily planned which is not like them.
As someone who grew up in military housing, it’s fine. I’m sure it’s lovely and kids don’t care as long as they have their parents and their pets.
I suspect the Sussexes will take their time in case Chucky pops off early and they head back to Montecito permanently rather than be subject to Scooter’s tantrums and scapegoating.
Also @GMHQ given King’s statement yesterday and security still undecided by RAVEC then let’s see how things pan out over the year before making the move permanent.
What focus groups? Are William and his team having focus groups? For what?
Interesting!
@Monika good catch. I misread that as fooking the Tax payer groups!!
He is willing to act like he likes his brother if the focus groups say so. Very sad and enlightening. I wonder if Kate’s fate hangs on the same focus groups’ mood.
There was a line in a story last week alluding to the same idea that Charles and William are waiting to see which way the public wind blows.
Does she have exclusive sources though? getting one story right in however many years doesn’t mean she has a direct line to the Sussexes (and it was a story that many reporters were pushing for years anyway). And no one who knows the Sussexes plans, ESPECIALLY where they are living, is talking to someone from the Mail. She also talks about what a fast decision this was but other sources have indicated it was in the works for a while.
Do I think its possible they’re renting? Sure. But overall the tone to this article is pushing the idea that Harry is going to be a full time dad while meghan makes the money (even though we know Harry is going to be working a great deal in the UK) and commutes to California on a regular basis.
Honestly if harry wanted the kids to experience any kind of british education, these first few years are the best years to do it, before the kids are overly accustomed to an American system.
anyway basically it sounds like none of these reporters know anything besides “Harry and Meghan are back in the UK” and maybe where the kids are attending school.
This Boshoff piece has only served to confuse the situation further.
Well I wouldn’t expect a DM writer or article to provide any clarity so that tracks.
Nearly all the sources claim to be friends of Harry. Harry’s friends do not talk to the Mail, so this story must have been invented.
It all seems to be written in a very speculative way to me. I mean, she is aware of the Sussexes’ lives and family and then guesses about what a mother and father with young children would be doing at this time. And she called their decision to move “hasty” when I think that, just because people in the media and outside their family didn’t know until the last week in August, that doesn’t mean that they decided to move in August. So, just because a busted clock was once “right” in displaying the time it doesn’t mean that her reporting is sound and based on legitimate sources. So, I think you’re right.
I’m still not convinced this is a permanent move back to the UK. If there truly is a reluctance to buy a house, then that seems to push the idea that this is not meant to be permanent in the slightest.
For all the lies the media is making up about Harry and Meghan, at least they seem to be able to move about privately. That does seem to be an improvement from before 2020.
If/when they do buy, I hope Meghan and Harry do so via a series of shell companies making it difficult for the obsessed media to track down their ownership…
“William would never do anything to weaken the institution.”
That line just slayed me. That dude weakens the institution frequently with his laziness and his rage strokes and his awkward public interactions.
I don’t think this woman knows jack s about Harry and Meghan.
I also think that this is exhausting, every day more and more people talking on their behalf about whatever they feel like and this madness will never end because they choose to move back into this hell hole . If Harry is out here telling people he considers friends his business and they are running to the media with the Deets, then Harry clearly has lousy so call friends.. however I don’t think he is telling anyone these things. I think Alison is making this shit up . This can’t be healthy especially for Meghan mental health every day all day all this crap being written and reported in lies and facts are mixed together. Why did Meghan wan to return to this i wonder, she seemed so happy and at peace in California. Nothing about this move screams peace to me . Also if I were their spokesperson, i would resign because all this everyday all day
I would guess this has more to do with Invictus than any desire to be a working royal again, which is not a spare’s job, once the heir has children of his / her own. But there’s no reason they should have to live in “exile,” as the tabloids breathlessly put it. They’ve done nothing but set the record straight and hold the family to account. And the family’s filthy laundry speaks for itself.
Who is this friend who keeps talking to this so-called reporter. I don’t think this woman knows anything. She is just projecting like everyone else.
