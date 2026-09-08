An Elizabeth Holmes documentary is coming from Nathan Fielder

In late 2022, Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to a little over 11 years in prison for her fraud convictions. She’s served almost three-and-a-half years, and her sentence has already been shortened by two years for “good behavior,” which kind of rankles me because Holmes still staunchly maintains her innocence. I’ve watched enough Datelines to know that maintaining your innocence before a parole board ensures a continued stay in prison; I know Holmes’s situation is different from parole, but I still thought her lack of culpability would carry more weight.
Well, let’s see what effect, if any, the following has on her sentence: we’re getting a new three-hour documentary about Holmes next month — in theaters. (Did I mention this thing is three hours long?!) Co-directed by Nathan Fielder (The Curse, The Rehearsal) and Lance Oppenheim (he just screened his Robert Pattinson-as Chris Hansen flick Primetime in Venice), You Can See Everything premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and dropped a teaser trailer over the weekend. The teaser lets us know that not only is Fielder directing, he’s also front and center in the scenes with Holmes. True to its title, the doc was filmed with Holmes and her partner Billy Evans granting full access to their lives in the month leading up to her reporting to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. And it sounds pretty bonkers (complimentary):
Holmes, who began her prison sentence on May 30, 2023, is seen speaking to filmmaker Nathan Fielder at her home in the trailer for A24’s You Can See Everything, which is expected to hit theaters in October.
The clip, released on Sunday, Sept. 6, shows Holmes speaking to Fielder while sitting on a couch.
“I’m not that person, I can promise you that. I don’t have anything to deceive you on, of course I’m not deceiving you,” she said in a close-up shot in the teaser.
Holmes added, “I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.”
“Okay. Alright. Okay, good chat … You’re being real right now?” Fielder replied.
Holmes then insisted, “I’m always being real,” before the camera panned back to reveal her baby in a bouncer. PEOPLE reported in February 2023 that Holmes had given birth to her second child with her partner, Billy Evans.
It’s since been confirmed that the pair had a daughter, named Invicta (Latin for “invincible”), after welcoming their first child, son William Holmes Evans, in July 2021.
The trailer’s release came as the documentary’s world premiere took place at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday night, Deadline reported. The movie was unveiled at a top-secret screening, per the outlet.
The film’s synopsis reads, “Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move.”
“What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything,” it adds.
Fielder spoke about the upcoming film during a Q&A session after Sunday’s Telluride screening.
“What I am really excited about is for you to see the movie and tell me what I experienced,” he said, per Deadline, adding, “I don’t know why they wanted me there. Why am I there?”
I’m usually wary of documentaries where the filmmaker makes themself a key figure on screen, and a line like, “What I am really excited about is for you to see the movie and tell me what I experienced,” basically explains why. However, I am someone who adores moments of prolonged, agonizing awkwardness, and I fully recognize that what Fielder does is essentially performance art. So in short: I’m in. The clip from the teaser persuaded me that meeting delusional batsh-t energy (Holmes) with consciously constructed batsh-t energy (Fielder) is a solid choice. I mean, that shot of Holmes insisting, “I’m always being real,” is PRICELESS. That whole quasi conversation plays like two humanoids sussing each other out. The early reviews coming out of the premiere (which really was top secret, with audience members required to surrender their phones to gain entry) are raves. Holmes’s partner Evans is described as right up there with her (if not more so) in the unhinged department, and apparently the second half picks up after Holmes is in prison (so now we know what Fielder was doing visiting Holmes in prison last year) and has some jaw-dropping twists. What a great year it’s been for horror films!
“What I am really excited about is for you to see the movie and tell me what I experienced” — I took that to mean: WTF just happened to me in there?
The trailer is very effective, in that it shows her as a deeply, DEEPLY disturbed person who doesn’t even blink. Yet she managed to have two kids with some guy. Lid for every pot, I guess.
This woman killed people -> She promised early detection blood tests that were shelf stable (the holy grail for public health) and targeted developing countries. I remember her visiting USAID and the World Bank to shill her product, which she knew wasn’t real. Thank god she was stopped before they rolled out too many tests.
