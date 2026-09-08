Trump is thinking about changing New Mexico’s name to New America

Remember that West Wing episode where North Dakota pitches changing the state’s name? They want to drop the “North” cause they think it denotes winter and cold and that South Dakota is soaking up all the tourism as a result. What made it funny was the befuddlement of the Bartlet administration over how to even begin to consider changing the name after over 100 years of statehood. Well, welcome to the unfunny and supremely inane real life version: high off of recently renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America (with an authority he does not possess), Donald Trump revealed over the weekend that he’s thinking about giving the 47th state in the union the same treatment. Meaning, New Mexico would become New America. It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity.
Trump, 80, shared a map of the state with the words “New Mexico” in red lettering — but with “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America” — in a Truth Social post on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The post did not include a caption or any follow-up text.
New Mexico became the 47th U.S. state on Jan. 6, 1912.
The name New Mexico comes from the Spanish Nuevo México and was used centuries earlier by Spanish explorers, per Britannica.
The president’s recent post about the state comes 10 days after he signed an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America on Aug. 27. He said the decision was in response to what he claims are unfair trade relations between the U.S. and Canada.
“As you know, Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after signing the executive order. “We defend Canada for nothing… They don’t pay us to defend Canada, but we defend Canada.”
“They don’t pay for anything, and they want to be treated like a state, but they’re not a state,” he continued. “They want to be treated like they’re a state, and we just can’t do that anymore.”
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Trump added.
The president first announced that he was considering changing the name of the Great Lake in a Truth Social post two days earlier on Aug. 25.
…While the U.S. government has authority to change landmark names on domestic maps, Trump cannot force other nations or international organizations to adopt his name adjustments, according to The Associated Press.
Major mapping services, including Google Maps, Apple Maps and Microsoft’s Bing Maps, have adopted the “Gulf of America” for U.S. users.
Google Maps and Apple Maps have additionally adopted Lake America for those viewing their apps in the U.S.
Heavy, weary sigh. I guess it was only a matter of time before Trump expanded from bodies of water to stretches of land, but still. As of this writing, Google Maps hasn’t revised their maps to say “New America,” which actually surprised me, as they couldn’t trip over their d-cks fast enough to update to the “Lake of America” malarkey. And just as in that case, where Trump is too uneducated to know that the Canadian province of Ontario was named after the lake, not the other way around, so here is the Ignoramus-in-Chief seemingly unaware of New Mexico’s lineage. Like the fact that the territory was a part of Mexico before being ceded to the US, after, of course, being “claimed” by Europeans when the land really belonged to Native Americans. Anyway, I’d wager Trump will stop short of an executive order (illegally) enacting “New America,” because fake renaming a state is more complicated than fake renaming shared bodies of water. But then again, I also figured there was no way Tweedledrumpf would ever get elected (or reelected), so all bets are off.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 6, 2026
Trump just made seven consecutive posts on social media, within minutes, all about renaming New Mexico, New America. He did this on Labor Day as our country is at war and suffering the highest diesel prices in history.
As an American if you aren’t concerned, you better get… pic.twitter.com/99mvhSm6Bd
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 7, 2026
Photos credit: B. Kane on Pexels, Jeffrey Keenan on Unsplash and via YouTube
Someone stop this man.
What they need to do is what was done for his demented father: set up a “fake” WH office, with a Lego camera crew, and a “staff” of ass-kissers, and let him “play office” Do one of those fake internet pages that tv/movies use when a character goes online to do something, and put him on a closed network. Daddy Fred never knew the difference; I doubt this sundowning, frontal lobe-demented, malignant narcissistic would know the difference either. Throw in a psychotic Natalie double, and BOOM! done!
Isn’t he already doing this? Playing office? Playing president? I don’t think that he’s smart or focused enough to come up with all of this nonsense on his own. And I don’t think he really cares. He’s bored. He’s moved on. He’s evil that’s for sure, but It’s got to be the ghouls behind the scene who are really running the show. He’s just golfing, grifting whatever money he can get his hands on and whatever else he does with the rest of the day and night. We know that he doesn’t make up all of that stupid AI crap with the terminator soldiers from this weekend. He might tell someone else his “idea” – maybe – but he’s not the one actually putting it together.
He (and all this nonsense) is the distraction. The truly evil and democracy destroying plans are being carried out behind the scenes
The asshole dad from Succession definitely would have looked at our Idiot in Chief and declared “You are not a serious person.”
