King Charles issued a clarifying statement on Prince Harry & Meghan’s UK status

On Monday, Buckingham Palace made an odd move, and what was probably a move to placate a certain violently temperamental heir. The Lord Chamberlain issued an open letter to the media, to the British government, the British military and the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ team. The letter states, in clear terms, that the 2020 “Sandringham Agreement” still holds, that Prince Harry and Meghan are private citizens and NOT working royals, even if they moved back to the UK nearly two weeks ago.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be working royals carrying out official engagements now they have returned to the UK, a letter sent on behalf of King Charles says.
The letter is intended to clarify the status of Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved back from California with children Archie and Lilibet last month.
They will still not be able to use the “HRH” titles of His and Her Royal Highness, and are “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”, the letter sent on behalf of the King by the Lord Chamberlain, a top Palace official, says. It has been sent to Prince Harry’s team and to the government, military and Lord Lieutenants, according to Palace sources.
Lord Lieutenants and government staff might be involved in royal visits and engagements – and this letter makes clear that any engagements carried out by the Sussexes will be in a private capacity and not representing the Royal Family.
The message emphasises that the position agreed in 2020 when the Sussexes left the UK – the so-called Sandringham Agreement – is still in place. This ruled out any “half-in and half-out” status, so Harry and Meghan could not pursue their own commercial interests while continuing to be working royals.
The wording of the letter was shared with Newsweek and reads: “The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”
The letter added: “It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”
[From BBC and Newsweek]
I have some thoughts, big surprise. This is meant as a clarifying document, the equivalent of “by the way, let’s just say all of this on the record so we’re all on the same page.” And I don’t actually blame King Charles and Buckingham Palace for doing that, because as of this moment, the Sussexes have still not given an on-the-record statement about their return to Britain and why they suddenly decided to uproot their family from Montecito. The roles were reversed between father and son – for years, Charles has benefited from stringing Harry along with vague briefings and a general lack of clarity. With the Sussex Return, Harry and Meghan are the ones keeping everything vague and off-the-record.
I actually went back to Team Sussex’s briefing to People Magazine about the return, and while their team emphasized that they were going back to the trauma blender as private citizens, they also emphasized that “those close to the Sussexes believe they have successfully executed the ‘half in, half out’ model Harry and Meghan proposed to the royal family in 2019.” That’s all Harry – he’s obsessed with the “half in” thing, and I think this was Charles saying “actually, no, you’re still all the way out.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109928453, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207135, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Avalon/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk through Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at Houses Of Parliament, London, England, UK on Wednesday 13 May, 2026.,Image: 1098555181, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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(L-R) – Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine – The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Prince George attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Ascot, UK. 19 June, 2026. King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Royal Procession ahead of the racing on Day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.,Image: 1111237931, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Bart Lenoir/Avalon
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BOVINGTON, DORSET – JULY 06: King Charles III meets RTR soldiers on parade during The Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day at the Tank Museum on July 06, 2026 in Bovington, Dorset.,Image: 1114823565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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BOVINGTON, DORSET – JULY 06: King Charles III rides in a Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank during The Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day at the Tank Museum on July 06, 2026 in Bovington, Dorset.,Image: 1114823704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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When: 04 Apr 2019
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09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
When wil Pa.release a letter stating that William and Kate are also, despite appearances, non working.royals as well?
Lol
It really is hilariously ridiculous that William and Kate’s only real work is working up a keen sweat before sitting back down again. They would blow fuses in a second doing a tenth of the tasks the Sussexes accomplish. I look forward to learning why on Earth Harry and Meghan willingly returned to that cesspool.
OMG yes! I do hope we find out someday, I’m tired of guessing. I wish them every success but mostly safety. 💗
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. beyond incandescent rage briefings against the Sussex family (which I’m sure they believe is “working”) they don’t even visit the charities the BRF has them supporting I think it’s considered a win if they visit one in a decade. That is not support it’s the charities being stuck with these two parasites because they would be vilified if they asked them to drop their charity from the paperwork.
So, clarifying statement for this but could not on the story of “Meghan made Kate cry” or any of the other things that had actually needed clarification?
Ok, got it!
Right?!
Even though it’s People Magazine, they never said they were half-in/out. It came from unidentified “sources” not an official statement. I’m not sure what the point of the letter is . Nobody has said there was a change in status.
Another way to look at this is a signal to the press that they are private citizens and deserve to move about with their privacy respected. As working royals any movement would include press coverage. While of course the press will follow them regardless of their official status, this statement does perhaps give them a little more leeway to push back on intrusive coverage as private citizens.