Once again we get the line about Harry wanting the kids (especially his son) to have “a classical, traditional British prep school education”. This is too frequently cited by many sources, including a named source last year, to be attributed to random gossip or unconfirmed rumor. At the end of the day, Harry is a male Windsor. He’s not beating those allegations with me. I think if we start seeing him more clearly, this move makes more sense. Not for Meghan and the kids but from his perspective. He has the patriarchal view that the kids should follow in his footsteps because he is their father. Remember the story about Philip crashing out early in his marriage because his children did not have his name. Harry is very much his grandfather’s grandson and just as stubborn.
Is it believable that H&M’s friends appear to be lining up to give information about their intentions? Is it believable that Kensington Palace know H&M’s plans? So far H&M have been in the UK for two weeks and the only sighting has been Meghan at Soho House, allegedly.
Could this have something to do with the fact that it actually takes a long time to find and buy an estate in the UK? Not because none are available, but because of the legal and customary practices regarding real estate? You can’t just close in a few months and get the keys.
But idk, maybe they are just going to crash at a friend’s place for a year. The place probably isn’t being used anyway. Rich people, amiright?
Harry really wants his kids to go to school there and have his type of education, that much is clear. I don’t attribute this to snobbery on his part. More like sentimentality. Most likely misplaced, but it’s not my place to judge. And it seems like Meghan is going along with it.
Boshoff was in the German news reiterating the old story that the Sussexes are back because they “didn’t make it in LA and are out of money”. This woman knows nothing. They still hang on to the old story that Meghan wanted to become a big Hollywood star, hence also the stories about Meghan starring in “The Gentlemen”. They want her to go back to acting, leaving her family for months, hoping it will lead to divorce. Her first marriage didn’t survive her filming and living in Toronto while her husband remained in LA. Could happen again and then Harry would already be in England, wouldn’t that be nice (for the tabloids).
My take is still that they rent through a friend for a year, which would make fiscal sense. During this year they can figure out how it works for the family, and if they want to buy something or not. There is no pressure, they can look for a house which suits their needs. While the Invictus Games will take place and wrap up, they and Harry’s family can see how relations progress, or not. The children will experience a different culture. Which is pretty common for rich, international families. By next September everything will be clearer. They can decide to go back to their main home in Montecito and just have a summer house in England. Or not, if Charles croaks and William makes life difficult for them.
They can do whatever they want. They don’t have to do what others tell them to do. They are free and make their decisions together. Harry won’t force anything on his family which makes them unhappy. He might have a big soft spot for England, understandably, but he was happy in Montecito, too. He might be fine with visiting for a few weeks every year during the school holidays.
Lurker, I think this is the take that makes the most sense. Harry is sentimental, and they’ve been gone long enough, and enough life has happened that I’m sure they both feel like they can make a go of it. If they’d been able to keep Frogmore, they probably would’ve been in and out of England frequently once Covid restrictions/pregnancies were done. They have both great timing (getting out right before lock downs), and poor timing (being in England when QEII kicked it and forced into high pressure family situations).
I think it’s most likely that they both reached the place of not wanting their choices to even appear dictated to them. Staying out of England because of the security makes sense, but also puts their fates into the hands of a bunch of a holes that don’t care about them. I think they are doing something they want to and it’s only dramatic because of the “exiled” storyline.
At least she finally acknowledges in this blurb how badly Harry was mentally back in 2020, although they won’t say why. I’m genuinely sick of hearing about William. It’s frustrating how much trust Harry still had in that rusty institution and it’s principles. What gives? They don’t
know what the Sussexes plans are and it’s tied to housing. As said previously, if they still had Frogmore, this would be a different conversation. I think they should have some type of UK property that’s secure and all theirs. I wish some of Meghan’s American rugged individualism would kick in and play a bit of offense.
Harry talked about that in Spare (or an interview, maybe the Me You Can’t See?) – he was blaming himself for how Meghan was being treated in the press, and felt like he was failing to protect her the way he failed to protect his mother (no one thinks he needed to protect Diana, but he has talked about feeling that way at some point). He also felt trapped in an institution that refused to help them and in fact was working against them and making the situation that much worse. Now that I’m thinking about it I’m pretty sure it was TMYCS because he talked a great deal in that about his PTSD, his fear that history was repeating itself, etc.