Yet everyone focuses on the fraud bc she repeatedly took rounds of cash from old men who thought she was cute and didn’t bother to read the science.
What gets me is those old men looked at her big baby blues & told themselves, well, she dad’s a successful entrepreneur & her uncle is a doctor–his name is on a building!–then she must know what she’s doing, let me give her millions! NO!!! That’s like trump saying he knows rocket science because his uncle was an MIT professor. Those old dudes left their thinking brains behind.
Yes! The real life danger she posed to people who’s blood they supposedly tested cannot be overstated. Her machines were telling people they had diabetes when they didn’t, AIDS when they didn’t have it.
Once again, some terrible person can find true love and I cannot!
but you need to think about the kind of person who would fall for a woman like her! he’s no catch! you’re better off! 🙂
Yeah, you don’t want the kind of person she can attract!
I’m good. All those ‘critics’ keep the same verbiage. They will say what is ‘hip’ and ‘cool’ to say and watch it be 3 hours of mediocre.
I can’t wait for this one!
i’m sorry, this woman is insidiously evil and deserves no air. so many people being abused in prison on the daily for self-defense or petty crimes, and this -insert expletive here- is on the cover of people in a cashmere sweater with a blow out.
EXACTLY! People were DECIMATED for her inhumane actions…poor people was used as MEAT in the White Supremacy grinder that is STILL protecting her…she should’ve gotten CAPITAL PUNISHMENT!😱💔🇺🇸💔
@lala: complete agreement. preying on the poor, weak and ill is the absolute worse.
100%. She needs to be forgotten, not sensationalized.
This, and who wants to sit through a whole movie about her monotone ass?
I don’t think she should be forgotten. I think she needs to be publicly vilified so that she and others can’t pull their grift again.
This looks like a completely humiliating project for her, and her ego didn’t recognize it. I say, bring it on!
There’s no UK release yet and I really hope it comes out here.
Her blank stare talking to this guy while listlessly rocking her baby with her foot is so disturbing. Who is this guy that married her? My God
It’s soooo unnerving.
This looks unhinged.
It is very horror-adjacent. Like WTF did I just watch?! So weird.
Article about Billy’s dad at her trial.
https://www.npr.org/2021/09/14/1036835868/elizabeth-holmes-trial-hotelier-bill-evans-goes-incognito
Wow, thanks for that link. I read John Carreyrou’s 2018 “Bad Blood” book and was astounded she managed to bamboozle so many high-functioning people, including some with a science background, but to be fair some of those science people were very busy on their own projects and weren’t motivated to examiner her claims. The book didn’t delve too deeply into her personal life, except those parts that informed her apparent belief in her wacky method. Not sure I could stomach 3-hours of her BS on video, even at senior ticket price.
This trailer is insane. Why are they sitting like that? Their faces are closer than I want to be when speaking to my husband! Why is his mouth open? Why don’t they BLINK more?
Yeah, that whole setup was a big no for me. We don’t want to see what he’s doing with his tongue.
Makes a great horror movie. Yikes. No way.
How did people fall for her act if this is how she comes across?
She is a psychopath and chillingly creepy. That clip looks like AI and a horror film at the same time. I guess blonde highlights really gives one quite a pass and get out of jail free card.
I found Fielder weird–I mean Holmes & her non-blinking is one thing, but that guy is just grossly weird. First off, get your face out of her face. And I mean that literally, he’s way too close to her. And that thing he does with his mouth is gross; we don’t need to see that. I’d be interested in seeing the doc on some streaming platform, but I am not seeing anything three hours long in a theater.
I barely made it through the trailer–couldn’t make it through 3 minutes of her, never mind 3 hours. She’s just so cringe and obviously insincere, toying with him. It seems to be how she worked her spell all those old rich guys who gave her money, but geez louise her face doesn’t match her words. The way she was staring and smiling the whole time just screams “unhinged serial killer” to me.