According to some sources, RAVEC was supposed to meet today to review H’s case but have again kicked the can down the road for later this week (we’ll see). KFC issuing this statement on the eve of a scheduled RAVEC meeting about H’s security is just completely coincidental.
I’m guessing KFC advised RAVEC to deny H security and his pre-emptive statement is meant to justify the “official” reasoning that wll be given for that decision. Perhaps that’s why RAVEC rescheduled their meeting. The stench of a stitch up was too damaging for their organisation?
That’s actually what I find so strange about the letter. Nobody had officially announced that Harry and Meghan were becoming working royals again. Their status hadn’t changed.
So why the need for such a pointed clarification now, immediately after their return to the UK? To me, that’s what makes it feel so cold. It reads less like “nothing has changed” and more like “don’t misunderstand this return, and don’t let anyone else misunderstand it either.”
And yes, the “half in, half out” thing came from a unidentified source close to them in People, not from an official statement by Harry or Meghan. Which makes me wonder if the Palace is responding to a perception rather than to an actual change in status.
That timing is certainly interesting, especially if RAVEC was really due to meet today.
I think Harry’s friends muddied the waters by talking about half in but for me it was always clear to me that Meghan wasn’t going to be a working royal, Harry not so much. I’m glad Charles issued the letter even though it’s debatable whether it needed to be made public. What’s interesting to me is how the derangers reacted to the letter. They honestly believed that Harry and Meghan were returning to be working royals. The royal rota has no excuse now. They can get some discipline and stop covering Harry and Meghan but they’re still going to be reporting on them because of William and Kate are boring.
I think the letter is good in that it kicks back on Eden’s etc theory about project thaw which some were buying. Some press were getting excited and acting like they were in uk to help out William & the slimmed down & ageing taxpayer funded line up. So guess not bad to confirm yet again that things remain as was stated in 2020 & then in 2021 after they said they weren’t returning to duties after the one year review ended.
as I said last week that not only did the palace not want them back as taxpayer funded royals but I doubt whatever ‘friends’ allegedly said or what the royalist press claim, H&M would see their position as half in half out. Half in half out was something they pitched in 2020 which involved working for the monarch when requested and having own commercial activity to be financially independent. From Spare that option wasn’t available to them at the sandringam summit. They are completely out & do their work & own charity work representing their foundation or other charity work.
So my only question is the timing on the letter – I thought the palace is all about hierarchy & not overshadowing. I doubt many care about George going to eton outside of ardent royalists but why release this letter day before that & before an alleged meeting on security or make it public if it was directed to uk govt & military officials 🧐
We have no proof that there was ever a source. Harry has told us himself that he doesn’t want to return as a working royal for the institution, he wants a family that’s better than what it was when he left. There is no source. The media are the only ones who have suggested that he or they were returning as working royals. Everything they have done and said shows that they were not planning to return as working royals. Their recent statement told us that. Charles’s statement tells us that, so why would you believe that there is this unnamed source who knows more than any of them?
Read somewhere that, by emphasizing the Sussexes are back as private citizens, BP is also making it clear that any tabloid or rag that publishes pictures of the kids or their home could face litigation. Don’t know if that was part of Charles’ intent, but it’s part of the consequences.
Ah that is an interesting consequence.
That’s a great point. I didn’t really see the letter as being an attack of the Sussexes as some might think. I thought it was just a reiteration of what the Sussexes have always said and made very clear in this recent statement, their statement when they left the UK and in interviews, documentary and Spare. They had no intention of returning to an institution that still has the Rota rats who continue to lie about, stalk and abuse the Sussex family. They have no plans to return to work for an institution where there is no trust, support or accountability. Harry made it very clear that he wants a family and not to be part of the institution. But let’s not get confused to think that he wants the family he has grown up in.
So, does this further tie the hands of KP’s henchmen? An underlining FAFO for the BM if they try to pap or publish information about the Sussexes’ private life as sort of a background radiation beneath BP reiterating they are private citizens…?
I guess it depends on what a person’s definition of “in” is. Harry probably always just wanted to be able to support his charities, be financially independent, and be near his family, whether he acted in an official capacity on behalf of the crown or not. He’s got what he wanted.
Let us not forget that Harry was happier spending ten years in the military in remote outposts than being in Britain. We will find out in time why they are there now.
And this is why they should have made a statement, directly from them not from people magazine and from sources. Get ahead of the made up stories and sources say. They are again allowing the press and palace to shape the narrative and the public’s view of them. Harry is looking like a fool, put in his place by his father. Yes, it’s the same as it was in 2020 agreement but that is not how this is being framed and fed to the public. It is being framed like they ran back to beg for a job and just got publicly told no. But I’m sure I’m wrong and Harry is playing chess and this actually is great for Harry and Meghan and they totally come out looking great.