We are living in the most ridiculous timeline with the most ridiculous people.
Yes, even Logan Roy would not approve of this ridiculous president.
He is so evil and stupid. A dangerous combination.
Looks like the Felon-in-Chief doesn’t have anyone in his life, much less in government, who’d be able to talk some sense into his tiny addled brain.
Not only didn’t Pedo47 have any legal standing to rename international bodies of water, no matter how many executive orders he signed — but he also shouldn’t have been able to put the idea of renaming a state out there.
That Google and others fell over themselves to change the names of GoM and LO, even if it’s only for users in the US, is beyond the pale.
All of those people who would normally intervene on his behalf are not because they are too busy raking in the money and running free with power while they can. They don’t care about this country or him. They are using him to get what they want. And that includes his wife and children.
Well, he also put out a bunch of posts cosplaying as the Green Lantern, so …
I made a joke last week about how eventually he’d rename all the states to some version of America, ensuring all the world knows how bad our education system has become, since apparently the only word we know now is America. Sad that it only took a week to prove me right.
Do I get to rename Florida to Pedophile America and Palm Beach to Epstein City?
And I’m all for changing the name of Florida to Pottsylvania.
He’s a demented, amoral racist; the toadies who go along with his enshittification of our constitution, our country, our allies, the world map and the planet in general have to be called to account when and if this ever ends.
Google, Apple, Meta, et al, just stop this crap.
Does he even have the legal power to do this kind of cr@p?? Someone please explain how he gets away with this nonsense
They don’t ask for permission. They just do it and by the time the courts catch up, it’s too late. That’s what seems to be happening with the ballroom and now the arch.
No, he can change the names of federal properties, but not the name of a state. That has to be approved by the voters of that state.
Sure, just wait until he gets into a pissing match with the UK. Then he can rename New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York as New America, too. If you think USPS is confused now…
If he follows his deranged sense of logic he is going to have rename nearly every state because the vast majority of state names are derived from Spanish words, Native American words or names reflecting the origin of the 13 colonies.
These stupid stunts aren’t working, sir. Americans still want cheap gas and affordable groceries.
It has been a long waiting 4 years
When will this crap stop??? It’s just a barrage of insanity, day after day after freaking day.
I’m supposed to be moving from Texas to New Mexico next year, so I don’t *love* this, but unfortunately it makes sense with his pattern of insane behavior.
It’s also quite dumb, as New Mexico is already quite blue, so this is not going to help Republicans going forward in the state.
Google maps changed the name of Lake Ontario as soon as the orange sh!t gibbon changed the name. I reported it as an error to google maps the same day. I also reported Lake Ontario missing.
As someone living in New Mexico, I have trouble believing this will ever happen in my blue state. The president is not liked or supported here. Just ask our amazing congresswoman Melanie Stansbury. She is onto him and not backing down. Follow her on socials if you want to experience a politician who actually does her job well and loves her constituents. Back when they were trying to do MAGA rallies here in Albuquerque, they could barely get 20 people to hold up their sad signs at busy intersections. The jeers and raised middle fingers from passing cars were hilarious.
How much money do you want to put on every single person in that admin being ignorant of the fact that New Mexico, the state, precedes the existence of Mexico, the country, by two hundred or so years.
Any name change would be stupid and pointless, but New America is just asinine. He really wants to proclaim a new America? Like…are they their own country now? Dumbass.
Of course. He’s a madman.
Bonkers
We can stop them if we take back the House and the Senate. Drop what you are doing, and focus on the election. This is an emergency.
Speak with every Democrat that you know to verify that they have a plan to vote. Ensure they have a backup plan in case something goes wrong. Do not rely on their assurances: Help them complete their sample ballots; drive them to the polls; help them complete their mail-in ballots and drive them to the post office; double check on election day, and drive them to the polls to drop off their completed mail-in ballots. Many people do not mail their ballots. Many people do not vote because there are some contests that they need to research, then they run out of time. Assure your family and friends that they do not have to vote on every contest, the ones with which they are familiar are fine. Vote early.
Many Republicans are tired of this administration. Encourage them to vote for Democrats “this time”.
Determine what your House Representative and US Senators need. If it is money, give till it hurts. If they need time, phone bank, walk precincts and write post cards. If your representatives are fine, help with other contests. Volunteer to be poll watchers and poll workers to ensure election integrity.
I think we should change Trump’s name. PG rated suggestions: Humpty Dumpty, Delusional Dope, Narcissistic Criminal…