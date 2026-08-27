Trump’s trade negotiation tactic: I’m renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America



President Tariff, the nepo landlord who cried bankruptcy, was never up to the task of negotiating a trade deal with our stalwart ally Canada, given their prime minister’s CV includes running two central banks. They’d nearly reached an agreement last week when Trump issued last minute demands. In a rare move of accountability, Trump doesn’t dispute this: CNN questioned him on this and he said, “That sounds like me.” (Which really isn’t the same thing as affirmatively remembering what you said in a meeting mere days ago.) So 50% tariffs went into effect on Canadian goods, then Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump’s bluff and announced retaliatory tariffs due to start on September 8. And so Trump resorted to the only other play he could think of: threatening to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, HA so there! Now Trump is doubling-down on yet another name change he doesn’t have the authority to make.

“You saw the Lake Ontario thing. People thought I was kidding, maybe I wasn’t,” Trump said with a slight chuckle during an interview on conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s show. “Because the last one you saw was the Gulf of Mexico is Gulf of America. Now, we have a gulf and we have a lake. It’s very simple.” Trump made the remarks as he defended his sweeping 50% tariffs slapped on many goods from Canada after trade negotiations between the two countries fell apart last week. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney countered by hitting U.S. exports with tariffs ranging from 15% to 50%. Trump has threatened to also double tariffs on automobiles and auto parts from Canada from 25% to 50%. “They charge tariffs, they take advantage of us as though they were a state, and they’re not a state,” Trump said. “And they’ve taken our car industry, and they’ve taken our agriculture industry. You know, the farmers can’t sell anything in there because the tariffs are so enormous. And yet they want to sell with us without any tariffs.” Trump said Canada doesn’t “have anything that we have to have,” adding, “It’s time to teach Canada you can’t do this anymore.” After writing on Truth Social on Aug. 25 that he’s giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario, Trump posted a map showing Lake Ontario crossed out and Lake America written above the lake in large gold letters. Lake Ontario’s name, which goes back to the 17th century, comes from the native Iroquois tribe’s word “Ontarí’io,” meaning “lake of shining waters,” according to the Center for Great Lakes Literacy. The name first started appearing on maps of European explorers in the 1660s. …It seems unlikely other world leaders would adhere to Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Canadian officials, meanwhile, have made clear they would ignore any action from Trump to rename the lake. “We’ll always call it Lake Ontario. Period. We’re proud of our Great Lakes,” Mélanie Joly, Canada’s ministry of industry, told reporters in response to Trump’s threat. “While all these shenanigans are happening, we’ll just be smart, we’ll be strategic and we’ll fight back.”

[From USA Today]

“While all these shenanigans are happening, we’ll just be smart, we’ll be strategic and we’ll fight back.” That’s the difference between a qualified elected official/healthy government, and what we have: an unhinged, unintelligent blowhard operating on McDonald’s frying oil and the will to raze all our institutions, both literal and figurative, to the ground. I never thought I’d spend so much time rooting against my own country, but go Canada! The retaliatory tariffs set to begin next month are projected to send the price of toilet paper soaring in the US (actually rather fitting, considering this presidency). I hope everyone who bemoaned, “But the price of eggs!” in 2024 enjoys paying an obscene amount of money for gas and toilet paper, all thanks to Don’s fart of the deal. #LakeOntarioAlways