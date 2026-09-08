Ciara is expecting her fifth baby with husband Russell Wilson



Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 6. Over the last decade, they’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Sienna, nine, and Amora, two, and son Win, six. Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 12, also lives with them full time, and Russell raises him as his own.

Ciara and Russell have been vocal about their plans to have a fifth child. The Wilson family is about to become a party of seven. Over the weekend, Ciara announced her fifth pregnancy with an Instagram post showing off her bump. From People:

Ciara’s family is growing again! The singer, 40, is pregnant and expecting her fifth baby with her NFL husband, Russell Wilson, 37, they announced in a Sept. 6 Instagram post that included photos and a videos showing off the singer’s baby bump. “One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” the couple captioned the post. Since tying the knot in 2016, Ciara and Wilson have welcomed three children together: daughters Amora Princess, 2, and Sienna Princess, 9, and son Win Harrison, 6. The Grammy award-winning singer previously welcomed son Future Zahir, 12, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. In the pregnancy announcement, Ciara can be seen standing next to four shirts emblazoned with each of her kids’ names beside a blank baby onesie.

[From People]

Congratulations to the Wilson family! Ciara is so beautiful and her bump is adorable. That was a super cute pregnancy announcement. I looked through her most recent social media posts, and it doesn’t look like she’s trying to hide a pregnancy. I’m always curious about how celebrities handle these kinds of things. Like, I wonder if Ciara *just* popped or if she posted older photos to avoid speculation. For what it’s worth, I showed a lot earlier with my second son than I did with my first. I suppose we’ll find out soon enough. I’m wishing Ciara a healthy and easy pregnancy.

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