Ciara is expecting her fifth baby with husband Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 3-15-26
Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 6. Over the last decade, they’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Sienna, nine, and Amora, two, and son Win, six. Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 12, also lives with them full time, and Russell raises him as his own.

Ciara and Russell have been vocal about their plans to have a fifth child. The Wilson family is about to become a party of seven. Over the weekend, Ciara announced her fifth pregnancy with an Instagram post showing off her bump. From People:

Ciara’s family is growing again!

The singer, 40, is pregnant and expecting her fifth baby with her NFL husband, Russell Wilson, 37, they announced in a Sept. 6 Instagram post that included photos and a videos showing off the singer’s baby bump.

“One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” the couple captioned the post.

Since tying the knot in 2016, Ciara and Wilson have welcomed three children together: daughters Amora Princess, 2, and Sienna Princess, 9, and son Win Harrison, 6. The Grammy award-winning singer previously welcomed son Future Zahir, 12, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

In the pregnancy announcement, Ciara can be seen standing next to four shirts emblazoned with each of her kids’ names beside a blank baby onesie.

[From People]

Congratulations to the Wilson family! Ciara is so beautiful and her bump is adorable. That was a super cute pregnancy announcement. I looked through her most recent social media posts, and it doesn’t look like she’s trying to hide a pregnancy. I’m always curious about how celebrities handle these kinds of things. Like, I wonder if Ciara *just* popped or if she posted older photos to avoid speculation. For what it’s worth, I showed a lot earlier with my second son than I did with my first. I suppose we’ll find out soon enough. I’m wishing Ciara a healthy and easy pregnancy.

Embed from Getty Images

Ciara at the NY 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere 4-22-26

Ciara at The 2026 Outstanding Mother Awards on 5-7-26

Photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Getty

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7 Responses to “Ciara is expecting her fifth baby with husband Russell Wilson”

  1. Jais says:
    September 8, 2026 at 7:37 am

    Congratulations to Ciara!

    Reply
  2. ChillinginDC says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:03 am

    They really are trying for a football team. LOL. Congrats!

    Reply
  3. Mumster says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:03 am

    She’s just friggin gorgeous. I want to hate her, but can’t. LOL

    Reply
  4. Hannah1 says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Her fourth baby, their fifth child

    Reply
  5. Dainty Daisy says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Congrats to the Wilsons! Those kids are so adorable!

    Reply
  6. monaisright says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:47 am

    Thats alot of kids!–But hey they got the money…She is sooo gorge…

    Reply

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