On the other hand, had Harry issued a public statement it would have been a signal to the press to cover it, and might further open the door to more, unwanted coverage. So by remaining silent and going about his business, he is protecting himself and his family, and perhaps adhering to any understanding he and his father may have come to. Finally, like anyone reentering a sensitive if not possibly hostile environment (in some quarters), the wiser move from a PR perspective is show discretion and let the work you do speak volumes.
They didn’t make a statement from sources. Their statement was very clear and precise. They told us everything they wanted us to know in their statement. People magazine added their own twist to the story by adding an unnamed source that to me completely contradicted what the Sussexes said in their statement and goes against what the Sussexes have been saying since they left in 2020. That source, if there really was one, was not from the Sussexes. Why would a source be necessary when People had the Sussexes statement? And why would the sources comment contradict what the Sussexes statement said?
Not sure if you will cover it separately but Jamaica delivered some sort of legal document regarding reparations from the crown. Love that
Ah yes, William’s “global statesman” work in Jamaica is finally coming to fruition.
The fact that WanK were fired on live TV by the Jamaican PM still makes me laugh so much.
Harrys family are meghan and the children. He is near his birth family. In the UK. But he may not stay during scooters reign
I have said this numerous times. In Harry’s mind, he is a royal. He will be doing what royals call “work” ( I call bullshit but I don’t have a say). So, he is a royal doing charity “work”. How is he not a “working royal”? Charles can scream into the wind all he wants. It’s going to look like the Sussexes are half-in, half-out.
Well he’s not wrong, lol. He is a part of the royal family as the son the king and thus he’s royal. And he does do work?
Exactly 💯! “Charity events are mine!” raged the other brother.
One reason he is not “a working royal” is because he is not living off the public purse the way the rest of the royal family is. He does what he does because he feels a deep sense of responsibility because of the privileges he was born with and because he enjoys it.
Harry isn’t wrong because by birth, he and his children are royals. His wife is royal by marriage. Them being royal doesn’t change no matter where they live or whether or not they work on behalf of the royal institution or on behalf of their own private interests. So yes they are technically working royals but Harry was obviously saying that he is a royal who is working on behalf of his own private interests, not the royal institution.
yeah, I don’t think M has any intention of being a ‘working royal’ in any capacity while back in the UK. I’m not sure about Harry’s stance but C made the firm’s position clear. H&M should’ve put out a definitive statement but at least the press will stop covering them since they’re private citizens. right? right???
Their statement was definitive. They said that they were returning as private citizens and not as working royals for the institution. I think that this isn’t about wanting a more definitive statement from them about them not returning as working royals but about people really wanting them to give them information as to what they plan to do while they are there in the UK. I think that they are choosing to protect themselves and their family by only releasing the very specific statement confirming that they aren’t returning to work for the royal institution but as private citizens. The media knows nothing about their movements or plans and that has always been crucial for the Sussexes and their safety. We don’t need details as to why they are there. We know through them with their statement and now through Charles and his statement that it isn’t to represent the royal family. That’s all we need to know for now.
Interesting that the letter says that any countries hosting the Sussexes should coordinate with the Palace about security plans. If the UK taxpayers nor Charles aren’t paying for Sussex security, because they are private citizens, then why would other countries need to coordinate with Buckingham Palace? This comes after Harry has gone on the record that he thinks the Palace had discouraged, and have been otherwise uncooperative with, other countries who *had* reached out about security arrangements.
This reads more like “business as usual. nothing has changed and nothing will change.”
Which is either positive or negative depending on how you want to look at it or interpret it. Positive for the Windsors, courtiers, media etc who don’t want the BRF to have any association with the Sussexes. Negative for those who did want said relationship.
This is my interpretation of it. I actually this is bc the palace was getting way too many questions about H&M’s status, including from William, so they released to make sure everyone in the public and the press was on the same page about it. Basically I’m seeing it as a “no they’re not working royals, stop asking.”
To avoid any insinuations that the Sussexes want to be half in half out, Charles’ letter should’ve probably also clarified that the Sussexes did not ask for, or expected, any official royal duties. Now, there’ll be all kinds of “sources” saying (in the tabloids) that Harry and Meghan wanted to go back to official royal duties.
I also think this is a distraction from the Jamaica reparations issue.
There will continue to be “sources” implying this and that, no matter what Harry says or doesn’t say. I think gray rocking is the sanest way to go.
This clarification letter from Charles is actually a gift to Harry and Meghan. I hope they see it that way.
ITA. This letter confirms Charles’ and BP’s position and frees them having to weigh in on any activities H&M engage in. Hopefully this will allow Harry to accept that whatever security he receives is as a private citizen.
There are so few so called working royals left. It gets to be a farce talking of working royals. And the York princesses probably won’t be invited nor James and Louise.
They might reconsider when it’s just Will and Kate up on the balcony.
Most of the other ‘working royals’ are 70 plus and aren’t going to be around much longer. Unless George and Charlotte (with an occasional guest appearance from Louis) are put to work immediately, that balcony scene will be pretty sparse.
The working royals mantra was always a cover for marginalizing Harry and Meghan. The old definition of royalty was royal is royal. You’re royal by birth, not by the activities you engage in.
If they can throw one royal away, without cause, they can all be thrown out…
Sounds like a good idea to me! 😂🤣
I don’t mind that Charles issued the letter. My hopes now is that the media leaves Harry and Meghan and their family alone to live a private life . Working however they want in their business and charitable activities.. now if we can also get Charles to issue a letter reminding Willy and kitty that they take tax payers money and are supposed to be working royals so for f sake do some damn work .
Most of their charity events are very much public facing. So I don’t see them suddenly going private with their charitable activities. Now that they’re back in the UK, they can’t just pick and choose when and what gets media attention.
I don’t know if I would call their charity work as public facing because I consider public facing as announced beforehand and welcoming crowds and attention. I don’t see why that is necessary when the media talks about them constantly even when they haven’t been seen or heard from. Charity work doesn’t require the media being present and the Sussexes have shown us that in the past six years with the UK media even ignoring the more senior royals to talk about anything the Sussexes do even when the media isn’t invited.
I think work on behalf of a charity is 100% about being seen. While ‘welcoming crowds’ should never be the goal, drawing attention to a charity is exactly what it’s about. This is quite different from making a private financial donation or visiting a place where absolute discretion should be respected, like a hospice.
Actually they agreed not to use their HRH styles in business, not to hold the status in abayence. A sneaky slip in by the palace. Harry’s spokesman or lawyer should respond to the LC with a letter that expresses confusion about why the palace would issue such a statement at all since it actually adds no new info but provokes media attention when it was assumed that public statements about private matters are not productive. And make the letter public just as the palace wrongfully did.
👏 👏 👏 👏
Yes, as I commented yesterday on another thread the stylings are not in abeyance. The Sussex spokesperson really should respond if only on that point alone.
I think they did this for two reasons, one to give RAVEC cover when security is denied again and two to stop any chat about Charles privately funding them. I saw a lot of people were claiming that on here and I cracked up about it. That man hasn’t given him any money in how many years? I think this is very much Charles telling Harry, please come back, but I am not going to lift a finger for you or your family.
Agree it’s meant to protect RAVEC but this amateurish stunt clearly points to collusion between KFC and RAVEC.
It might be an attempt to justify RAVEC denying them security because they aren’t senior working royals but that isn’t an adequate excuse because security isn’t supposed to be based on whether or not someone is a working royal or not. None of the former PM are working royals and none of the celebrities who receive security through RAVEC are royals. As Harry basically said security is based on viable threats. Their requested security hasn’t changed just because they stepped down as working royals or because they moved away to the U.S.. The threats are still there when they are in the UK and like any other country, they should be provided security based on that and not because of petty family drama.
I think the intent of this letter will become clear when RAVEC announces its decision.
That said, I remain puzzled as to why Harry and Meghan decided they should live closer to Harry’s dogsh*t father.
And Meghan wasn’t a party to the Sandringham agreement, remember. She shouldn’t have to abide by it.
Forgetting the content of the message I find it oddly “trollish “ that on a day which the sussexes haven’t made much news that KC put out a statement, the day that George goes to Eton and WandK would make the press. Then H&M actually respond. Is this KC and H&M not pulling focus from WandK? So odd. Are they trolling them? Together, separately? What on earth is going on over there
I’ve got a bad feeling.
💯
How long after this announcement did KP (finally) announce that the Wales’ will go to King Harald’s wedding?
I’m of the opinion that Harry’s been done up like a kipper by dear Pa.
I think Harry is behind the move completely and I do think it is for childish, unrealistic reasons. Somehow he decided that the UK is perfection and the only place for the kids to be schooled.
Another outlet says he has not spoken to his father since he arrived which is just fuc*king weird if true. It doesn t sound like they had a plan and now Meghan has to scramble and also as usual take the heat for almost everything in the world. Harry is starting to seem exhausting. Kate and Meghan might have more in common than they know.
Why don’t Harry and Meghan just go back to officially being “working royals” so they can get security . . . and then simply choose not to work, like William and Kate? They can use the school run and “listening and learning” as to why they aren’t doing royal engagements.